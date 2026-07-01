Application Transformation Market Size to Surpass $49.36 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Application Transformation Market size was estimated at USD 15.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 49.36 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.58% during the forecast period.

The market for application transformation consists of techniques and technologies used by enterprises to transform or migrate legacy applications to modern technology platforms. Automation enhances operational efficiency and AI drives smarter decisions, with increasing demand for cybersecurity protection, reduced downtime, and highly customisable applications driving adoption. The growing use of cloud-native architectures, microservices, containers and low-code platforms is expanding modernisation opportunities, with the commercial direction towards AI-assisted code transformation tooling globally being reflected in IBM's 2024 acquisition of Application Modernisation from Advanced.





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AI-Embedded Application Development and Industry-Specific Transformation Frameworks to Augment Market Expansion Globally

With the increasing demand for AI and automation, the companies have a great opportunity to enhance applications through the predictive analysis, intelligent decision making and automated repetitive processes. Vendors are developing pre-configured modernisation pathways based on BFSI compliance frameworks, healthcare interoperability standards and manufacturing Industry 4.0 integration patterns to drive competitive differentiation through industry-specific transformation acceleration. The pre-built transformation accelerator helps reduce implementation times and the risks associated with complex legacy modernisation, continuing to support global market expansion.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Application Integration Dominated the Market; Cloud Application Migration Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Application integration accounted for the largest market share of 29.8% revenue in 2025 on account of enterprises’ need for seamless connectivity between legacy and modern systems to ensure operational continuity during progressive modernisation programmes. Migration of applications to the cloud is projected to witness the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 due to the accelerating enterprise cloud adoption, microservices architecture transitions, and serverless computing deployments enabling scalability and flexibility beyond legacy infrastructure on a global scale.

By Application, ERP Applications Dominated the Market; Custom Business Applications Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

ERP applications contributed the highest revenue share of approximately 34.5% in 2025, owing to the leading organisations focus on upgrading their core business systems to enhance operational efficiency and facilitate digital transformation in finance and HR activities. The custom business applications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2026-2035 owing to the increasing demand for custom enterprise solutions as per the specific operational requirements of organisations and growing adoption of low-code platforms globally.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market; SMEs Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The largest share was held by large enterprises with around 67% of revenue in 2025, driven by large legacy IT portfolios that span dozens of business-critical systems that need complex transformation programmes that go well beyond the scope of smaller organisations. The highest CAGR is expected to be registered by small and medium-sized enterprises at around 16.82% between 2026 and 2035, due to decreasing prices of cloud-based transformation tools and increasing competitive pressure from modernised companies forcing digital adoption globally.

By End Use, BFSI Dominated the Market; Manufacturing Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The BFSI sector was the largest revenue contributor (27% of revenue in 2025), driven by continued investment in modernisation driven by compliance mandates, uptake of AI and blockchain and shift to digital customer service. The manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 17.90% during 2026-2035 owing to the high global demand for application modernisation for Industry 4.0 automation, IoT-enabled predictive maintenance and supply chain visibility system integration.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global application transformation market in 2025, accounting for approximately 39% of revenue. This is due to the advanced technology infrastructure, high IT expenditure, and the presence of major industry players. Cloud computing, AI, IoT and automation adoption are accelerating fast across enterprise digital transformation programmes with the US accounting for around 87.4% of North American revenues.

The U.S. Application Transformation Market was estimated at approximately USD 4.21 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 13.65 Billion in 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.36%. Growth is driven by the increasing adoption of AI and automation for operational efficiency, the rising demand for cybersecurity to protect applications and the growing demand for customised enterprise IT solutions.

The Europe Application Transformation Market is estimated to be USD 3.15 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.21 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 12.49%. Tough data protection regulations such as the GDPR, compliance with digital transformation requirements for financial services in Europe’s market, and Industry 4.0 investment from Germany’s strong manufacturing sector, drive the market. The UK and France are seeing steady procurement due to BFSI regulatory requirements and nascent technology services industries.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 17.87% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. The growth is due to increasing digitalisation, significant IT spending, and high demand for cloud-based solutions across China, India, and Japan. China is driving 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues with its extraordinary digital economy scale and India’s IT services industry is delivering above-average regional growth with domestic and global enterprise application transformation engagements.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

DXC Technology Company

Atos SE

HCLTech

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

NTT DATA Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Google LLC (Google Cloud)

Cloud4C Services Pvt. Ltd.

Mphasis Limited

Recent Developments:

2026: Accenture expanded AI-powered application transformation services integrating generative AI into enterprise modernization programs to accelerate legacy modernization and cloud migration.

2026: IBM enhanced its application modernization portfolio with AI-assisted transformation tools on IBM Consulting and Hybrid Cloud platforms enabling faster legacy application refactoring.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Application Modernization Platform & Type Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across application integration and legacy system compatibility across enterprise deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across application integration and legacy system compatibility across enterprise deployments globally. AI & Automation Integration Metrics – helps you evaluate AI-assisted code transformation investment and automated modernization platform competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate AI-assisted code transformation investment and automated modernization platform competitive positioning globally. Cloud-Native Architecture Adoption Metrics – helps you analyze microservices, containerization and enterprise workload transformation across diverse industry verticals globally.

– helps you analyze microservices, containerization and enterprise workload transformation across diverse industry verticals globally. Industry-Specific Transformation Framework Metrics – helps you uncover growth in BFSI and compliance-driven transformation procurement globally.

– helps you uncover growth in BFSI and compliance-driven transformation procurement globally. SME Digital Transformation & Low-Code Metrics – helps you identify growth in SME cloud modernization adoption and medium enterprise organizations.

– helps you identify growth in SME cloud modernization adoption and medium enterprise organizations. Competitive Landscape & Application Transformation Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI tooling capability and geographic enterprise delivery footprint globally.

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