Consumer Finance Market to Surge to $2.38 Trillion by 2030 - Key Growth Drivers and Trends

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Finance Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer finance market is experiencing robust growth, with its size projected to rise from $1.69 trillion in 2025 to $1.81 trillion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This expansion is driven by increased reliance on traditional banking systems, widespread credit card use, a surge in retail loan offerings, rising consumer spending and credit dependency, and advancements in unsecured lending frameworks.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $2.38 trillion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 7.1%. This promising growth forecast is fueled by the swift adoption of digital lending platforms, the integration of AI-powered credit underwriting, the expansion of buy now, pay later (BNPL) and micro-lending ecosystems, enhanced financial inclusion in emerging markets, and the heightened demand for instant credit solutions. Notably, major trends in this period will include the proliferation of BNPL and instant digital credit models, the growing use of AI in credit scoring, the rise of mobile-first lending, and the demand for personalized and adaptable repayment solutions aimed at supporting underbanked consumers.

Personal loans are a driving force behind market growth, as consumers increasingly seek these financial solutions to address short-term liquidity needs amid rising living costs. Consumer finance providers are meeting this demand by offering flexible and accessible credit solutions. A case in point is a survey conducted by the University of Bristol in March 2026, revealing a significant uptick in BNPL usage among individuals aged 40-59 in the UK, with overall adoption rising to 18% of households from 15% previously.

Key players in the consumer finance sector are innovating with offerings like subscription-based financial membership programs to foster customer loyalty and enhance engagement. For example, in January 2024, Klarna Bank AB launched Klarna Plus for US consumers, offering benefits such as waived service fees and exclusive deals for a $7.99 monthly fee. Similarly, Capital One Financial Corporation's acquisition of Discover Financial Services for $35.3 billion in February 2024 aims to broaden its consumer finance portfolio, leveraging Discover's payment network to enhance its credit card offerings and digital services.

In this competitive landscape, leading firms include Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings plc, BNP Paribas S.A., American Express Company, Capital One Financial Corporation, and numerous others. Regionally, North America holds prominence in the market as of 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region going forward. The comprehensive scope of the consumer finance market encompasses various services like credit card lending, mortgages, debt consolidation loans, and other credit facilities, contributing significantly to its overall market value.

The Consumer Finance Market Global Report 2026 equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential insights to assess evolving financial markets. With emphasis on the rapidly growing consumer finance sector, this report serves as a strategic guide, outlining pivotal trends poised to transform the market over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain a global perspective with comprehensive coverage across 16 geographies.

Analyze macro factors including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and regulatory dynamics impacting market trajectories.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies through localized data insights.

Pinpoint lucrative growth segments for strategic investment.

Surpass competitors with predictive market data and trend analysis.

Gain a deep understanding of consumer bases through end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against industry leaders via market share, innovation, and branding metrics.

Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scores for strategic planning.

Access a consistent pipeline of updated data for robust presentations.

Receive timely data updates with an integrated Excel dashboard for analysis ease.

Description

The report investigates where the consumer finance market is expanding fastest, its interaction with the global economy, demographics, and related sectors. Key dynamics include technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer behaviors. It addresses the market's characteristics, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, historic and forecast growth, competitive landscape, and strategic trends.

The supply chain overview identifies value chain components, key materials, and competitors at different supply levels.

The regulatory and investment section provides insights into frameworks and policies shaping market innovation and growth.

Technological advancements like AI, digital lending, and blockchain integration are analyzed for competitive advantage.

Market segmentations include product types such as personal loans, credit cards, auto loans, and more.

Subsegments detail variations like unsecured loans, secured credit lines, and diverse loan products for nuanced understanding.

The competitive landscape review identifies market leaders and notable financial transactions impacting the sector.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Personal Loans, Credit Cards, Auto Loans, Student Loans, Mortgage Loans, BNPL Services, Consumer Durable Loans, Debt Consolidation Loans.

Key Technologies: Digital Lending Platforms, AI-Based Credit Scoring, Automated Loan Systems, Blockchain Solutions.

Customer Profiles: Prime, Near Prime, Subprime Borrowers.

Application Channels: Online, In Store, Mobile, Broker, Direct Sales.

Companies Mentioned

Prominent players like Citigroup, HSBC, BNP Paribas, American Express, Capital One, and more are featured, offering insights into market influence and competitive strategies.

Regions Covered:

The report spans key financial markets across Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, and more, with insights into each region's importance in the global value chain.

Delivery Format:

Offered in Word, PDF, or Interactive formats with a supplemental Excel dashboard for comprehensive data accessibility.

