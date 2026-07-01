Managing Mental Health During the Summer

San Diego, CA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is officially here and families are busy locking in vacations, relaxation and fun. But while it acts as a break for some, this time can bring stress for many parents in the form of disrupted routines, childcare logistics, financial pressure and travel, leading to mental and emotional overwhelm.

This particular seasonal transition often comes with increased social obligations and pressure to stay active, which is why it’s important to maintain healthy routines, especially during times of increased expectations in order to maintain emotional balance and overall well-being.

"There's a common misconception that everyone gets excited for the summer vacation period when kids are out of school and some adults aren’t working," said Park Mental Health Program Director Mikayla Weathers. "Having to prioritize and manage more changes in daily schedules can be particularly challenging.”

School breaks often require parents to find and pay for additional childcare or adjust their work schedules to fit the seasonal norm, with structure and healthy routines going by the wayside.

“Even events that are coordinated with the best of intentions to bring family and friends together for social celebrations can create stress for those struggling with generalized anxiety or family conflict,” Weathers said. “The emotional strain can take its toll early on.”

Park Mental Health experts encourage individuals who find themselves in this circumstance to prioritize their mental well-being by creating consistent, healthy habits with regular sleep, eating, physical activity, and self-care patterns whenever possible.

“Maintaining these areas of life will help reduce stress and improve emotional resilience during these times,” Weathers said. "Routine provides a sense of stability, especially when life becomes busier.”

It’s important to note that setting realistic expectations in prioritizing emotional and mental health is equally important by giving yourself permission to rest by setting aside time to decompress, establish boundaries with others, and focus on activities that improve their quality of life.

Staff at Park Mental Health also encourage individuals to be self-aware when it comes to noticing signs that stress is becoming unmanageable. Red flags may be innocuous but can include changes in appetite, constant overwhelm, difficulty sleeping, persistent worry, irritability and social withdrawal.

"Prioritizing mental health and reaching out for support is one of the biggest steps adults and parents can take for themselves and the loved ones who depend on them,” Weathers said. “Along the way, professionals act as a significant resource providing tools and support needed to regain balance."

By recognizing the hidden mental health challenges of summer and taking proactive steps to care for emotional wellness, individuals can enjoy the season while maintaining balance and protecting their overall well-being.

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