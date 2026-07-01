Introducing Siris Broker — a Mauritius FSC-licensed CFD and FX brokerage purpose-built around client experience.

MAPOU, Mauritius, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siris Broker, a Mauritius FSC-licensed multi-asset CFD and FX brokerage, officially announced its launch.

Designed for both developing and experienced investors, Siris Broker delivers disciplined market access through a modern interface and practical tools engineered for today’s fast-moving financial environment. The platform is backed by professional support, clear pricing, and trusted client relationships.

Siris Broker provides access to 350+ CFD instruments across Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Shares, offering transparent pricing with commissions from 0.2%. Trades are executed through the cTrader-powered Siris App, delivering fast order execution across desktop and mobile devices.

Clients can choose from four account tiers, ranging from Basic ($0) to Professional ($100k+). Leverage is assigned based on the client's experience, knowledge, and appropriateness assessment, with a maximum of 1:100. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, with negative balance protection as standard.

Built as a technology-first fintech aligned with today's trading-technology trends, Siris Broker provides clients with access to Siris Vault — a responsible-trading tool launching in beta. Siris Vault builds an AI-powered market-intelligence database helping clients with strategy and analyzing their own trading behavior, deepening their understanding of market dynamics and personal trading patterns.

Siris Broker Vision

“The CFD industry has scaled aggressively but service has not kept up. We believe a premium brokerage should do more than provide access — it should create an environment where clients feel supported, informed, and respected throughout their journey. Siris was built for traders who want institutional-grade execution through cTrader, a modern trading interface, transparent pricing, and a broker that actually picks up the phone. Mauritius gives us the regulatory framework and global reach to deliver that at scale.” — Siris Broker leadership team.

About Siris Broker

Siris Broker is the trade name of Siris Markets Ltd, a CFD and FX brokerage headquartered in Mauritius and licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius as an Investment Dealer (Full Service Dealer, excluding Underwriting), Licence No. GB25204412. The firm delivers a premium, education-led trading environment defined by personalized support, transparency, and streamlined global market access.

Media Contact: media@siris.broker

Website: https://siris.broker/

Risk Warning: CFDs and FX are complex leveraged products that carry a high risk of rapid losses. They are not suitable for all investors. Do not invest more than you can afford to lose, and ensure you understand the risks before trading.