Added Benefits

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Consumer Finance Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Consumer Finance Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Consumer Finance Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Consumer Finance Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Expansion of Buy Now Pay Later and Instant Digital Credit Models

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of AI Based Credit Scoring and Risk Assessment Systems

4.2.3 Growth of Mobile First Lending and Digital Loan Origination Platforms

4.2.4 Increasing Demand for Personalized and Flexible Repayment Solutions

4.2.5 Strengthening Focus on Financial Inclusion for Underbanked Consumers



5. Consumer Finance Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Prime Borrowers

5.2 Near Prime Borrowers

5.3 Subprime Borrowers

5.4 Individual Consumers

5.5 Retail Households



6. Consumer Finance Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Consumer Finance Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Consumer Finance PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Consumer Finance Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Consumer Finance Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Consumer Finance Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Consumer Finance Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Consumer Finance Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Personal Loans, Credit Cards, Auto Loans, Student Loans, Mortgage Loans, Buy Now Pay Later Services, Consumer Durable Loans, Debt Consolidation Loans

9.2. Global Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Digital Lending Platforms, Artificial Intelligence Based Credit Scoring, Automated Loan Processing Systems, Blockchain Based Lending Solutions

9.3. Global Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Prime Borrowers, Near Prime Borrowers, Subprime Borrowers

9.4. Global Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Application Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Online, in Store, Mobile Application, Broker, Direct Sales

9.5. Global Consumer Finance Market, Sub-Segmentation of Personal Loans, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Unsecured Personal Loans, Secured Personal Loans, Fixed-Rate Loans, Variable-Rate Loans, Debt Consolidation Loans, Co-signed Loans, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Loans, Instant or Digital Loans

9.6. Global Consumer Finance Market, Sub-Segmentation of Credit Cards, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Standard Credit Cards, Rewards Credit Cards, Secured Credit Cards, Student Credit Cards, Business Credit Cards, Balance Transfer Cards, Low-Interest Cards

9.7. Global Consumer Finance Market, Sub-Segmentation of Auto Loans, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

New Car Loans, Used Car Loans, Auto Refinance Loans, Lease Buyout Loans, Dealer Financing

9.8. Global Consumer Finance Market, Sub-Segmentation of Student Loans, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Federal Student Loans, Private Student Loans, Subsidized Loans, Unsubsidized Loans, Refinanced Student Loans, Income-Driven Repayment Loans

9.9. Global Consumer Finance Market, Sub-Segmentation of Mortgage Loans, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages (ARM), Interest-Only Mortgages, Government-Backed Loans, Jumbo Loans, Refinance Mortgages, Reverse Mortgages

9.10. Global Consumer Finance Market, Sub-Segmentation of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pay-in-4 Installments, Deferred Payment Plans, Monthly Financing Plans, Zero-Interest BNPL, Interest-Bearing BNPL

9.11. Global Consumer Finance Market, Sub-Segmentation of Consumer Durable Loans, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Electronics Loans, Home Appliance Loans, Furniture Loans, Point-of-Sale (POS) Financing, Zero-Cost EMI Loans

9.12. Global Consumer Finance Market, Sub-Segmentation of Debt Consolidation Loans, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Personal Loan Consolidation, Balance Transfer Loans, Home Equity Loans, Credit Card Consolidation Loans, Debt Management Plans



10. Consumer Finance Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Consumer Finance Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Consumer Finance Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Consumer Finance Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Consumer Finance Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Consumer Finance Market

12.1. China Consumer Finance Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Consumer Finance Market

13.1. India Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Consumer Finance Market

14.1. Japan Consumer Finance Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Consumer Finance Market

15.1. Australia Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Consumer Finance Market

16.1. Indonesia Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Consumer Finance Market

17.1. South Korea Consumer Finance Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Consumer Finance Market

18.1. Taiwan Consumer Finance Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Consumer Finance Market

19.1. South East Asia Consumer Finance Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Consumer Finance Market

20.1. Western Europe Consumer Finance Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Consumer Finance Market

21.1. UK Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Consumer Finance Market

22.1. Germany Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Consumer Finance Market

23.1. France Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Consumer Finance Market

24.1. Italy Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Consumer Finance Market

25.1. Spain Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Consumer Finance Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Consumer Finance Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Consumer Finance Market

27.1. Russia Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Consumer Finance Market

28.1. North America Consumer Finance Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Consumer Finance Market

29.1. USA Consumer Finance Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Consumer Finance Market

30.1. Canada Consumer Finance Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Consumer Finance Market

31.1. South America Consumer Finance Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Consumer Finance Market

32.1. Brazil Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Consumer Finance Market

33.1. Middle East Consumer Finance Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Consumer Finance Market

34.1. Africa Consumer Finance Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Consumer Finance Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Customer Profile, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Consumer Finance Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Consumer Finance Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Consumer Finance Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Consumer Finance Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Consumer Finance Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Citigroup Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. HSBC Holdings plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. BNP Paribas S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. American Express Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Capital One Financial Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Consumer Finance Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Barclays PLC, Mastercard Incorporated, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Synchrony Financial, Axis Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, IndusInd Bank Limited, Tata Capital Limited, SoFi Technologies Inc., Klarna Bank AB, HDB Financial Services Limited, Muthoot Finance Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, LendingClub Corporation



38. Global Consumer Finance Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Consumer Finance Market



41. Consumer Finance Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Consumer Finance Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Consumer Finance Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Consumer Finance Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Consumer Finance market report include:

Citigroup Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc

BNP Paribas S.A.

American Express Company

Capital One Financial Corporation

Barclays PLC

Mastercard Incorporated

HDFC Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

Synchrony Financial

Axis Bank Limited

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

IndusInd Bank Limited

Tata Capital Limited

SoFi Technologies Inc.

Klarna Bank AB

HDB Financial Services Limited

Muthoot Finance Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited

LendingClub Corporation

Upstart Holdings Inc.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Shriram Finance Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0doox

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