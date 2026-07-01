Europe RegTech Market to Reach USD 13.10 Billion by 2031, Driven by Stringent GDPR Compliance and Digital Transformation

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe RegTech Market - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Europe RegTech market is pivotal in the region's financial regulatory evolution, significantly influenced by rigorous GDPR compliance, cross-border regulatory harmonization, and swift digital transformation in financial services. Projected at USD 3.55 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach USD 13.10 billion by 2031, driven by the demand for standardized risk and compliance reporting across multinational institutions amidst expanding regulatory frameworks. This growth reflects an anticipated 20.21% CAGR with increased adoption of AI-driven, cloud-native RegTech solutions across the EU and UK.

Drivers:

Stringent GDPR and regulatory frameworks, including MiFID II, PSD2, and DORA, ensure steady demand for automated compliance solutions.

Cross-border harmonization drives high adoption of regulatory intelligence tools among European institutions.

Heightened ESG and CSRD mandates spur demand for governance-centric RegTech solutions.

A robust fintech and open banking ecosystem, notably in the UK, Germany, and Nordics, fosters innovation in compliance solutions.

Intensive financial crime penalties and AML enforcement compel significant investment in advanced RegTech frameworks.

Challenges:

Diverse multi-jurisdictional compliance imparts complexity and cost for RegTech providers.

High integration costs with legacy IT systems challenge the implementation of contemporary RegTech platforms.

Rigorous GDPR data localization and transfer restrictions complicate cloud-based RegTech deployment.

Scarcity of skilled professionals in regulatory technology constrains market growth.

What This Report Covers:

A regional analysis of Europe's RegTech landscape, emphasizing the impact of regulatory complexity and digital transformation.

Country-specific growth analysis detailing regulatory, fintech, and compliance modernization across Europe.

An evaluation of the technological shift from manual to AI-enabled, cloud-native compliance solutions.

Performance and cost optimization insights across components, deployment, and applications.

A forward-looking segmentation revealing demand trends across different industries and organization sizes.

Key Highlights:

Valued at USD 3.55 billion in 2024, Europe is the second-largest global RegTech market.

Solution components, holding a 61.6% share, are anticipated to reach USD 8.69 billion by 2031, emblematic of growing managed compliance services demand.

Large enterprises, making up 74.5% of the market, dominate in 2024, with SMEs projected at a faster growth rate of 25.4% CAGR.

The BFSI sector captures a 40% market share, while Government and Healthcare grow rapidly at 23.1% and 22.8% CAGR, respectively.

Cloud-based solutions account for 56% market share, growing at 23.6% CAGR, marking a shift to scalable, cloud-native infrastructures.

Regulatory Compliance is the leading application category at 26.4%, with Governance (ESG/CSRD) growing fastest at 23.5% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. RegTech Market in EUROPE By Component

5.1. Solutions

5.2. Services



6. RegTech Market in EUROPE By Enterprise Type

6.1. Large Enterprises

6.2. SMEs



7. RegTech Market in EUROPE By End-Use Industry

7.1. BFSI

7.2. Healthcare

7.3. Government

7.4. Manufacturing

7.5. IT & Telecom

7.6. Retail & Energy

7.7. Others (Insurance, Legal, etc.)



8. RegTech Market in EUROPE By Deployment

8.1. Cloud

8.2. On-Premises



9. RegTech Market in EUROPE By Application

9.1. Regulatory Compliance

9.2. Risk Management

9.3. AML / KYC

9.4. Governance (ESG/CSRD)

9.5. Fraud Management

9.6. Reporting & Identity

9.7. Others (Model Risk, Reg Intelligence, etc.)



10. RegTech Market in EUROPE By Region

10.1. Key Points

10.2. UK

10.3. Germany

10.4. France & Nordics

10.5. Rest of Europe



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Recent Developments

11.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2.2. New Product Developments

11.2.3. Portfolio/Production CEUROPE Expansions

11.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements



12. Others



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Wolters Kluwer N.V.

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Recent Developments

13.2. Regnology (formerly BearingPoint RegTech)

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Recent Developments

13.3. ComplyAdvantage

13.3.1. Company Overview

13.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Recent Developments

13.4. Fenergo

13.4.1. Company Overview

13.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Recent Developments

13.5. Encompass Corporation

13.5.1. Company Overview

13.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Recent Developments



14. Technology and Innovation Trends

14.1. AI-Driven Regulatory Intelligence and Automated Compliance Monitoring

14.2. Blockchain-Based Audit Trail and Regulatory Reporting Infrastructure

14.3. Cloud-Native Compliance Platforms and SaaS-Based RegTech Delivery

14.4. ESG and CSRD Reporting Automation Technologies

14.5. Open Banking and API-Driven Compliance Orchestration



15. Regulatory and Standards Framework

15.1. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Data Privacy Framework

15.2. EU Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)

15.3. Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II)

15.4. Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD6) and EU AML Authority

15.5. Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)



16. Macro-Economic Factors

16.1. European Financial Services Digital Transformation and Cloud Adoption

16.2. Regulatory Complexity and Cross-Border Compliance Cost Escalation

16.3. EU AI Act and Technology Governance Frameworks

16.4. Brexit-Driven Regulatory Divergence Between UK and EU

16.5. Geopolitical Tensions and Sanctions Compliance Requirements



17. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

17.1. Emerging RegTech Adoption in New Industry Verticals

17.2. AI-Driven Predictive Compliance and Proactive Risk Prevention

17.3. Cloud-Native and SaaS RegTech Platform Expansion

17.4. Cross-Border Regulatory Harmonization Opportunities

17.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants



18. Challenges and Risk Analysis

18.1. Regulatory Fragmentation and Multi-Jurisdictional Complexity

18.2. High Implementation Costs and Integration Complexity

18.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers

18.4. Talent Shortage in RegTech and Compliance Technology

18.5. Data Privacy and Cross-Border Data Transfer Constraints



19. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

19.1. Key Market Takeaways

19.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

19.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

19.4. Long-Term Market Outlook



20. Appendix

20.1. Glossary of Terms

20.2. Abbreviations

20.3. Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Regnology (formerly BearingPoint RegTech)

ComplyAdvantage

Fenergo

Encompass Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elq2l4

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