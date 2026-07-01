Decent Holding Inc. Expands Community Healthcare Network to Over 480 Operational Centers, Advancing Its Vision to Build China's AI-Enabled Healthy Aging Platform

Expands operational community service centers to over 480 locations, tracking toward the objective of approximately 1,000 centers by the end of 2026.

Advances its long-term strategy to build an integrated, AI-coordinated elderly care infrastructure designed to seamlessly connect community nodes, smart wearables, intelligent robotics, and home healthcare services.





BEIJING, China, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) ("Decent" or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of wastewater treatment, community healthcare, and elderly care services, today announced the continued expansion of its nationwide community healthcare network and provided an update on its plan to develop an integrated, AI-coordinated elderly care infrastructure.

Since the Company's operational update earlier this month, Decent has continued executing its nationwide expansion strategy by opening more than 80 additional community service centers. As of the date of this announcement, the Company operates over 480 centers across multiple provinces in China and remains on track to reach its objective of approximately 1,000 operational locations by the end of 2026. Each center serves as a localized healthcare access point, supporting communities ranging from 20,000 to over 100,000 residents by providing wellness management, chronic disease support, rehabilitation assistance, and family-oriented elderly care.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, China's population aged 60 and above is expected to exceed 310 miallion, while the domestic elderly care industry is projected to surpass RMB 20 trillion* over the coming decade. To address this unprecedented demographic shift and solve structural challenges such as delayed health interventions and fragmented communication, Decent's long-term strategy focuses on building an AI-coordinated elderly care infrastructure. This closed-loop model is designed to seamlessly connect community service centers, seniors, families, smart wearables, healthcare robots, and clinical partners into an integrated care network.

Under this planned model, Decent's community service centers will act as front-line service nodes. Seniors will be supported through wearable devices, home monitoring equipment, and future healthcare robots capable of securely collecting authorized health data. This information will then be processed by AI-assisted systems to identify potential health risks, generate proactive care recommendations, and coordinate follow-up medical services. As announced earlier this month, Decent recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Taihao Robotics to jointly promote the deployment and validation of these healthcare robots and intelligent applications, extending Decent's service capabilities directly into home-based care environments.

"Our strategy goes beyond simply opening more community service centers or adding basic AI features to existing services," said Haicheng Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Decent. "We are working toward a comprehensive elderly care infrastructure that connects communities, families, wearable devices, healthcare robots, and clinical partners through AI-assisted coordination. Each community service center serves as a front-line node in this ecosystem. We believe the future of elderly care requires an integrated service loop, and Decent's expanding network provides a practical, scalable foundation to build this infrastructure. By combining community access points with smart technologies, we are creating a differentiated platform capable of delivering sustainable, long-term value for elderly residents, healthcare partners, and our shareholders."

Looking ahead, the Company expects to continue expanding its nationwide community healthcare network while developing additional capabilities across AI-assisted health management, wearable monitoring, healthcare robotics, medication coordination, and home-based elderly care services. Management believes this integrated, closed-loop model positions Decent to capitalize on one of China's most significant long-term opportunities in the aging economy.

* Source: the State Information Center, China.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company's operating subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. In addition, through its operating subsidiary Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., the Company operates an AI-powered, community-based senior health and elderly care platform serving China's aging population. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

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