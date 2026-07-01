Cold Chain Market Set to Reach USD 455.0 Billion by 2031 as Demand for Temperature-Controlled Logistics Accelerates

Delray Beach, FL, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global cold chain market is expected to grow from USD 276.5 billion in 2026 to USD 455.0 billion by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Why Is the Cold Chain Market Growing So Rapidly?

The answer lies in the growing need to maintain product quality, safety, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

From fresh produce and frozen foods to vaccines and biologic drugs, temperature-sensitive products require carefully controlled storage and transportation conditions throughout their journey from manufacturer to consumer.

As consumer expectations for product freshness rise and healthcare systems increasingly rely on temperature-sensitive medicines, investments in cold chain infrastructure continue to accelerate worldwide.

Request Custom Data to Address your Specific Business Needs

Europe Maintains a Strong Position in the Global Market

Europe remains one of the most significant regions in the global cold chain market. Stringent regulations governing food safety, pharmaceutical transportation, and product quality have encouraged widespread adoption of advanced cold chain solutions across the region. Countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Nordic nations continue to invest heavily in refrigerated warehouses, transportation networks, and digital monitoring technologies.

Refrigerated Light Commercial Vehicles Gain Momentum

Within refrigerated transportation, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) are expected to maintain strong growth.

Their flexibility and ability to navigate congested urban environments make them ideal for last-mile delivery operations. As demand for online grocery shopping, meal delivery services, and pharmaceutical distribution continues to increase, refrigerated LCVs are becoming essential components of cold chain networks.

Key advantages include:

Lower operating costs

Greater route flexibility

Faster urban deliveries

Reduced fuel consumption

Improved environmental performance

The industry's growing focus on sustainability is further accelerating adoption of smaller, fuel-efficient refrigerated vehicles.

Cold Chain Storage & Infrastructure Segment Holds a Significant Share of the Global Market

Cold chain storage & infrastructure is one of the largest segments within the cold chain industry, owing to the rising requirement for temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics for different industries like food & beverages, pharma, and chemicals. Increased consumption of perishable goods, growth in organized retailing and online grocery delivery, along with increased requirements in pharmaceuticals, have led to investment in refrigerated storage solutions and monitoring systems. Growth in international trade in temperature-controlled goods has added to the demand for cold chain solutions, ensuring that products do not spoil.

Key Industry Players Include

Leading cold chain companies continue to invest in capacity expansion, technology development, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions.

Americold Logistics, Inc. (US)

Lineage, Inc. (US)

NICHIREI CORPORATION (Japan)

Burris Logistics (US)

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Denmark)

Tippmann Group (US)

Coldman Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

United States Cold Storage (US)

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs

Explore Adjacent Markets