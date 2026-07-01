Alpine Exteriors Expands Texas Operations as Company Approaches 25 Years in Business





Alpine Exteriors expands its Texas operations as the company approaches 25 years of industry excellence.

DALLAS, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Exteriors | Siding, Roofing & Windows today announced the expansion of its Texas operations to support growing demand for exterior remodeling services, reinforcing the company’s multi-state footprint ahead of its 25th anniversary in 2027.

The expansion reflects Alpine Exteriors’ continued investment in serving homeowners, builders, and property managers across high-growth markets while meeting increasing demand for professional exterior renovation and improvement services throughout Texas.

Texas Office:

5960 Berkshire Ln, Suite 100

Dallas, TX 75225

Phone: 214-537-9454

Website: https://alpineexteriorstx.com

As a full-service exterior remodeling company, Alpine Exteriors provides a broad range of services designed to improve property performance, curb appeal, and long-term durability, including:

James Hardie® fiber cement siding installation

Mastic® vinyl siding and soffit installation

Residential and multifamily roofing services

Window replacement and installation

Deck construction using TimberTech® and AZEK® premium decking products

Exterior weatherproofing and property upgrade solutions

The company’s Texas expansion supports its long-term growth strategy and strengthens its ability to serve residential and multifamily property owners throughout the region. As an experienced siding contractor, Alpine Exteriors continues to provide exterior solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Texas homeowners and property managers.

Industry Certifications and Manufacturer Partnerships

Alpine Exteriors maintains relationships with several respected manufacturers and industry organizations, including:

James Hardie® Elite Preferred Contractor

GAF® Certified Roofing Contractor

Authorized Milgard® and Andersen® window supplier and installer



These certifications reflect the company’s commitment to professional installation practices, product expertise, and customer-focused service.

Supporting Long-Term Growth

Over the past two decades, Alpine Exteriors has expanded its service capabilities and geographic reach while maintaining a focus on craftsmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The company’s continued growth has helped establish Alpine Exteriors as a trusted siding company serving residential and multifamily properties across multiple markets.

“We are excited to continue expanding our presence throughout Texas, as we approach our 25-year anniversary,” said a company spokesperson. “This growth allows us to better serve homeowners and property owners while continuing to provide the quality workmanship and dependable service that have defined our company for nearly a quarter century.”

About Alpine Exteriors | Siding, Roofing & Windows

Alpine Exteriors | Siding, Roofing & Windows is a full-service exterior remodeling company specializing in siding, roofing, windows, soffit systems, decking, weatherproofing solutions, and siding replacement services. Operating across multiple states, the company serves residential and multifamily properties with a focus on quality craftsmanship, trusted products, and long-term value.

Media Contact:

Alpine Exteriors | Siding, Roofing & Windows

Phone: 214-537-9454

Email: office@alpineexteriorstx.com

Website: https://alpineexteriorstx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5e62c1e-eb4a-4ef4-8131-12d300fdcf11