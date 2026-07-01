Liquid Cooled EV Charging Cables Market to Surpass $1.28 Billion by 2032: Europe Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Cooled EV Charging Cable Market by Cable Power Capacity, Cable Length, Cable Diameter, Application, Jacket Material, Cooling Fluid, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid cooled EV charging cable market is set to expand from USD 0.51 billion in 2025 to USD 1.28 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 14.0%. This growth is driven by the widespread adoption of 800 V electrical architectures in vehicle platforms, which enable faster charging and increase the demand for advanced current and thermal management at the cable level. Charging infrastructure operators are increasingly seeking cable solutions capable of withstanding repeated high-power charging sessions while ensuring safety and manageability. Liquid cooling has emerged as a key technology to facilitate compact cable designs while maintaining thermal stability under high loads.

By application, the ultrafast charging segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period

This segment is anticipated to dominate due to its ability to meet the high-volume demand of passenger EVs and light commercial vehicles, which form the bulk of the global EV fleet. The expansion of public and semi-public charging infrastructure, especially along highways and urban corridors, necessitates ultrafast charging solutions. This creates extensive opportunities for deploying 350 kW and above charging stations. Unlike megawatt charging, which serves a smaller segment of heavy-duty vehicles and select luxury EVs, the ultrafast charging segment caters to a larger base requiring frequent, short-duration charges, thus ensuring consistent utilization of liquid cooled cables.

By cable length, the 5-8 meters segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period

This segment dominates due to its optimized balance between electrical performance, thermal control, and cost efficiency at high-power charging sites. These cables minimize voltage drop and signal dilution during high current DC charging while avoiding higher costs associated with longer cable runs. They optimize coolant circulation, maintaining stable temperatures during sustained ultra-fast charging.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

Europe leads this growth due to significant shifts towards high-power DC and ultrafast charging infrastructure. As automakers deploy 800 V vehicle platforms, the region sees a rise in current density at charging interfaces, rendering air-cooled cables less practical. The installation of 150 kW to 350 kW chargers across highways and urban hubs further drives the adoption of liquid cooled cables to manage heat effectively and improve ergonomics.

Report Coverage

Research covers various aspects of the liquid cooled EV charging cable ecosystem including cable power capacity, application, cable length, jacket material, and region. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape, profiling major players such as Phoenix Contact, HUBER+SUHNER, BRUGG eConnect, Sinbon Electronics Co., Ltd., and LEONI. These companies enhance their market presence through strategic deals and technological advancements.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Ultrafast and Megawatt Charging Growing Shift to 800V Ev Architecture Need for Improved Cable Design with Fast Heat Dissipation Qualities

Challenges High Maintenance Cost High Installation and Service Complexity

Opportunities Advancements in Dielectric Coolant and Material Technology Increasing Use Cases for Heavy-Duty Truck Charging



Case Studies

Enabling Ultrafast Charging Through Liquid Cooled Cable Architecture

Scaling High-Power Charging Through Deployment of Liquid Cooled Cables

Improving Reliability of DC Fast Charging Cables Through Liquid Cooling

Deploying Liquid Cooled Charging Cables to Support Reliable High-Power DC Charging

Integration of Liquid Cooled Cables in Ultrafast DC Charging Systems

Company Profiles

Phoenix Contact

Brugg Group AG

Sinbon Electronics Co., Ltd.

Huber+Suhner

Leoni AG

OMG EV Cable

Kempower

Fiver New Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Shanghai Mida EV Power Co., Ltd.

Coroflex

TE Connectivity

Zhejiang Yonggui Electric Equipment Co., Ltd.

Caledonian Cables Ltd.

Saichuan Electronic Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Yihang Electronic Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Penoda Electrical Co., Ltd.

Totcables

CPC

ITT Inc.

Teison Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Southwire Company, LLC

Voss

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkbw4s

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