Bitget Launches TradFi 101 to Prepare Users for the Universal Exchange Era

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched TradFi 101 , a long-term educational initiative designed to help crypto users understand traditional financial markets and navigate the growing intersection between digital assets and global finance. The program introduces structured learning resources covering financial foundations, asset classes, market mechanics, macroeconomics, risk management, and the evolution of multi-asset investing.

As tokenized assets become more accessible and investors increasingly participate across crypto, equities, commodities, ETFs, and real-world assets, financial literacy is becoming an essential skill for market participants. TradFi 101 is designed for a market environment where crypto-native investors can learn the drivers behind stocks, commodities, currencies, and capital flows.

Built with an education-first approach, TradFi 101 is designed as an open industry initiative that brings together exchanges, media platforms, researchers, educators, and creator communities to make financial education more accessible. Current participating and invited ecosystem contributors include Coin Bureau, CoinGecko, and TradingView among others.

“Financial markets are becoming increasingly connected, and traders are already navigating more than a single asset class,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Crypto investors today pay attention to interest rates, inflation, equities, commodities, and global liquidity alongside digital assets. As tokenization expands access to financial markets, understanding how these systems work together becomes increasingly important. TradFi 101 was created to make that knowledge more accessible and help users prepare for a future where traditional and digital assets exist within the same investment landscape.”

TradFi 101 consists of six learning modules released through a structured curriculum and supported by weekly educational content, community participation, and assessments. The program will answer 100 essential financial questions through simplified lessons designed for crypto audiences. Modules include Financial Foundations: Rediscover TradFi, Asset Encyclopedia: Your Global Wealth Checklist, Market Mechanics: How Trading Happens, Macroeconomics: The Invisible Hand, Risk & Human Nature: The Trader's Mindset, and Universal Exchange: The Final Form of Finance.

The final module explores the convergence of traditional and digital assets within a unified trading environment. As the world's largest Universal Exchange, Bitget already provides access to more than 2 million crypto tokens alongside over 10,000 US stocks, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, foreign exchange products, and precious metals. TradFi 101 examines how tokenization is expanding access to global markets and why a broader understanding of finance will become increasingly valuable in the years ahead.

TradFi 101 is designed as a long-term initiative that contributes to the industry's broader effort to improve financial literacy for the multi-asset era. By bringing together educational contributors from across the ecosystem, the program aims to help the next generation of traders build the knowledge needed to participate more confidently in an increasingly connected financial system.

For more information, visit: https://www.bitget.com/activity-hub/tradfi-101

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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