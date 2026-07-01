Correction: Abivax annonce la fixation du prix de l’Offre au public largement sursouscrite de 800 M$ (702 M€) d’American Depositary Shares
| Source: Abivax Abivax
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July 01, 2026 08:56 ET | Source: Abivax
Abivax announces trading resumption of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris PARIS, France, July 1, 2026 – 02:50 p.m. CEST – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX) (“Abivax” or the...Read More
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July 01, 2026 08:37 ET | Source: AbivaxAbivax Announces Pricing of Oversubscribed and Upsized $800M (€702M) Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Abivax Announces Pricing of Oversubscribed and Upsized $800M (€702M) Public Offering of American Depositary Shares Upsized offering increased from the previously announced $600M to $800M at $125.00...Read More