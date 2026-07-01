Positive Personal Finance Founder Kevin Kaminski Releases Two-Book Series That Picks Up Where Dave Ramsey Leaves Off

Bradenton, FLORIDA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Kaminski, a supply chain professional with nearly 35 years of experience and the founder of Positive Personal Finance, has released two groundbreaking books that address one of the most common — and most overlooked — questions in the personal finance world: what comes after debt freedom?

From Financial Peace to Financial Flourishing

From Financial Peace to Financial Flourishing and From Financial Flourishing to Financial Legacy are now available on Amazon and represent the first two titles in the Positive Personal Finance flagship series. Together, they form a complete, values-driven roadmap that takes readers from the foundation of financial peace through a life of genuine wealth, purpose, and generosity — and ultimately to a legacy that outlasts them.

A Gap in the Personal Finance Conversation

For decades, Financial Peace University has helped millions of Americans get out of debt, build emergency funds, and establish a solid financial foundation. But Kaminski noticed a pattern among the people he coached and taught through FPU groups at his church in Bradenton, Florida.

"They would finish the program, get out of debt, and then come back to me with the same question: now what?" said Kaminski. “People would build a genuinely good budget, follow it for a few weeks, and then quietly abandon it the first-time life got complicated,” he explains. The standard diagnosis — lack of discipline — never satisfied him. Kaminski is direct about who the books are for. The primary audience, he says, is anyone who has tried a strict budget and quit — and quietly concluded the problem was themselves. “That’s a much bigger group of people than the personal finance industry usually admits,” he notes.

Kaminski spent years as a FPU Practitioner and Instructor before channeling his experience and his passion for Positive Psychology into the Positive Personal Finance series — a framework he describes as sitting at the intersection of Biblical financial wisdom, the science of human flourishing, and practical, results-driven strategy.

What Makes These Books Different

Unlike most personal finance books, the Positive Personal Finance series does not treat money as the end goal. Instead, it integrates Dr. Martin Seligman's PERMA framework — the leading model in Positive Psychology — with timeless Biblical financial principles to address not just the mechanics of wealth-building, but the mindset, identity, and purpose that drive lasting financial behavior.

From Financial Peace to Financial Flourishing introduces the PERMA-Budget Framework and guides readers through the shift from simply managing money to mastering their relationship with it — building real wealth, aligning spending with values, and developing the habits and mindset that sustain financial progress long after the initial motivation fades.

From Financial Flourishing to Financial Legacy takes the reader further — into the strategic territory of investing, multiple income streams, real estate, generosity as a financial strategy, and building a legacy plan that creates lasting impact for family, community, and future generations.

"Financial peace is the beginning," said Kaminski. "Flourishing is the goal. Legacy is the destination. These books were written to take people all the way through that journey — not just to the finish line of debt freedom, but to a life that is rich in every dimension that matters."

About the Author

Kevin Kaminski is a supply chain professional, personal finance educator, and the founder of Positive Personal Finance — a brand built on the belief that financial freedom is not the finish line, it is the launchpad. He is a Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University Practitioner and Instructor and the author of a growing library of books designed to help individuals and families move beyond debt freedom toward a life of genuine wealth, meaning, and generosity. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Temple University, where he played collegiate golf on scholarship, and a Certificate in Finance from Harvard University. He lives in Bradenton, Florida, with his wife Jennifer. He has one daughter and one granddaughter.

Publication Details

From Financial Peace to Financial Flourishing: Using Positive Psychology to Create a Life of Wealth, Meaning, and Generosity

Author: Kevin Kaminski

Publisher: Positive Personal Finance

Format: Paperback and eBook

Available: Amazon.com

ISBN: 979-8-1819-4310-0

From Financial Flourishing to Financial Legacy: The Strategic Path from Debt Freedom to Purposeful Wealth

Author: Kevin Kaminski

Publisher: Positive Personal Finance

Format: Paperback and eBook

Available: Amazon.com

ISBN: 979-8-1820-8613-4

About Positive Personal Finance

Positive Personal Finance is a personal finance education brand founded by Kevin Kaminski and based in Bradenton, Florida. Its mission is to help individuals and families Build Wealth, Live with Purpose, and Leave a Legacy — through books, courses, coaching, and church-based financial wellness programs rooted in the integration of Positive Psychology and Biblical financial wisdom.

positivepersonalFI.com

Contact

Jennifer Tobin, Media Relations

positivefinance.kk@gmail.com

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Media inquiries and review copy requests may be directed to Kevin Kaminski at positivefinance.kk@gmail.com.

From Financial Flourishing to Financial Legacy

Press Inquiries

Kevin Kaminski

positivefinance.kk@gmail.com

https://www.positivepersonalFI.com