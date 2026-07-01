Judicate West Welcomes Return of Judge Ronald Frazier in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added retired San Diego County Superior Court Judge Ronald F. Frazier to its roster of neutrals. Returning to Judicate West, where he served as a mediator prior to his bench appointment, Judge Frazier is now available statewide as a mediator, arbitrator, and private judge.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Judge Frazier back home to Judicate West after more than 17 years on the bench," said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Market Development at Judicate West. "He brings deep experience from roughly 750 mediations and settlement conferences, niche expertise in probate alongside strengths in commercial, medical malpractice, employment, and personal injury matters, and more than 26 years of trial practice representing both plaintiffs and defendants. Calm, creative, and solution-focused, Judge Frazier proved himself an excellent culture fit with Judicate West in the mid-2000s, and clients will once again find him a decided asset in resolving even the toughest disputes."

With four decades of combined legal experience, Judge Frazier is available for matters involving product liability, personal injury, employment, medical malpractice, real estate, business/commercial and probate disputes.

Judge Frazier was appointed to the San Diego County Superior Court in January 2009. During his 17-year tenure, he handled a wide range of cases in the Independent Calendar Civil Court and served Probate and Juvenile Dependency assignments. Among his most notable accomplishments, Judge Frazier was the trial judge in Sandra Maas v. KUSI/McKinnon Broadcasting, a landmark case involving California's Equal Pay Act and whistleblower retaliation, and the high-profile case David Wells v. Screwball Whiskey. As a settlement conference judge, he was credited with rescuing litigation that threatened the San Diego County Fair, brokering an eleventh-hour settlement over weekend sessions that allowed the 2023 fair to open on schedule.

In more than 26 years of private practice, Judge Frazier handled civil litigation as a partner at San Diego law firms, most recently Walters Frazier Caietti Rutan & Lopez. He also maintained the Law Offices of Ronald F. Frazier, where he handled civil matters and served as a mediator through Judicate West from 2005 - 2009.

In 2023, Judge Frazier was honored as Trial Judge of the Year by the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). An ABOTA member since 2000, he is also a past president (2000) and former director (1995 - 1999) of the San Diego Inn of Court. He served on the University of San Diego Law Alumni Association board (2009 - 2015) and currently sits on a board of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers (ABTL), where he has been a member since 2019.

Judge Frazier earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law (1982) and his B.A. from California State University, Fullerton (1977).

About Judicate West

For more than 30 years, Judicate West has been one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Contact:

Melody Ghan

Judicate West

(714) 852-5189

melody@judicatewest.com