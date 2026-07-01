Moburst Acquires Hyperzon, Adding Amazon Marketing to Its Full-Funnel Offering





NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Acquisition will give clients dedicated Amazon capabilities as Moburst accelerates its acquisition strategy following an $11.8 million investment from Chrysalis Holdings

Moburst , the global leader in digital marketing and AI-powered solutions, today announces its acquisition of Hyperzon , a full-scale Amazon marketing agency that helps brands grow, optimize and scale their e-commerce presence.

Hyperzon has worked with more than 150 companies, including brands like Evereden , Primal Harvest , goPure and Uproot Clean , across industry categories such as supplements, cosmetics, pet, baby, fitness and wellness, home, kitchen and garden. Established by five co-founders who bootstrapped the business, the agency has built its reputation by turning Amazon into a meaningful revenue channel for the brands it works with. On average, clients see a 200% lift in Amazon sales within eight months.

Hyperzon will now operate as Hyperzon by Moburst, adding dedicated e-commerce expertise to Moburst's ecosystem. The deal gives Moburst clients access to a specialized team covering everything related to Amazon growth: product listing optimization, content and creative generation, storefront management, media buying, Amazon account strategy and ongoing performance improvement.

"Amazon is no longer a separate e-commerce channel. It is one of the most important places where consumers discover, validate and buy from brands," said Gilad Bechar, founder and CEO of Moburst. "Hyperzon brings deep marketplace expertise that fills a fast-growing need for our clients. It is another step toward building the most complete growth operating system.”

While Moburst has long supported Amazon advertising as part of its broader paid media offering, driving meaningful impact within Amazon requires a more specialized marketplace strategy. Performance on the platform is shaped by daily sales velocity across both paid and organic activity, which means brands may strategically invest in paid media to increase sales volume, even when that spend is not immediately profitable on its own, in order to improve a product’s organic position within its category. Stronger organic visibility will drive additional sales, allowing paid media to support broader marketplace growth beyond direct ad-driven revenue. These strategies are far more advanced than simply purchasing media on Amazon and represent the specialized expertise that Hyperzon by Moburst brings to help clients improve performance and scale.

The acquisition follows an $11.8 million strategic investment from Chrysalis Holdings supporting Moburst's M&A and AI product development.

"Joining Moburst lets us improve on what we do best and that's scaling brands on Amazon. Now I'm confident that we'll be able to bring even more value to our clients," said Hristo Arakliev, COO and co-founder of Hyperzon. "Moburst's AI capabilities and global client base give us new ways to optimize our work, expand our reach and help brands move faster on Amazon. As Hyperzon by Moburst, we can bring marketplace expertise into a much larger digital ecosystem."

The acquisition brings 30 Hyperzon team members into Moburst. As Hyperzon by Moburst, the team will become a specialized e-commerce growth unit alongside Moburst’s existing digital transformation services.

For Moburst, the addition of Hyperzon marks another step toward bringing every essential marketing service together for clients. Brands increasingly need connected support across the full customer journey, from awareness and search visibility to marketplace validation, conversion, and retention.

By integrating Hyperzon’s Amazon expertise into its existing service stack, Moburst can help clients build more cohesive growth strategies across owned channels, paid media, organic discovery, AI-powered optimization and one of the world’s most influential commerce platforms.

"We don't expand for the sake of scale," Bechar added. "Every acquisition is designed to bring in some of the world's best specialists, adding new capabilities our clients need now and will need even more tomorrow. Hyperzon by Moburst gives brands a smarter way to connect Amazon performance with the rest of their marketing."

For more information about Moburst and its award-winning services, users can visit www.moburst.com .

About Moburst

Moburst is a full-service mobile-first digital agency that propels companies into category leaders through AI-powered marketing. Our methodology is driven by a proprietary AI program, with dedicated experts embedded in every department to pioneer intelligent solutions that deliver unparalleled client growth.

Trusted by global leaders from startups to enterprises like Google, Uber, Samsung, and Reddit, we deliver end-to-end results across the full marketing stack. Our expertise spans data-driven strategy, full-funnel organic growth (ASO/SEO/AEO), award-winning creative, digital transformation with dev teams, and intelligent media planning and buying execution.

Services Available:

STRATEGY: Mobile Strategy, Product Design, Digital & Social Strategy, Analytics & BI

ORGANIC: AEO/GEO, ASO, SEO, CRO, Localization, Public Relations, Podcasting

CREATIVE: Concept & Design Services, Video Production, Content, UI-UX

MEDIA: Social, Search, Networks & RTBs, Influencers, Email, OTT, Premium Publishers

DEVELOP: Wireframes, Websites, Apps, E-commerce, AI-Powered Tools

Every day, our team’s mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into loyal users.

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Contact

Brianna Koenig

Uproar by Moburst for Moburst

Brianna.Koenig@moburst.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93c3b22b-e861-4353-b0cd-dec5119086bf