ORYZON Raises €12 Million and Signs a Financing Agreement with COFIDES to Strengthen its Balance Sheet and Accelerate its Clinical Programs

Issued 4,444,445 new ordinary shares

Priced at €2.70 per share, representing a 14.15% discount on the five-day VWAP and a 12.68% discount to the June 30 closing price

The transaction has been structured as a capital increase without the issuance of warrants

Proceeds will be used to advance the Company's clinical development programs and support other corporate initiatives

The Social Impact Fund, managed by COFIDES, has committed to invest €25 million in future capital increases to support Oryzon's mental health programs, subject to certain conditions





MADRID and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in epigenetics, today announced the successful completion of a €12 million gross capital increase through the issuance of 4,444,445 new ordinary shares, at a subscription price of €2.70 per share. This pricing represents a 14.15% discount to the five-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP), which was €3.1449, and a 12.68% discount to the June 30 closing price of €3.092 per share. The offering was structured as a capital increase without the issuance of warrants. Singular Bank acted as placement agent in Spain, and All-Invest acted as placement agent in the EU and the UK. Banco Sabadell, S.A. acted as Agent Bank and Technical Pre-Financing Entity for the capital increase, while Gómez-Acebo & Pombo Abogados, S.L.P. acted as legal counsel to the Company.

The funds raised will be used to:

Strengthen the Company's balance sheet to support corporate development initiatives in anticipation of future partnership discussions.

Advance the clinical development of iadademstat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

Progress the other ongoing clinical programs in hematology and psychiatry.

Cover general and administrative expenses and financial obligations.





Dr. Carlos Buesa, Chief Executive Officer of Oryzon, said: "This funding comes at a particularly important time for Oryzon and strengthens our ability to execute our clinical strategy with greater confidence. The progress of our acute myeloid leukemia program is attracting increasing attention across the international oncology ecosystem, including among leading experts, pharmaceutical companies, and specialized investors. With this support, we gain financial flexibility to accelerate our priority programs while continuing to explore strategic opportunities that can maximize the value of our platform.”

Agreement with the Social Impact Fund managed by COFIDES

Oryzon has also entered into a share subscription agreement with the Social Impact Fund, managed by Compañía Española de Financiación del Desarrollo (COFIDES), S.A., S.M.E., and attached to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, under Spain's Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, financed by the European Union through the NextGenerationEU programme.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Social Impact Fund has committed, as an anchor investor, to subscribe in the future for newly created Oryzon shares for a total investment amount (nominal plus issue premium) of €25 million, subject to certain corporate, financial, business, and impact-related conditions.

This commitment will apply to any future capital increase that Oryzon may undertake within six months of the execution of the share subscription agreement. This period may be extended by mutual agreement between the parties.

The Company has undertaken to use the proceeds to fund research and development activities directly or indirectly related to the development of products in the field of the central nervous system, as well as in oncology and hematology. In addition, at least 40% of the proceeds must be allocated to the development of medicines addressing unmet medical needs in mental health, in particular to the Company's program in borderline personality disorder and other psychiatric conditions.

Dr. Buesa added: "The partnership with COFIDES' Social Impact Fund represents far more than a financial commitment; it is a recognition of the transformative potential of our mental health programs. The validation of this project by such a prestigious institution—from scientific, business, and social impact perspectives—reinforces our conviction that Oryzon can play a significant role in an area where unmet medical needs remain substantial. This agreement enhances our credibility, raises our visibility, and strengthens our ability to accelerate the development of innovative therapies for psychiatric disorders. Having a prestigious institutional partner with international standing further reinforces the project's credibility and facilitates engagement with specialized international investment funds.”

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN: ES0167733015) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a European leader in epigenetics, with a strong focus on personalized medicine for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology. Oryzon’s team comprises highly experienced pharmaceutical professionals based in Barcelona, Boston, and New Jersey. The Company has an advanced clinical portfolio built around two LSD1 inhibitors: iadademstat, its oncology/hematology program, with several ongoing Phase I and II studies and which has demonstrated strong preliminary clinical activity in acute myeloid leukemia, including a 100% overall response rate (ORR) in first-line AML; and vafidemstat, its lead CNS program, which is Phase III–ready in Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). In addition, Oryzon is advancing a broader epigenetics pipeline targeting other mechanisms, including HDAC6, for which the Company has nominated ORY-4001 as a clinical candidate for potential development in Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease (CMT), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and other neurological disorders. The Company also operates a robust platform for biomarker identification and target validation across malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees, or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, and/or the restated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Law 6/2023 of 17 March, and its implementing regulations. Nothing in this document constitutes investment advice. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, nor a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, nor a request for any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. The shares of Oryzon Genomics, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933 or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration.