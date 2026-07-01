A Nasdaq-Listed Regenerative Tissue Company Just Opened a Lab: The Next Step in Scaling a Platform Built for a NEW Aesthetics Opportunity

Issued on behalf of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXU) opened a new research and development facility at adMare BioInnovations’ M4 Innovation Centre, expanding the home of its CXU™ regenerative tissue platform, a single technology the company is designing to scale across soft-tissue restoration markets spanning aesthetics and body contouring, wound care, and breast reconstruction.

RENO, Nev., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotech Insider, Medical aesthetics has become one of the most closely watched corners of healthcare, drawing established pharmaceutical and device makers into soft-tissue restoration, contouring, and reconstruction. Against that backdrop, Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXU) has opened a new research and development facility in Vancouver, expanding the operational base for a regenerative tissue platform designed to restore soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and weight loss, a single technology the company aims to scale across multiple markets, with aesthetics and body contouring increasingly at the center of its direction.

Key Takeaways

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXU) opened a new R&D facility at adMare BioInnovations’ M4 Innovation Centre, marking the milestone with a ribbon-cutting on June 23, 2026 and becoming among the first companies to operate in the 30,000-square-foot hub.

The facility will scale Conexeu’s CXU™ platform for the aesthetics opportunity GLP-1 created, a market the company estimates is heading toward roughly $2 billion by 2030. 1 At its core is Ten-Minute Tissue™, a thermosensitive material designed to be injected as a liquid and set into a stable gel at body temperature.

At its core is Ten-Minute Tissue™, a thermosensitive material designed to be injected as a liquid and set into a stable gel at body temperature. GLP-1 is reshaping a multi-billion-dollar aesthetics market, driving facial and body volume loss that today’s tools were not built to serve, and Conexeu is targeting that opening first, with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027. The same platform extends to wound care and periodontal applications, broadening the long-term opportunity.

The company is advancing in a space where aesthetics and medical-dermatology leaders are increasingly active, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Galderma Group AG (OTC: GDERF), and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ: ESTA), each distinct, and none a proxy for Conexeu.





A New Home for a Regenerative Tissue Platform

On June 23, 2026, Conexeu Sciences marked the opening of its new research and development facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating what the company framed as the next phase of its growth. The laboratory sits inside adMare BioInnovations’ M4 Innovation Centre, a purpose-built, 30,000-square-foot hub created to support life sciences organizations with specialized laboratory infrastructure, shared scientific resources, and a collaborative environment. Conexeu is among the first companies to operate within it.

“This facility represents an important achievement for Conexeu and our mission to advance breakthrough regenerative tissue technologies towards aesthetics,” said Conexeu Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Claudia Chavez-Munoz. “We’re proud to be part of a growing life sciences ecosystem. Our work here will strengthen our research and development capabilities as we advance our research programs with the potential to improve outcomes for patients across tissue regeneration, wound care, and breast reconstruction.”

The new laboratory will serve as the center of Conexeu’s ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts, including the advancement of its proprietary CXU™ regenerative tissue platform and B.R.E.A.S.T.™, a 3D-bioprinted breast matrix designed to help the body regenerate natural tissue following mastectomy.

Built for the Aesthetics Opportunity GLP-1 Created

Conexeu describes itself as a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Its patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU™, is built on a single structural principle the company sums up as one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets. The platform is designed to support the restoration of soft tissue lost through injury and aging, and to serve the new ~$2 billion aesthetics opportunity created by the success of GLP-1 therapies.

Conexeu has spent more than a decade studying how this material behaves in living tissue. Across eleven peer-reviewed publications, the body accepted it, the body’s own cells moved in and multiplied, and it integrated into the surrounding tissue.2 That decade of evidence is why the company believes the platform is ready to move toward aesthetics. Ten-Minute Tissue™ is built on it: a bioresorbable scaffold designed to support the body in rebuilding its own tissue. The lead device candidate remains fluid at room temperature and is designed to transition to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes.

The platform is protected by issued patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, with a patent pending in Canada. According to the company, Conexeu holds all rights, title, and interest in the platform IP, with no royalty or licensing obligations and full freedom to expand across new indications and markets.

Aesthetics as the Strategic Direction

The opportunity is in aesthetics, and it is being driven by one of the most significant shifts in medicine today. Weight-loss therapies have become a generational success, a market Morgan Stanley projects heading toward roughly $190 billion by 20353, and that success is reshaping millions of bodies and creating new market opportunity. It is one of several forces drawing new market attention to this field across dermatology and plastic surgery.

The same platform reaches across multi-billion markets in wound care, oral health, 3D and biofabrication. An early-stage, preclinical company, its path rests on timing and focus: real demand, a platform built for it. Conexeu is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy, with an anticipated 510(k) submission in wound care early 2027, subject to review.

