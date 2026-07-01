Fulcra Dynamics Brings Persistent Real-World Context Infrastructure to OpenClaw Agents

New York, NY, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fulcra Dynamics, a company building agent knowledge and context infrastructure for the looping multi-agent era, announced that its agent skills are now available on ClawHub, the OpenClaw skill marketplace. Users can install the fulcra-onboarding skill with a single command and give any OpenClaw agent persistent access to real-world context, scoped to exactly what the user chooses to share.

OpenClaw agents can now wake up to what changed across a user’s world with Fulcra.

openclaw skills install fulcra-onboarding

One of the most persistent problems in applied AI is that agent context and knowledge is fragmented. Agents can reason inside a session, and some can retain memories inside a single product, but they do not share a durable, user-permissioned view of the user’s real world: preferences, history, calendar load, location, biometric signals, annotations, and the work in progress and already completed by other agents.

“Agents don’t just need memory inside one product; they need a shared way, under the user's control, to see what changed across the user’s world,” said Michael Tiffany, co-founder of Fulcra Dynamics. “The moment people start running more than one AI product, context fragments and knowledge is lost. One assistant knows one thing, an agent knows another, and neither has a reliable way to coordinate around the user’s current state. Fulcra gives them that shared context.”

The most valuable context is often about the human user. Every time an agent starts a new session, it has to reconstruct what changed in the user's world, in the surrounding environment, and in the work already done by other agents. That context lives scattered across apps, accounts, APIs, files, tools, databases, and chat threads. Real-world signals such as calendar load, sleep quality, biometric data, and location are the hardest of all to access.

Multi-Agent Adoption Is Making the Problem Worse

As organizations and individuals deploy more than one AI agent, the lack of shared agent context and knowledge compounds. Preferences and facts retained by Claude or ChatGPT are not automatically available to OpenClaw. Work completed by one agent is invisible to another. Each agent starts partially blind, with no shared, durable view of the user's world.

Developers experience the same problem from the infrastructure side. To deliver personalized AI output, teams have historically needed to build and maintain their own health data pipelines, normalize fragmented wearable APIs, and reconstruct context persistence from scratch on every new project, a significant and recurring engineering cost.

Why the Common Workaround Fails

A frequent stopgap is allowing agents to log in directly as users or handing them broad API credentials. While this grants access, it creates serious security exposure: excessive privilege, minimal auditability, and no reliable way to scope, revoke, or share agent context across systems.

The Fulcra Dynamics Approach

Fulcra Dynamics replaces credential delegation and one-off integrations with a purpose-built, secure shared context and knowledge layer for AI agents. Fulcra unifies three kinds of context through a single secure API: any real-world or third party data stream, custom data tracks the user defines, and records written by the agents themselves.

One user-authorized connection gives any agent, including OpenClaw agents, access to a continuously updated context and knowledge layer that persists across sessions, tools, and conversation windows. Because that layer is shared, multiple agents read from and write to it without ever exchanging credentials or impersonating the user.

With Fulcra-powered context and knowledge, OpenClaw agents can do work that used to require a custom data pipeline, such as:

Deliver a morning briefing grounded in market data, sleep, calendar, location, and the work in progress of the user’s agent team

Reschedule meetings based on location or lack of sleep

Learn real-world preferences, then deliver actionable advice in the moment, such as suggesting a restaurant near the next meeting, offering to rewrite agent output that doesn’t match the user’s style, or reminding the user they’ve already purchased and returned a shirt they’ve been looking at online

Correlate a user’s declining HRV with their calendar stress or flag that deep sleep improved after a supplement was introduced

Capture a users goals, and let agents coordinate and review each others work across agentic platforms to achieve them

What Is the fulcra-onboarding Skill?

The fulcra-onboarding skill, published on ClawHub at clawhub.ai/fulcra/fulcra-onboarding, is the fastest path to integrating Fulcra into an OpenClaw agent. It walks agents and users through full setup in a single guided session:

Authentication and data sync: Connects the user’s Fulcra account and establishes the agent’s access to live data streams

Custom annotation schemas: The agent discovers the user’s tracking intent and creates typed data schemas (e.g., glucose readings, supplement logs, mood ratings) directly in Fulcra

First-record capture: Records a real data point immediately, establishing the feedback loop from session one

Universal agent visibility: Optionally instruments the agent itself, logging tasks completed and friction points so users can inspect the behavior of their agents over time

Live dashboard generation: Produces a personalized, themed HTML dashboard from the user’s actual data, demonstrating real-time retrieval in the same session

Beyond onboarding, moving persistent context and knowledge into Fulcra’s infrastructure, rather than storing it in each agent’s memory tools, reduces token overhead and improves relevance on context-dependent queries.

Built for secure agent workflows

The skill is open source under MIT-0 and versioned on GitHub at github.com/fulcradynamics/agent-skills. It installs via the OpenClaw CLI, requires no custom backend, and is compatible with the Fulcra MCP Server and Life API, giving developers full programmatic access to the same context layer the skill uses.

All data sharing is user-permissioned, auditable, and revocable. Data is encrypted at rest with AES-256. Fulcra never monetizes user data and gives users the right to export or delete their full dataset at any time.

