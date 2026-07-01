Data Center Infrastructure Market Expected to Reach US$ 752.12 Billion by 2034

New York, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published its latest market intelligence report on the Global Data Center Infrastructure Market. The study finds the market, valued at US$ 297.07 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$ 752.12 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% over the 2026–2034 forecast period. Research draws on primary interviews with data center operators, cloud service providers, telecom infrastructure leaders, enterprise IT decision-makers, colocation providers, and infrastructure technology vendors, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

Market Overview

The global data center infrastructure market is experiencing rapid growth as enterprises, telecom service providers, cloud platforms, and hyperscale operators expand digital capacity to support cloud computing, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, big data analytics, and edge workloads. Data center infrastructure encompasses the physical and virtual systems required to process, store, secure, and transmit data, as well as electrical and mechanical infrastructure, professional services, and managed services. Demand is accelerating due to rising data consumption, hybrid IT adoption, multi-cloud strategies, and the need for reliable, energy-efficient infrastructure to support high-density computing environments.

latest research on the Global Data Center Infrastructure Market, covering market size forecasts, growth drivers, infrastructure trends, segmentation, regional outlook, and competitive insights. You may access the Sample document here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00040989





Key Market Findings

Market Size: The market is valued at US$297.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$752.12 billion by 2034.

The market is valued at US$297.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$752.12 billion by 2034. Growth Rate: The global data center infrastructure market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% during 2026–2034.

The global data center infrastructure market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% during 2026–2034. Offering: The market is segmented into hardware, including electric infrastructure and mechanical infrastructure, and services, including professional services and managed services.

The market is segmented into hardware, including electric infrastructure and mechanical infrastructure, and services, including professional services and managed services. Data Center Size: Small, mid-sized, and large data centers are investing in scalable infrastructure to address cloud, AI, enterprise, and edge computing requirements.

Small, mid-sized, and large data centers are investing in scalable infrastructure to address cloud, AI, enterprise, and edge computing requirements. End User: Enterprises, telecom service providers, and cloud service providers are major demand centers for modern data center infrastructure.

Primary Growth Driver: Digital Transformation and Rising Data Consumption

Expansion of the data center infrastructure market is strongly driven by digital transformation and rising data consumption across industries. Enterprises are generating and processing larger volumes of data through cloud applications, connected devices, analytics platforms, AI workloads, and digital services. This growth places greater pressure on organizations to deploy resilient electric infrastructure, efficient cooling systems, high-performance compute environments, and secure connectivity. As uptime, scalability, latency reduction, and energy efficiency become strategic priorities, data center infrastructure investments are becoming essential to enterprise modernization and competitive digital operations.

Cloud Service Providers: A High-Value End-Market

Cloud service providers represent a high-value end-user segment as demand for hyperscale computing, storage, networking, and managed digital services continues to increase. Public cloud platforms, colocation providers, and hybrid cloud operators are expanding data center capacity to support enterprise migration, AI model training, content delivery, software-as-a-service applications, and distributed workloads. These providers require advanced power distribution, backup power, cooling, rack systems, monitoring tools, and managed infrastructure services to ensure performance, uptime, and energy efficiency at scale.

Chat with us - https://tawk.to/chat/5d56720577aa790be32f2bec/default

Segment Analysis

Hardware – Core Offering Segment

Hardware remains a core offering segment in the data center infrastructure market, covering electric infrastructure and mechanical infrastructure required to operate modern facilities. Power distribution systems, backup power, cooling and thermal management equipment, racks, and related infrastructure are critical for maintaining uptime, supporting high-density computing, and improving operational efficiency. Growth in AI, GPU-intensive computing, and hyperscale deployments is increasing demand for advanced, reliable, and energy-efficient hardware systems.

Services – Professional and Managed Infrastructure Support

Professional and managed services support planning, design, deployment, integration, monitoring, and lifecycle management of data center infrastructure. Enterprises and service providers increasingly rely on expert services to optimize power usage, improve cooling efficiency, manage hybrid IT environments, and reduce operational complexity. Managed services are gaining traction as organizations seek continuous infrastructure visibility, preventive maintenance, and scalable support for distributed and multi-site data center operations.

Large Data Centers – Leading Size Segment

Large data centers are major adopters of advanced infrastructure due to high compute density, large-scale storage needs, mission-critical uptime requirements, and increasing power and cooling complexity. Hyperscale facilities, colocation campuses, and enterprise data centers require robust electric and mechanical infrastructure to support AI workloads, cloud services, high-speed networking, and business continuity. These facilities are also leading adoption of automation, monitoring, modular infrastructure, and advanced thermal management solutions.

Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers – Expanding Adoption Base

Small and mid-sized data centers are increasingly upgrading infrastructure to support digital transformation, hybrid IT, localized processing, and edge computing applications. Modular power systems, compact cooling solutions, managed services, and scalable rack infrastructure are helping smaller facilities improve performance and reliability without large-scale capital expansion. Rising demand from regional enterprises, telecom networks, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail operations is strengthening adoption across this segment.

