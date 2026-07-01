Tenable Named as the Current Company to Beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment in a June 2026 Gartner® Report

COLUMBIA, Md., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced that Gartner has identified Tenable as the company to beat for AI-powered exposure assessment in its report, AI Vendor Race: Tenable Is the Company to Beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment.

According to Gartner, "Tenable's long-standing dominance in vulnerability assessment, its strong asset and attack surface discovery capabilities, and its ability to execute on its AI strategy make it the front-runner in AI-powered exposure assessment."

The Gartner report further notes that, “Tenable’s broad attack surface coverage sets it apart from competitors. Tenable One is a well-integrated platform that spans traditional IT, identity, cloud, CPS and container environments.” Gartner adds that, “This visibility extends to emerging attack surfaces such as AI. Tenable identifies shadow AI usage and can also prioritize AI exposures like sensitive data leakage, misconfigurations, novel AI attacks, risky agent behavior, and unsafe integrations with external tools.”

“Cybersecurity is entering a new era where AI is changing both how organizations operate and how attackers exploit them," said Mark Thurmond, co-CEO, Tenable. "Organizations need a modern approach that not only gives them complete visibility across their expanding attack surface, but helps them act on risk faster. We believe Gartner's recognition reflects our continued commitment to enabling customers to keep pace with that change.”

We feel the Gartner recognition builds on a series of recent AI milestones for Tenable. In recent months, the company announced the general availability of Tenable Hexa AI , the agentic AI engine inside the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, expanded its Tenable One AI Exposure capabilities to help customers protect their AI attack surface, and joined a select group of cybersecurity companies participating in both Anthropic's Project Glasswing initiative and OpenAI's Daybreak Cyber Partner Program . Together, these investments are helping shape the next generation of AI-powered cybersecurity while enabling customers to move beyond identifying exposures to continuously prioritizing and reducing cyber risk.

“We're still in the early innings of AI in cybersecurity,” said Steve Vintz, co-CEO, Tenable. “The next phase isn't just identifying exposures – it's enabling security teams to continuously understand, prioritize and remediate them with AI working alongside people. That's where we're investing, and where we believe the market is headed.”

To read Gartner’s AI Vendor Race: Tenable Is the Company to Beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment, Gartner subscribers can access it here: https://www.gartner.com/document-reader/document/8048333

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Tenable Is the Company to Beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment, Elizabeth Kim, Isy Bangurah, Mitchell Schneider and Luis Castillo, June 24, 2026.

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About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected capabilities, benefits, and performance of Tenable Hexa AI, the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, and Tenable's participation in Anthropic's Project Glasswing initiative and OpenAI's Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, the expected impact of these initiatives and solutions on risk prioritization, remediation, and security posture, and the anticipated use and effectiveness of frontier AI in cybersecurity workflows. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the development, adoption, and performance of new and unproven technologies (including agentic AI, large language models, and automated remediation workflows), the potential that such technologies may not deliver their anticipated benefits or accurately prioritize risk, and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Tenable's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Tenable undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events occurring after the date hereof.