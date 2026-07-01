Erste Group Research Publishes Updated Equity Research Report on Artea Bank

1 July 2026. Erste Group Research, part of Erste Group, one of the largest financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe, has published an updated equity research report on Artea Bank. In the report, analysts raised their recommendation for Artea Bank shares to Buy from Accumulate and increased the target price to EUR 1.15 per share from EUR 0.96.

The updated report assesses Artea Bank’s current position and outlook, focusing on recent financial results, shareholder and management changes, Tesonet’s potential role as a strategic investor, and the factors expected to support earnings recovery and shareholder returns.

Analysts note that Tesonet's entry into Artea Bank's shareholder structure, along with its agreements to increase its ownership stake, could have a significant positive impact on the bank's strategic direction and technological transformation.

In assessing the outlook for Artea Bank shares, the report points to several supporting factors: Tesonet’s stake-building as a valuation reference point, the bank’s valuation relative to listed peers, expected improvements in net interest margin, a solid capital position, and potential shareholder distributions through dividends and share buybacks.

Artea Bank is also covered by Enlight Research, Signet Bank, Norne Securities, Swedbank and WOOD & Company. The research reports are available to investors on Artea Bank's website.

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Important Notice:

Erste Group reports are prepared on behalf of Artea Bank and based on publicly available information. Reports are published for informational purposes only and do not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, investment advice or a recommendation by Artea Bank to buy, sell or enter into any other transactions in respect of Artea Bank shares. The information provided may not form the basis of any subsequent transaction. Investors are responsible for making their own investment decisions based on the information published.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt

+370 610 44447