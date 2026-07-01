America’s VetDogs Launches Give Bark 250, Inviting Americans to Honor Heroes During Nation’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

Smithtown, NY, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary on July 4th, America’s VetDogs is inviting Americans to commemorate the milestone by honoring the veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders whose service to country and community has helped protect the freedoms the nation celebrates. Today, the national nonprofit announced the launch of GIVE BARK 250, a month-long fundraising initiative running July 1-31 that expands its annual Giving Bark Thursday online campaign into a nationwide opportunity to help provide life-changing service dogs for America's heroes with physical and emotional disabilities.

An Official Supporting Partner of America250 and a Founding Partner of America Gives, America’s VetDogs joins organizations across the country in encouraging acts of service, volunteerism, and philanthropy during the nation’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. America’s VetDogs is one of the nation’s largest internationally accredited nonprofit organizations dedicated to providing custom-trained service and guide dogs to veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with physical and emotional disabilities. A sister organization of the Guide Dog Foundation, America’s VetDogs builds on 80 years of expertise in breeding, raising, training, and placing assistance dogs that transform lives.

"America's 250th anniversary is a time to celebrate our nation's history while recognizing the extraordinary individuals who have defended and continue to protect the freedoms we enjoy," said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs. "GIVE BARK 250 is an opportunity for every American to honor those heroes by helping provide the independence, confidence, and renewed sense of purpose that come with an accredited, custom-trained service dog."

Throughout July, supporters are encouraged to make a gift of $250 or more to America’s VetDogs in recognition of America's 250th birthday, though donations of every amount are welcomed and appreciated. The first 250 donors who give $250 or more will receive a limited-edition commemorative America’s VetDogs GIVE BARK 250 lapel pin. Businesses, civic organizations, schools, and community groups are encouraged to participate by supporting the campaign, matching employee donations, organizing fundraising events, or creating team fundraising pages.

On Thursday, July 9, donors can double their impact through a special online matching gift challenge in which all online donations made will be matched up to a total of $70,000 thanks to the generosity of two anonymous donors and the SSG Michael Ollis Freedom Foundation. To learn more and donate, visit VetDogs.org/GiveBark250.

Accredited by both Assistance Dogs International (ADI) and the International Guide Dog Federation (IGDF), America’s VetDogs meets the highest international standards for assistance dog programs. The organization also consistently earns top ratings from the nation's leading independent charitable watchdog organizations for financial accountability, transparency, and effectiveness, including Candid, Charity Navigator, and the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance.

“The dogs know exactly what to do; there’s a magical connection that happens between you and your service dog,” said Russ F., who served our nation in the U.S. Coast Guard and with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, about his America’s VetDogs service dog, Jethro. “I can repair my family. I can make this work. I can’t imagine not having had this happen to me. It’s such a life-changing thing.”

As America marks 250 years of independence, GIVE BARK 250 celebrates a simple but powerful belief: the heroes who have defended and continue to protect our nation's freedom deserve the opportunity to live with greater independence themselves. Through the generosity of donors, volunteers, and corporate partners, America’s VetDogs is helping more veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders Live Without Boundaries®.

“I’m so grateful for America’s VetDogs because a lot of the confidence I had lost with everything that happened (during my service) I got back when I got Willow,” said Grace P., a U.S. Army veteran who received her America’s VetDogs service dog, Willow, in 2025. “I’ve gotten more involved with my church, I’m going out again with friends, going to dine out, even going to the movies.” She also no longer requires medication to help her manage her PTSD. “You don’t have to do it by yourself. A lot of freedom came with Willow,” she concluded.

To learn more and donate, visit VetDogs.org/GiveBark250.

RELATED PHOTO AND VIDEO HERE

About America’s VetDogs & Guide Dog Foundation

For 80 years, the Guide Dog Foundation (est. 1946) and America’s VetDogs (est. 2003) have transformed lives by providing accredited, custom-trained guide, service, and facility dogs to individuals who are blind, have low vision, or have other disabilities, including veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with physical and emotional disabilities. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but the organizations provide their services completely free of charge, empowering those they serve to Live Without Boundaries®.

Together, each of these independent sister 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations have placed more than 3,500 guide, service, and facility dogs; support active teams of people and guide, service, and facility dogs in all 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico, Canada, and beyond, and engage more than 1,400 volunteers nationwide. Accredited by Assistance Dogs International and the International Guide Dog Federation, both organizations earn the top ratings from the leading charitable watchdog organizations, including Candid, Charity Navigator, and the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. Learn more and how to apply, volunteer, and donate at GuideDog.org or VetDogs.org.

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