Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market in LATAM - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America's green data center market is undergoing a pivotal transformation, blending environmental necessity with digital opportunity. As the region moves towards digital autonomy and climate resilience, green data centers are becoming crucial to LATAM's economic modernization while acknowledging its commitment to environmental stewardship. By 2025, the green data center market share in LATAM will reach $1.6 billion, with projections suggesting it will grow over four-fold by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 28%-30%. This growth reflects the region's ambitious objectives to become a renewable energy-powered digital hub.

Leveraging Latin America's strategic advantages, such as its extensive hydroelectric power, abundant solar resources, and pressure for digital transformation from both governmental and commercial sectors, the transition is led predominantly by Brazil, Mexico, and Chile. These countries set the stage for innovative renewable-first data center models with potential global impact.

Drivers:

Digital Sovereignty & Cloud Repatriation: LATAM governments emphasize data localization and autonomy, prompting substantial investments in regional cloud infrastructure. Enterprises focus on local capacities to comply with regulations, minimize latency, and lessen reliance on distant hyperscale regions.

Renewable Energy Leadership: With a diverse renewable energy portfolio, LATAM offers a cost-effective foundation for sustainable infrastructure. The declining costs of renewables, combined with extensive natural resources, make green data centers operationally superior.

Hyperscale Expansion & AI Infrastructure: Global cloud providers are seizing LATAM's growing enterprise market, expanding hyperscale facilities rapidly as businesses need scalable, AI-compatible, sustainable infrastructure.

ESG Mandates & Investment Pressure: Global investor scrutiny, evolving sustainability frameworks, and corporate net-zero pledges elevate the requirement for green certifications, encouraging advanced renewable systems to meet the high environmental standards.

Challenges:

Grid Reliability & Renewable Variability: Inconsistent grid modernization, transmission bottlenecks, and balancing intermittent renewables with mission-critical uptime present technical and financial hurdles.

Regulatory Fragmentation: The lack of uniform regulations, inconsistent incentives, and unpredictable policy environments elevate investment risks and complicate multi-country strategies.

Financing & Capital Access: Despite favorable long-term economics, acquiring project financing remains challenging, especially with higher initial capital needs for renewable integration.

Talent Scarcity: The rapid market growth outpaces the talent pipeline, particularly in renewable engineering, cooling technologies, sustainability consulting, and ESG compliance.

Report Coverage:

Market sizing and growth forecasts through 2030 across deployment types, components, tiers, energy sources, and models.

Country-specific insights into Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and other emerging regions.

Technology trends like hybrid renewable systems, AI energy optimization, and advanced financing for sustainable data centers.

Competitive intelligence on global leaders and regional innovators.

Key Highlights:

Hyperscale deployments are expanding at 35-38% CAGR, emphasizing LATAM's potential in digital infrastructure supported by renewable energy integration. Hybrid renewable solutions show growth near 46-49% CAGR, leading LATAM in next-gen energy systems. Tier III facilities dominate the market with a 51-53% share by 2030, while Tier IV grows rapidly with a 32-34% CAGR. Solar power emerges as the fastest-growing energy source at approximately 34-36% CAGR. The IT and telecom sectors drive adoption, commanding over 30%-32% end-user segment share by 2030, with growth in retail, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors exceeding 31-35% CAGR.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1. Solutions

5.1.1. Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2. Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3. IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4. Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5. Physical Infrastructure

5.2. Services

5.2.1. Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2. System Integration Services

5.2.3. Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4. Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5. Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6. Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1. Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2. Colocation Data Centers

6.3. Enterprise Data Centers

6.4. Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By TIER

7.1. Tier I Data Centers

7.2. Tier II Data Centers

7.3. Tier III Data Centers

7.4. Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1. Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2. Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3. Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4. Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (> 100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1. Solar Power Integration

9.2. Wind Power Integration

9.3. Hydroelectric Power

9.4. Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)

9.5. Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6. On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1. Greenfield Construction

10.2. Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3. Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4. Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1. IT & Telecommunications

11.2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3. Government & Public Sector

11.4. Healthcare

11.5. Retail & E-Commerce

11.6. Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7. Energy & Utilities

11.8. Media & Entertainment

11.9. Other Industries



12. Green Data Center Market, By LATAM

12.1. Key Points

12.2. LATAM

12.2.1. Brazil

12.2.2. Mexico

12.2.3. Chile

12.2.4. Colombia

12.2.5. Argentina

12.2.6. Rest of MEA



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Recent Developments

13.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2.2. New Product Developments

13.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

13.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

Others



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Digital Realty

14.1.1. Company Overview

14.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Recent Developments

14.2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

14.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Recent Developments

14.3. Microsoft Azure

14.3.1. Company Overview

14.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Recent Developments

14.4. Google Cloud (Alphabet)

14.4.1. Company Overview

14.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Recent Developments



15. Appendix

15.1. Glossary of Terms

15.2. Abbreviations

15.3. Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

Digital Realty

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud (Alphabet)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr0nx6

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