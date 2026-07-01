Royal Farms Launches Chickenpalooza with “Eat Like a Hero” Campaign, Supporting Local Food Banks Across Eight States

Baltimore, MD, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is bringing bold flavor and meaningful impact back this summer with the return of Chickenpalooza, a limited-time promotion running from July 1 through September 1. This year’s campaign introduces an “Eat Like a Hero” theme, celebrating the idea that every purchase can help make a difference in the communities Royal Farms serves.

Chickenpalooza Menu Lineup

Customers can enjoy limited-time pricing on Royal Farms favorites:

$6 Meal Deal: includes 1 of the below meals and a 700mL Essentia Water ROFO Chicken Sandwich 2-piece dark, white, or tender meal World-Famous Chicken Sub or Wrap

$12 Bucket Deal

8-piece mixed or 10-piece dark chicken (Add western fries and 4 biscuits for $5)

2 for $6 Chicken Sliders or 2 for $5 for ROFO Rewards Members

Throughout the campaign, a portion of proceeds from every Chickenpalooza menu item sold will be donated to local hunger relief organizations across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Participating charities include:

Maryland Food Bank

Food Bank of Delaware

Food Bank of South Jersey

Food Bank of Central & Eastern Carolina (NC)

Chester County Food Bank (PA)

Lowcountry Food Bank (SC)

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank (VA)

Meals on Wheels Berkeley (WV)

“At Royal Farms, supporting the communities we serve is core to who we are,” said Eric Price, Director of Retail Operations. “Chickenpalooza brings that commitment to life by giving our customers something they can experience and enjoy all summer long.”

Limited-Edition Chickenpalooza Merchandise

Fans can also shop for exclusive in-store collectibles, featuring custom Chickenpalooza T-shirts, mini chicken toys, plush chicken toys, and branded socks.

Chickenpalooza brings together Royal Farms’ signature flavor with a commitment to community. Every participating purchase helps support local food banks across the company’s footprint and provides meals to neighbors in need.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

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