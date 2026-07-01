BluSky AI Inc. Announces Appointment of Mort Aaronson to Board of Directors

Salt Lake City Utah, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluSky AI Inc. (OTC: BSAI) (“BluSky” or the “Company”), a modular AI infrastructure company delivering next-generation compute through its SkyMod platform, today announced that Mort Aaronson has joined its Board of Directors. Aaronson brings decades of executive leadership, capital markets experience, and operational depth across technology, media, and growth-stage enterprises.

Aaronson has served in senior leadership roles spanning corporate development, strategic finance, and large-scale operational execution. His background includes guiding companies through periods of accelerated expansion, strengthening governance frameworks, and supporting organizations as they scale into institutional-grade operators.

“Mort’s experience and judgment add meaningful strength to our Board,” said Trent D’Ambrosio, CEO of BluSky AI Inc. “His perspective will support our continued evolution as we focus on modular AI infrastructure deployments and advance our Regulation A offering. We’re pleased to welcome him to BluSky AI.”

Aaronson will contribute to Board-level oversight across strategic planning, capital formation, and partner ecosystem development as BluSky AI continues its rollout of SkyMod AI factory sites as a digital computing infrastructure company. Mort has extensive C-level leadership experience across telecommunications, energy, digital media, technology, and emerging growth industries, combined with his C-Level coaching and advisory experience, valuable background for a growing public company.

“I’m looking forward to working with Trent and the BluSky AI team,” said Mort Aaronson. “The company is building a flexible, scalable model for AI infrastructure, and I’m excited to support its progress.”

The company’s revolutionary prefabricated modular data center solution is targeting deployments of in-service compute at an anticipated fraction of the time of the current market. The company is planning the new highway for AI’s demanding workloads with distributed on-ramps to capacity throughout the U.S. The company’s goal is to minimize the time-to-market constraints of the HPC market and single-tenant server marketplace through its extensive site portfolio connected with its prefabricated, high-density modular data center solution called SkyMods.

The appointment is effective immediately.

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. (the “Company” or “BluSky AI”) is a digital infrastructure company purpose-built for artificial intelligence through rapidly deployable SkyMod™ data centers. SkyMods are next-generation, scalable AI Factories providing speed-to-market and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers the full spectrum of AI demands from mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners to neoclouds from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

Contact:

Trent D’Ambrosio

CEO, BluSky AI Inc.

trentdambrosio@bluskyaidatacenters.com

www.bluskyaidatacenters.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing projects, the Company's analysis of opportunities with respect to its business and/or certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical or current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "target," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly