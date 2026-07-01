Rekor Systems Launches Rekor Scout Axis Agent With Go-Secure.Video: Bringing Trusted and Tamper-Evident Video to Standard Axis Cameras

COLUMBIA, Md., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a technology company developing trusted-data, privacy, and security solutions for real-world video and sensor networks, today announced the launch of the Rekor Scout Axis Agent with Go-Secure.Video: This new software-based capability transforms supported Axis cameras into intelligent license-plate and vehicle-recognition sensors with built-in tamper-evident video.

The Rekor Scout Axis Agent is designed to ensure customers can verify the authenticity of video used in Rekor's advanced automated license plate recognition ("ALPR") and vehicle recognition systems without requiring proprietary camera hardware or single-purpose roadside appliances. The Scout Axis Agent will help integrators, public safety agencies, municipalities, transportation departments, schools, campuses, critical infrastructure operators, and commercial customers. By running directly on supported Axis cameras, the new agent allows customers to verify video made on cameras and infrastructure they already trust, while gaining access to Rekor Scout's full cloud-based recognition engine, including license plate recognition, make, model, color, year, alerts, hotlist matching, search, and case tools.

Unlike traditional ALPR deployments that may require dedicated hardware, proprietary cameras, or fixed-purpose roadside appliances, the Rekor Scout Axis Agent can be deployed on an existing Axis camera platform, including cameras based on ARTPEC-8 and ARTPEC-9 processors. It is available to integrators, agencies, and enterprises. Agencies and enterprises can select the right Axis camera for each location, whether at intersections, on highways, in parking areas, in school zones, on campuses, in roadside deployments, or in other public-safety, transportation, and security environments.

The software-first approach also enables customers to scale more flexibly and cost-effectively. A self-contained deployment can pair an Axis camera with solar power and cellular connectivity, enabling installations at sites where power or network access is unavailable. The system buffers locally and adjusts video bitrate in challenging network conditions, helping maintain continuity in real-world environments.

"Rekor Scout has long been recognized for the strength of its vehicle recognition engine," said Ryan Miller, Rekor Senior VP of Engineering. "With the Rekor Scout Axis Agent and Go-Secure.Video, we are extending that capability into a broader, more open, and more trusted deployment model. Customers can use cameras they already know, avoid unnecessary hardware lock-in, and add a new layer of confidence to the video and data they rely on."

Go-Secure.Video adds a new layer of trust to the system, rather than relying solely on after-the-fact storage controls, Go-Secure.Video is designed to sign the video on the camera at the moment of capture, before it leaves the device. If a video is later altered, truncated, or spliced, those changes can be detected cryptographically. The result is a stronger chain-of-custody foundation for customers and a more defensible record for evidence-grade video review.

"Technical trust has to begin at capture," said Chris Kadoch, Chief Technology Officer, Rekor. "With Go-Secure.Video integrated into the Rekor Scout Axis Agent, we are bringing cryptographic integrity closer to the source of the video itself. At the same time, Rekor's cloud-based recognition architecture allows customers to use the full Scout engine, benefit from model improvements over time, and operate within privacy, security, and retention frameworks that are increasingly important to public agencies and commercial customers."

The Rekor Scout Axis Agent with Go-Secure.Video is built around a practical deployment model for real-world camera networks. The camera sends data to Rekor, and the application does not require inbound connectivity to function. Customers can use familiar Axis tools, integrators, and camera models, while Rekor's cloud-based architecture delivers the full Scout engine without requiring a stripped-down edge version of the software.

Key benefits of the Rekor Scout Axis Agent with Go-Secure.Video includes:

Open camera deployment -- Supports a wide variety of new and previously installed Axis cameras, reducing reliance on proprietary ALPR camera hardware.

Supports a wide variety of new and previously installed Axis cameras, reducing reliance on proprietary ALPR camera hardware. Full Rekor Scout recognition engine -- Provides license plate recognition, make, model, color, year, alerts, hotlist matching, search, and case tools through the Rekor Scout platform.

Provides license plate recognition, make, model, color, year, alerts, hotlist matching, search, and case tools through the Rekor Scout platform. Lower deployment friction -- Enables customers to use familiar Axis tools, integrators, mounts, and camera models.

Enables customers to use familiar Axis tools, integrators, mounts, and camera models. Field-ready infrastructure -- Supports solar and cellular deployments for locations without existing power or network connectivity.

Supports solar and cellular deployments for locations without existing power or network connectivity. Outbound-only security posture — the camera sends data to Rekor; nothing connects to the camera inbound .

. Modern video efficiency -- Uses advanced compression on current Axis cameras to help reduce bandwidth and storage needs.

Uses advanced compression on current Axis cameras to help reduce bandwidth and storage needs. Tamper-evident video -- Go-Secure.Video is designed to sign video at the camera, at the moment of capture, so later changes can be detected.

Go-Secure.Video is designed to sign video at the camera, at the moment of capture, so later changes can be detected. Privacy-conscious architecture -- Complements Rekor's broader approach to privacy protection, lawful access, and policy-based retention.

The result is a process-optimized Edge-Cloud hybrid that delivers unmatched performance at a cost-effective price. In a world increasingly concerned about AI deepfakes, Rekor is the first and only company to provide the ALPR and vehicle recognition industry with 100% verifiable Cryptographic authentication security..

As vehicle recognition technologies continue to expand, public agencies, policymakers, communities, and technology providers are placing greater emphasis on responsible deployment, customer control, privacy protection, auditability, data security, and evidentiary integrity. Rekor believes these priorities are not obstacles to adoption, but requirements for the next generation of trusted public-safety and security technology.

"The industry is evolving, and that is a good thing," said Robert A. Berman, Rekor's Chair and CEO. "Customers want the operational benefits of vehicle recognition, but they also want systems that are open, accountable, secure, and designed with privacy and evidentiary trust in mind. We believe Rekor is well positioned for that future because these principles are built directly into our technology."

Rekor has previously announced patented approaches for privacy-protected traffic monitoring, including technologies that protect personal identification data while preserving operational value, and policy-centric data retention that can vary retention periods based on hotlist matches, investigatory relevance, and the severity of suspected activity. Together with Go-Secure.Video, the Rekor Scout Axis Agent supports a broader architecture for responsible vehicle recognition: use open infrastructure, protect sensitive information, retain data in accordance with policy, audit access, and verify the integrity of video evidence.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a technology company developing trusted-data, privacy, and security solutions for real-world video and sensor networks. Rekor's advanced computer vision, data security, and media authentication platforms help public agencies, commercial customers, and technology partners transform visual and sensor data into trusted, actionable intelligence while supporting privacy protection, operational transparency, and evidentiary integrity.

Media & Investor Relations

Charles Degliomini

Executive Vice President

Rekor Systems, Inc.

cdegliomini@rekor.ai

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