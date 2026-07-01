Europe RegTech Market to Reach USD 13.10 Billion by 2031, Driven by Stringent GDPR Compliance and Digital Transformation

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe RegTech Market - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The Europe RegTech market is pivotal in the region's financial regulatory evolution, significantly influenced by rigorous GDPR compliance, cross-border regulatory harmonization, and swift digital transformation in financial services. Projected at USD 3.55 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach USD 13.10 billion by 2031, driven by the demand for standardized risk and compliance reporting across multinational institutions amidst expanding regulatory frameworks. This growth reflects an anticipated 20.21% CAGR with increased adoption of AI-driven, cloud-native RegTech solutions across the EU and UK.
Drivers:
- Stringent GDPR and regulatory frameworks, including MiFID II, PSD2, and DORA, ensure steady demand for automated compliance solutions.
- Cross-border harmonization drives high adoption of regulatory intelligence tools among European institutions.
- Heightened ESG and CSRD mandates spur demand for governance-centric RegTech solutions.
- A robust fintech and open banking ecosystem, notably in the UK, Germany, and Nordics, fosters innovation in compliance solutions.
- Intensive financial crime penalties and AML enforcement compel significant investment in advanced RegTech frameworks.
Challenges:
- Diverse multi-jurisdictional compliance imparts complexity and cost for RegTech providers.
- High integration costs with legacy IT systems challenge the implementation of contemporary RegTech platforms.
- Rigorous GDPR data localization and transfer restrictions complicate cloud-based RegTech deployment.
- Scarcity of skilled professionals in regulatory technology constrains market growth.
What This Report Covers:
- A regional analysis of Europe's RegTech landscape, emphasizing the impact of regulatory complexity and digital transformation.
- Country-specific growth analysis detailing regulatory, fintech, and compliance modernization across Europe.
- An evaluation of the technological shift from manual to AI-enabled, cloud-native compliance solutions.
- Performance and cost optimization insights across components, deployment, and applications.
- A forward-looking segmentation revealing demand trends across different industries and organization sizes.
Key Highlights:
- Valued at USD 3.55 billion in 2024, Europe is the second-largest global RegTech market.
- Solution components, holding a 61.6% share, are anticipated to reach USD 8.69 billion by 2031, emblematic of growing managed compliance services demand.
- Large enterprises, making up 74.5% of the market, dominate in 2024, with SMEs projected at a faster growth rate of 25.4% CAGR.
- The BFSI sector captures a 40% market share, while Government and Healthcare grow rapidly at 23.1% and 22.8% CAGR, respectively.
- Cloud-based solutions account for 56% market share, growing at 23.6% CAGR, marking a shift to scalable, cloud-native infrastructures.
- Regulatory Compliance is the leading application category at 26.4%, with Governance (ESG/CSRD) growing fastest at 23.5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Key Take Aways
1.2. Report Description
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Scope
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Research Process
2.2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2.2. Primary Research
2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Restraints & Challenges
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis
5. RegTech Market in EUROPE By Component
5.1. Solutions
5.2. Services
6. RegTech Market in EUROPE By Enterprise Type
6.1. Large Enterprises
6.2. SMEs
7. RegTech Market in EUROPE By End-Use Industry
7.1. BFSI
7.2. Healthcare
7.3. Government
7.4. Manufacturing
7.5. IT & Telecom
7.6. Retail & Energy
7.7. Others (Insurance, Legal, etc.)
8. RegTech Market in EUROPE By Deployment
8.1. Cloud
8.2. On-Premises
9. RegTech Market in EUROPE By Application
9.1. Regulatory Compliance
9.2. Risk Management
9.3. AML / KYC
9.4. Governance (ESG/CSRD)
9.5. Fraud Management
9.6. Reporting & Identity
9.7. Others (Model Risk, Reg Intelligence, etc.)
10. RegTech Market in EUROPE By Region
10.1. Key Points
10.2. UK
10.3. Germany
10.4. France & Nordics
10.5. Rest of Europe
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Recent Developments
11.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2.2. New Product Developments
11.2.3. Portfolio/Production CEUROPE Expansions
11.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
12. Others
13. Company Profiles
13.1. Wolters Kluwer N.V.
13.1.1. Company Overview
13.1.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Recent Developments
13.2. Regnology (formerly BearingPoint RegTech)
13.2.1. Company Overview
13.2.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Recent Developments
13.3. ComplyAdvantage
13.3.1. Company Overview
13.3.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Recent Developments
13.4. Fenergo
13.4.1. Company Overview
13.4.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Recent Developments
13.5. Encompass Corporation
13.5.1. Company Overview
13.5.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Recent Developments
14. Technology and Innovation Trends
14.1. AI-Driven Regulatory Intelligence and Automated Compliance Monitoring
14.2. Blockchain-Based Audit Trail and Regulatory Reporting Infrastructure
14.3. Cloud-Native Compliance Platforms and SaaS-Based RegTech Delivery
14.4. ESG and CSRD Reporting Automation Technologies
14.5. Open Banking and API-Driven Compliance Orchestration
15. Regulatory and Standards Framework
15.1. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Data Privacy Framework
15.2. EU Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)
15.3. Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II)
15.4. Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD6) and EU AML Authority
15.5. Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)
16. Macro-Economic Factors
16.1. European Financial Services Digital Transformation and Cloud Adoption
16.2. Regulatory Complexity and Cross-Border Compliance Cost Escalation
16.3. EU AI Act and Technology Governance Frameworks
16.4. Brexit-Driven Regulatory Divergence Between UK and EU
16.5. Geopolitical Tensions and Sanctions Compliance Requirements
17. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook
17.1. Emerging RegTech Adoption in New Industry Verticals
17.2. AI-Driven Predictive Compliance and Proactive Risk Prevention
17.3. Cloud-Native and SaaS RegTech Platform Expansion
17.4. Cross-Border Regulatory Harmonization Opportunities
17.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants
18. Challenges and Risk Analysis
18.1. Regulatory Fragmentation and Multi-Jurisdictional Complexity
18.2. High Implementation Costs and Integration Complexity
18.3. Intense Competition and Pricing Pressure Among Providers
18.4. Talent Shortage in RegTech and Compliance Technology
18.5. Data Privacy and Cross-Border Data Transfer Constraints
19. Conclusion and Strategic Insights
19.1. Key Market Takeaways
19.2. Growth Trajectory Overview
19.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment
19.4. Long-Term Market Outlook
20. Appendix
20.1. Glossary of Terms
20.2. Abbreviations
20.3. Additional Data Tables
Companies Featured
- Wolters Kluwer N.V.
- Regnology (formerly BearingPoint RegTech)
- ComplyAdvantage
- Fenergo
- Encompass Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elq2l4
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