The Public Companies Defining the Aesthetics and Tissue Landscape

Conexeu is a preclinical-stage company and not directly comparable to the established names below. These comparisons are for industry context only; each company pursues a different technology and business model, and none is a proxy for Conexeu or implies any partnership or comparable performance.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) anchors the medical-aesthetics market through its Allergan Aesthetics unit, whose portfolio spans facial injectables such as Botox Cosmetic and the Juvederm filler collection, along with body contouring, regenerative medicine, and skincare. AbbVie illustrates the scale of the established aesthetics category that emerging tissue-restoration approaches are entering.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical leader whose metabolic-health franchise, including therapies such as Mounjaro and Zepbound, has helped reshape patient demand across healthcare. The weight-loss wave it helped drive is one of several factors creating downstream soft-tissue and skin-laxity considerations that companies developing tissue-restoration approaches, including Conexeu, are positioned to address.

Galderma Group AG (OTC: GDERF), a dermatology-focused company, fields a portfolio across aesthetics and skin health, including the Restylane and Sculptra injectable lines. Galderma represents the pure-play dermatology-and-aesthetics model operating across both medical and consumer skin markets.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ: ESTA), maker of the Motiva line of breast-aesthetic and reconstruction products, focuses on the same broad area of soft-tissue and breast applications that Conexeu’s B.R.E.A.S.T.™ program is aimed at, offering a view of the established end of the breast-aesthetics and reconstruction market.

The Bottom Line

A new laboratory is an operational milestone, not a clinical or commercial outcome. Conexeu remains a preclinical-stage company whose lead programs have not been cleared or approved, and whose anticipated 510(k) submission is not expected until early 2027, subject to regulatory review. But the strategic signal is coherent: Conexeu is building out the home for a single regenerative tissue platform designed to scale across soft-tissue restoration markets, with aesthetics and body contouring an increasingly central part of its direction. For investors tracking where aesthetics, dermatology, and tissue engineering converge, Conexeu’s Vancouver expansion is a concrete step worth watching, with the platform’s preclinical progress, regulatory path, and market adoption the markers that matter from here.

Ten-Minute Tissue™ and the CXU™ platform are investigational device candidates. Statements describe design intent. The safety and effectiveness of the device have not been established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

SIGNAL OVER NOISE

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SOURCES

[1] Conexeu Sciences Inc., “Conexeu Sciences Opens Vancouver R&D Facility to Advance Regenerative Tissue Platform” (GLOBE NEWSWIRE, June 25, 2026; dateline Reno, Nev.; ribbon-cutting June 23, 2026; adMare M4 Innovation Centre; CXU™, Ten-Minute Tissue™, B.R.E.A.S.T.™; anticipated 510(k) early 2027).

[2] AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), corporate and Allergan Aesthetics product disclosures, 2026.

[3] Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), corporate disclosures, 2026.

[4] Galderma Group AG (OTC: GDERF), corporate and product disclosures, 2026.

[5] Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), corporate and Motiva product disclosures, 2026.

FOOTNOTES

1 Boston Consulting Group, “Five Growth Imperatives for Medical Aesthetics in Times of Uncertainty” (2025). Provider revenue from treating GLP-1-related concerns projected to grow from $700 million to $2 billion over five years. media-publications.bcg.com

2 Hartwell, R., Poormasjedi-Meibod, M.S., Chavez-Munoz, C., et al. “An In-Situ Forming Skin Substitute Improves Healing Outcome in a Hypertrophic Scar Model.” Tissue Engineering Part A, vol. 21, no. 5 (2015): 1085–1094. doi.org/10.1089/ten.tea.2014.0271. Pakyari, M., Farokhi, A., Khosravi-Maharlooei, M., Kilani, R.T., Brown, E., Ghahary, A. “Studying the In Vivo Application of a Liquid Dermal Scaffold in Promoting Wound Healing in a Mouse Model.” Experimental Dermatology, vol. 31 (2022): 715–724. doi.org/10.1111/exd.14504. “Evaluating the Biocompatibility of an Injectable Wound Matrix in a Murine Model.” Gels, vol. 8, no. 49 (2022). doi.org/10.3390/gels8010049.

3 Morgan Stanley Research, “GLP-1 Market Expected to More Than Double to $190 Billion by 2035” (April 2026). Global GLP-1 market reached roughly $79 billion in total sales in 2025; base-case projection approximately $190 billion by 2035. morganstanley.com

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the role and development of Conexeu’s CXU™ platform, Ten-Minute Tissue™, and B.R.E.A.S.T.™; the early-stage, preclinical nature of the company’s device candidates and the inherent uncertainty of preclinical and clinical development, including the possibility that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes; risks associated with the company’s planned 510(k) submission, including the possibility that the submission may not be completed within the anticipated first-quarter 2027 timeframe or at all, and that the FDA may request additional information, data, or testing, or may determine the device is not substantially equivalent to the identified predicate; the size, growth, and addressability of the markets referenced; and the pace and degree of market adoption. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. References to other companies are based on those companies’ public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance. CXU™, Ten-Minute Tissue™, and B.R.E.A.S.T.™ are trademarks of Conexeu Sciences Inc. or its subsidiaries.