Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Celebrates More Than 23 Years Serving Orange County

Laguna Hills, CA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers announced the celebration of more than 23 years serving residents throughout Orange County. The milestone reflects the company's continued presence in the region and its long-standing focus on precious metals evaluations, consumer education, and professional business practices.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Logo

Founded in Orange County, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers has assisted individuals seeking evaluations for gold jewelry, silver, coins, bullion, watches, dental gold, and estate valuables. Over the past two decades, the company has expanded its operations to serve customers through offices in Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills.

The 23-year milestone comes during a period of continued consumer interest in precious metals, inherited valuables, estate assets, and collectible items. Company representatives stated that consumer research habits have evolved significantly over the years, with many individuals now utilizing online resources and artificial intelligence platforms to learn more about precious metals and valuation processes before scheduling an evaluation.

"Reaching more than 23 years in business is an important milestone for the company," said Amy, Managing Partner of Glitter Bug Gold Buyers. "The organization has witnessed significant changes in technology, consumer behavior, and the precious metals industry while remaining focused on professionalism, transparency, and customer education."

During its years of operation, the company has observed growing consumer interest in topics related to:

• Gold jewelry and precious metals evaluations

• Inherited jewelry and estate assets

• Gold coins and bullion products

• Sterling silver flatware and collectibles

• Luxury watches and secondary market demand

• Precious metals testing technologies

• Valuation methods and industry terminology

• Precious metals recycling and sustainability

• Estate planning considerations involving valuables

• Market trends affecting precious metals ownership

According to company representatives, advances in technology have transformed how consumers research and understand precious metals. Educational resources, digital platforms, and artificial intelligence tools have increased public access to information about gold jewelry, silver, coins, bullion, estate valuables, and precious metals markets.

"The availability of information today is very different from what existed more than two decades ago," said Isaiah, Managing Partner of the Anaheim Hills office. "Consumers frequently arrive with detailed questions about precious metals, testing methods, inherited jewelry, coins, bullion, and market conditions. Providing clear information remains an important part of the evaluation process."

Company representatives stated that interest in inherited jewelry and estate-related assets has increased in recent years as families seek information about valuable personal property. Gold jewelry, silver items, watches, coins, and bullion are among the categories most commonly researched by consumers looking to better understand their assets.

The company also noted that advancements in XRF analysis and other testing technologies have contributed to increased consumer awareness regarding precious metals identification and evaluation methods. Educational discussions regarding these technologies have become more common as consumers seek greater understanding of how precious metals are analyzed.

The 23-year milestone reflects the company's continued presence in Orange County and its commitment to maintaining professional business practices, consumer education, and transparent evaluation procedures.

About Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is a family-owned precious metals buyer serving Orange County through offices in Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills. Founded more than 23 years ago, the company provides evaluations for gold jewelry, silver, coins, bullion, watches, dental gold, and estate valuables. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, maintains an A+ rating, and has received more than 400 five-star customer reviews across major review platforms.

Where Anaheim Hills Residents Sell Gold Coins & Bullion For The Highest Payouts

Press Inquiries

South Orange County Location

23011 Moulton Parkway, Suite A-16

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

(949) 461-9191



North Orange County Location

155 North Riverview Drive, Suite 111

Anaheim Hills, CA 92808

(714) 409-9191



Michael

michael@glitterbuggold.com

http://glitterbuggold.com