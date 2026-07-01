Foundation Mortgage Accelerates Growth with Strategic New Hires and Senior Sales Promotions

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Mortgage Corporation, a leading wholesale Non-QM lender, today announced continued company growth marked by several strategic new hires, team additions, and internal promotions since the start of 2026. The expansion strengthens Foundation’s sales leadership, credit policy, operations, closing, condo review, and broker support infrastructure as the company continues to build momentum in the wholesale mortgage market.

Since January, Foundation has added experienced mortgage professionals across multiple areas of the business, including senior sales leadership, credit policy, closing and funding operations, loan closing, condo review, and account executive support. The company has also elevated key sales leaders into expanded senior leadership roles. Together, these additions and promotions reflect Foundation’s ongoing investment in talent, service, and operational execution at a time when mortgage brokers are looking for reliable lending partners who can help structure complex borrower scenarios with speed, clarity, and common-sense underwriting.

“Foundation’s growth is about more than adding headcount. It is about adding the right people in the right areas to better support our broker partners,” said Marc Halpern, CEO and Owner of Foundation Mortgage Corporation. “Each of these team members brings valuable experience, practical mortgage knowledge, and a commitment to helping brokers close more loans with confidence. As Non-QM continues to play a larger role in today’s market, we are building the team needed to meet that demand.”

As part of its continued sales expansion, Foundation welcomed Kenny Peskin and Marc Schwaber as Senior Vice Presidents of Sales. Both bring deep mortgage industry experience and long-standing relationships across the wholesale and broker communities.

Peskin brings extensive leadership experience in mortgage sales, national account development, business growth, and channel expansion. His background includes senior sales and executive roles with several mortgage organizations, where he helped build production teams, expand market reach, and support broker and account relationships.

Schwaber brings nearly four decades of mortgage industry experience, including leadership roles across mortgage banking, production, business development, and executive management. His career has included building and leading mortgage platforms, developing sales teams, and supporting originators through changing market cycles.

Foundation also announced the promotions of Scott Wood and Frank Curry to Senior Vice President, Sales. In their expanded roles, Wood and Curry will continue helping drive Foundation’s sales strategy, strengthen broker relationships, support Account Executive development, and expand the company’s reach in the wholesale Non-QM market.

The additions of Peskin and Schwaber, along with the promotions of Wood and Curry, further strengthen Foundation’s sales leadership team and expand the company’s ability to support broker partners with experienced guidance, practical scenario review, and relationship-driven service.

Foundation also added Mohammad Elqanni as Senior Vice President of Credit Policy. Elqanni brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across mortgage lending, credit risk, real estate investment, operations, underwriting, and compliance. His background includes leading top-producing sales teams, launching lending channels, scaling mortgage operations, guiding firms through regulatory audits, and developing practical financing solutions for complex borrower needs.

In his role at Foundation, Elqanni will help guide credit policy strategy and support the company’s continued focus on responsible, flexible, and common-sense lending solutions for today’s mortgage brokers and their borrowers.

Foundation also welcomed Justin King as Vice President of Closing & Funding Operations. King brings more than 15 years of mortgage industry experience, with a career spanning sales, operations, closing, funding, and leadership. His experience guiding high-volume mortgage transactions and building strong internal and external relationships will support Foundation’s continued emphasis on efficient execution from clear-to-close through funding.

Foundation also hired Matt Carucci, Vice President of Training and Support, further strengthening the company’s broker education, partner support, and operational process guidance. Carucci has already played an important role in helping broker partners better understand key processes, including Foundation’s Smart Fees workflow, and supports the company’s broader effort to deliver clearer communication, stronger training, and a more transparent loan experience.

The company also added Michele Henry as Senior Mortgage Loan Closer. Henry brings extensive closing and funding experience, including prior roles in wholesale closing, CD analysis, loan document review, funding approval, and team leadership. Her addition strengthens the company’s closing team and reinforces its focus on accuracy, responsiveness, and dependable broker service.

As part of its continued focus on operational specialization, Foundation has also added dedicated condo review support with the addition of Daniel Casillas as Condo Review Specialist. This new condo specialist function supports Foundation’s ability to evaluate condominium scenarios more efficiently and provide brokers with clearer guidance on condo-related submissions, including complex project reviews and non-warrantable condo opportunities.

Foundation has also significantly expanded its Account Executive team to strengthen regional broker coverage and provide more direct support to mortgage professionals nationwide. New Account Executives include Anthony Pepe, Cathy Castle, Tom Mendoza, Xhorxh Buja, Nima Mandani, Marvin Norwood, Robert Bonilla, and Gabriel Arambula.

The expanded Account Executive team supports Foundation’s continued effort to help more brokers identify Non-QM opportunities earlier, structure loans more effectively, and deliver more financing options for borrowers who may not fit traditional agency guidelines.

Together, these new hires and promotions represent Foundation’s broader commitment to scaling strategically while maintaining the hands-on service and practical scenario guidance that mortgage brokers need in a changing market.

“Brokers need more than a rate sheet. They need a lending partner with experienced people who understand how to evaluate real-world borrower situations,” Halpern added. “Our team’s continued expansion allows us to deliver the type of support that helps brokers turn more scenarios into closings and build success on a rock-solid Foundation.”

Foundation’s growth comes as demand for Non-QM lending continues to evolve. Self-employed borrowers, real estate investors, 1099 earners, asset-rich borrowers, clients with complex income profiles, and borrowers purchasing or refinancing unique property types often require lending solutions outside of traditional agency guidelines. Foundation’s expanding team is designed to help broker partners navigate those opportunities with greater confidence, consistency, and execution.

With recent additions and promotions across sales, credit policy, operations, closing, condo review, and account executive support, Foundation Mortgage continues to position itself as a trusted wholesale partner for brokers seeking flexible Non-QM solutions backed by experienced people, common-sense decision-making, and a commitment to long-term broker success.

For more information about Foundation Mortgage and its programs, visit www.foundationmortgage.com.

About Foundation Mortgage Corp.

Foundation Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #5057) is a national Non-QM mortgage lender and third-party originator specializing in wholesale and non-delegated correspondent lending. Headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, Foundation Mortgage is one of the fastest-growing non-QM (non-qualified mortgage) lenders in the country. The company combines decades of industry expertise with a commitment to “white glove” service, providing partners and clients with a best-in-class home financing experience. For more information, visit www.foundationmortgage.com or contact Foundation Mortgage at (305) 532-3995.

Contact:

Carl Holman

Director of Marketing

Cell: (904) 226-4843

cholman@Foundationmortgage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a28cf1e-ff7e-403d-bcae-3a54af516867