“The moment you run more than one agent, they start drifting out of sync, and the dangerous shortcut is to hand each of them API credentials to the systems of record in your life,” said Michael Tiffany, co-founder of Fulcra Dynamics. “Fulcra gives them one permissioned source of truth instead. They coordinate through it, and they never have to log in as you.”

Availability and Pricing

The fulcra-onboarding skill is available now on ClawHub. Fulcra accounts start free with 5 GB of storage. Developers can use promo code FULCLAW for 30% off a monthly subscription.

Resource Link Install (CLI) openclaw skills install fulcra-onboarding ClawHub listing clawhub.ai/fulcra/fulcra-onboarding GitHub source github.com/fulcradynamics/agent-skills MCP docs fulcradynamics.github.io/developer-docs/mcp-server Fulcra + OpenClaw fulcra.ai/connect/openclaw

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Fulcra fulcra-onboarding skill for OpenClaw? The fulcra-onboarding skill is an open source OpenClaw skill published by Fulcra Dynamics on ClawHub. It guides an OpenClaw agent and user through authenticating with Fulcra, creating custom data schemas, recording a first data point, and generating a personalized live dashboard in one session. Install it with openclaw skills install fulcra-onboarding.

The fulcra-onboarding skill is an open source OpenClaw skill published by Fulcra Dynamics on ClawHub. It guides an OpenClaw agent and user through authenticating with Fulcra, creating custom data schemas, recording a first data point, and generating a personalized live dashboard in one session. Install it with openclaw skills install fulcra-onboarding. What is Fulcra Dynamics? Fulcra Dynamics is a context infrastructure company. Its product, Fulcra, is a context backend for AI agents: it aggregates data from 200+ sources into a single user-owned API that any permissioned agent can read from and write to.

Fulcra Dynamics is a context infrastructure company. Its product, Fulcra, is a context backend for AI agents: it aggregates data from 200+ sources into a single user-owned API that any permissioned agent can read from and write to. How does Fulcra help multiple agents or AI products coordinate? Fulcra gives every agent or AI chatbot the same scoped, permissioned context, so they coordinate through a shared source of truth without exchanging credentials or impersonating the user. That context can be reached through MCP, the Fulcra CLI, or direct API calls, making it usable between chatbots, coding agents, workflow agents, and custom agent frameworks.

Fulcra gives every agent or AI chatbot the same scoped, permissioned context, so they coordinate through a shared source of truth without exchanging credentials or impersonating the user. That context can be reached through MCP, the Fulcra CLI, or direct API calls, making it usable between chatbots, coding agents, workflow agents, and custom agent frameworks. Is my data safe? Who can see it? You control it. Every agent’s access is scoped, permissioned, and revocable: you grant exactly what each agent sees and can revoke it at any time. No agent ever logs in as you. Data is encrypted at rest with AES-256, Fulcra never monetizes your data, and you can export or delete your full dataset whenever you want.

You control it. Every agent’s access is scoped, permissioned, and revocable: you grant exactly what each agent sees and can revoke it at any time. No agent ever logs in as you. Data is encrypted at rest with AES-256, Fulcra never monetizes your data, and you can export or delete your full dataset whenever you want. How does Fulcra reduce AI agent token costs? By storing persistent personal context in Fulcra’s infrastructure rather than in each agent’s memory tools, developers avoid repeatedly reconstructing or injecting large amounts of context. Fulcra serves scoped, relevant data on demand, reducing token overhead on context-dependent queries.

By storing persistent personal context in Fulcra’s infrastructure rather than in each agent’s memory tools, developers avoid repeatedly reconstructing or injecting large amounts of context. Fulcra serves scoped, relevant data on demand, reducing token overhead on context-dependent queries. Is the Fulcra OpenClaw skill free? The fulcra-onboarding skill itself is free and open source (MIT-0). A Fulcra account is required; accounts start free with 5 GB of storage. Use promo code FULCLAW for 30% off a paid monthly plan.

The fulcra-onboarding skill itself is free and open source (MIT-0). A Fulcra account is required; accounts start free with 5 GB of storage. Use promo code FULCLAW for 30% off a paid monthly plan. What data sources does Fulcra connect to? Users can upload any kind of structured and unstructured data to their Fulcra data store. Fulcra also supports 200+ data sources out of the box, including Apple Health, Garmin, Oura Ring, Whoop, Dexcom, and calendars from Apple, Microsoft, and Google.

Users can upload any kind of structured and unstructured data to their Fulcra data store. Fulcra also supports 200+ data sources out of the box, including Apple Health, Garmin, Oura Ring, Whoop, Dexcom, and calendars from Apple, Microsoft, and Google. How is Fulcra different from agent memory tools? Agent memory tools store what a single agent learns about a user within one platform or session. Fulcra is shared infrastructure: it persists across agents, platforms, and sessions, and enriches that context with real-world data no single agent could collect on its own. It complements agent memory rather than replacing it.

About Fulcra Dynamics

Fulcra Dynamics provides context and knowledge infrastructure for the looping agentic era. Fulcra helps AI agents access, write, and share real-world context across sessions, tools, and platforms without impersonating the user. Learn more at fulcradynamics.com.

Press Inquiries

Elizabeth Chen

press [at] fulcradynamics.com

https://fulcradynamics.com/