Get a customized report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/customization/TIPRE00040989

Regional Analysis

North America - Mature Cloud, Hyperscale, and Enterprise IT Market

North America remains a major market for data center infrastructure, supported by strong cloud adoption, hyperscale investments, enterprise digitization, and advanced telecom networks across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The region’s mature colocation ecosystem, growing AI infrastructure requirements, and emphasis on uptime, energy efficiency, and resilient power systems continue to drive infrastructure modernization. Demand is particularly strong among cloud service providers, large enterprises, and telecom operators expanding capacity for data-intensive applications.

Asia-Pacific - Fast-Growing Data Center Expansion Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing region as China, India, Japan, Australia, and other markets accelerate cloud adoption, digital transformation, 5G deployment, and hyperscale data center development. Expanding internet usage, enterprise modernization, e-commerce, AI investments, and government digital initiatives are creating strong demand for reliable power, cooling, networking, and managed infrastructure services. Regional growth is further supported by increased investment in edge data centers and localized data processing capacity.

Market Dynamics: Key Opportunities and Challenges

Hyperscale Data Center Expansion: The data center infrastructure market is benefiting from rapid hyperscale expansion as cloud platforms, internet companies, and colocation providers scale facilities to support digital services, AI workloads, data storage, and global connectivity. Hyperscale campuses require high-capacity electric infrastructure, advanced cooling systems, modular deployment models, and sophisticated monitoring capabilities to maintain performance and efficiency. Vendors that deliver resilient, scalable, and energy-efficient infrastructure are well positioned to capture growth from large-scale data center buildouts.

Power Availability, Cooling Complexity, and Sustainability Requirements: Despite strong growth prospects, the data center infrastructure market faces challenges related to power availability, grid constraints, high energy consumption, thermal management complexity, equipment lead times, cybersecurity requirements, and rising sustainability expectations. AI and GPU-driven workloads are increasing rack densities and cooling demands, requiring operators to adopt liquid cooling, advanced thermal systems, renewable energy strategies, and efficient infrastructure designs. Vendors that combine innovation with reliability, service support, and lifecycle optimization are best positioned to address these challenges.

Purchase the full report from The Insight Partners upto 40% Discounted Price - Data Center Infrastructure Market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00040989/

Recent Industry Developments and Market Trends (2025 - 2026)

Liquid cooling adoption is reshaping high-density infrastructure design

Liquid cooling adoption is accelerating as AI, GPU, and high-performance computing workloads increase heat density within modern data centers. Direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling, and hybrid thermal management designs are helping operators improve energy efficiency, support higher rack densities, and reduce the limitations of traditional air-cooling systems. This trend is expected to influence facility design, equipment procurement, and managed infrastructure services across hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation environments.

Multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and edge computing are expanding infrastructure demand

Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud dominance is driving demand for flexible data center infrastructure that can connect enterprise environments, public cloud platforms, colocation facilities, and edge sites. At the same time, growth of edge data centers is supporting low-latency applications in telecom, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and smart city use cases. These distributed environments require compact, resilient, and remotely managed infrastructure designed for reliable operation outside traditional centralized facilities.

Leading Data Center Infrastructure Companies

Company Profile Dell Technologies Enterprise technology provider offering servers, storage, networking, infrastructure management, and data center modernization solutions. Cisco Systems Networking and data center technology company supporting high-performance connectivity, automation, security, and infrastructure operations. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Provider of enterprise servers, edge-to-cloud infrastructure, storage, and services for hybrid IT and data center environments. ABB Ltd. Power and automation technology provider supporting data center electrification, energy management, and resilient power infrastructure. Equinix Global digital infrastructure and colocation provider offering interconnected data center capacity for enterprises, cloud providers, and networks. NVIDIA Corporation AI computing and accelerated infrastructure company enabling GPU-driven workloads, high-performance computing, and data center AI platforms. Intel Corporation Semiconductor and data center technology company providing processors, accelerators, networking, and platform technologies for compute infrastructure. Huawei Technologies ICT infrastructure provider offering data center networking, power, cooling, cloud, and digital infrastructure technologies. Eaton Corporation plc Power management company supporting data centers with UPS systems, power distribution, energy management, and electrical infrastructure solutions. Schneider Electric SE Energy management and automation provider delivering data center power, cooling, monitoring, and lifecycle infrastructure solutions.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, vendor surveys, channel partner analyses, proprietary secondary research databases, and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/data-center-infrastructure-market

Request for a free demo of The Insight Partners’ Data Center Infrastructure Market & Intelligence Platform

Media Contact: The Insight Partners | sales@theinsightpartners.com | www.theinsightpartners.com

Also Available in : Korean | German | Japanese | French |Chinese | Italian | Spanish