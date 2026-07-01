Boston, MA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arobis AI, the AI Search Demand Generation & AI Visibility company for B2B SaaS, today published research findings revealing that SEO dominance and AI recommendation frequency are not correlated across major software categories — and in many cases move in opposite directions. The study analyzed 100 SaaS brands across 10 software categories and thousands of prompts tested across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, exposing a structural demand gap that most SaaS marketing teams are not currently measuring or optimizing for.

Ran Yosef, Founder & CEO of Arobis AI, whose new study of 100 SaaS brands across 10 software categories found that Google rankings and AI recommendation frequency have almost nothing to do with each other.

The Shift No Marketing Team Can Afford to Ignore

When a buyer opens ChatGPT and types "What's the best project management tool for a 50-person SaaS team?" — three vendors appear. The shortlist is formed. No keyword ranked. No ad was clicked. No website was visited.

For the vendors that appeared, a sales conversation is now likely. For the ones that didn't — including some that rank on the first page of Google for that exact category — the buying journey ended before it began.

Industry research based on clickstream data covering millions of US searches found that 58.5% of Google searches now end without a single click to any external website. By early 2026, that figure had risen to 68%, according to updated research published in June 2026.

Buyers are getting answers, forming opinions, and building shortlists without ever opening a vendor website. For SaaS companies that have spent years building SEO authority, the implication is direct: the traffic model that justified that investment is structurally eroding. The replacement model — AI-generated recommendations — is one almost no SaaS team is currently measuring or optimizing for.

The Study: 100 SaaS Brands, One Uncomfortable Finding

Arobis AI analyzed 100 SaaS brands across 10 major software categories — CRM, customer support, project management, marketing automation, HR, collaboration, analytics, e-commerce, cybersecurity, and AI writing — testing thousands of prompts across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

The central finding: SEO-dominant brands frequently failed to appear in AI-generated answers for their own primary category keywords. Meanwhile, mid-market companies with stronger community presence, clearer positioning, and more robust third-party validation dramatically outperformed enterprise competitors with far larger content budgets.

The pattern was consistent across all ten categories analyzed. A SaaS company can hold position one on Google for its primary category keyword and be completely absent from the AI answer a buyer receives at the exact moment of decision.

"The homepage of the internet is no longer Google. It's the AI answer. And most SaaS companies aren't in it."

— Ran Yosef, Founder & CEO, Arobis AI

Why the Gap Exists

Google built its authority model around backlinks, keyword signals, and domain ratings. AI systems don't rank pages. They recommend brands.

The signals AI systems use to decide which brands to recommend are structurally different: the breadth and consistency of third-party mentions across the web, the strength and volume of reviews on platforms like G2 and Capterra, active community presence on industry forums, topical authority within specific use cases, and the clarity of brand positioning across the entire digital footprint.

None of these are new concepts. What's new is that they now determine whether a company appears in the answer a buyer gets before visiting any website — or disappears from the buying journey entirely.

"Visibility gets you seen. Recommendations get you chosen. Most SaaS companies have spent a decade getting seen. Almost none have started getting chosen."

— Ran Yosef, Founder & CEO, Arobis AI

Introducing AI Search Demand Generation

To address this gap, Arobis AI introduces AI Search Demand Generation — the discipline of increasing a SaaS company's recommendation frequency across AI-powered search platforms by strengthening the authority, trust signals, editorial presence, and digital infrastructure that modern AI systems use when generating buying recommendations.

It is not GEO — Generative Engine Optimization — which remains a page-level content practice. It is not AI monitoring — which tracks brand mentions after the recommendation has already been made. It is not SEO with an AI label attached.

It is the practice of becoming recommended — not merely discoverable. Of earning demand at the moment it forms inside the AI answer, before a buyer's shortlist is set and before a website visit is even considered.

About Arobis AI

Arobis AI is defining the category of AI Search Demand Generation for B2B SaaS companies, helping software brands increase how often they are recommended inside ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. Through AI Visibility Audits, Answer Optimization, and Authority Engineering, Arobis AI helps SaaS companies build the trust signals and digital infrastructure that modern AI systems use when generating buying recommendations.

Website: https://arobis.ai

Research & Further Reading:

AI Visibility Study:

https://arobis.ai/blog/chatgpt-saas-brand-visibility-study

https://arobis.ai/blog/chatgpt-saas-brand-visibility-study AI Search Statistics:

https://arobis.ai/blog/100-ai-search-statistics-research

https://arobis.ai/blog/100-ai-search-statistics-research Why Brands Disappear From AI:

https://arobis.ai/blog/why-your-brand-doesnt-appear-in-ai-answers

Arobis AI's study of 100 SaaS brands finds SEO dominance and AI recommendation frequency are not correlated — and often move in opposite directions. ClickUp, Notion and Deel dramatically outperform. Zendesk and Marketo show negative gaps.

Press Inquiries

Ran Yosef

ran [at] arobis.ai

https://arobis.ai/