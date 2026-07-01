Mobile Application Security Testing Witnessing Highest Growth Amidst Increasing Reliance on Mobile Platforms Across Sectors

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Testing Market by Type, Network Security Testing, Application Testing Tool - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The security testing market is anticipated to expand from USD 10.96 billion in 2025 to USD 40.99 billion by 2031, at a remarkable CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the surge in web and mobile application usage, increasing the exposure of digital interfaces to potential cyber threats. Companies face the challenge of rolling out frequent updates without disrupting the user experience, which can introduce security flaws, necessitating regular and structured security testing to ensure application reliability and user trust while maintaining business agility.

In terms of application security testing type, the mobile application security testing segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Mobile application security testing is witnessing rapid growth as more enterprises depend on mobile apps for customer services, payments, and workforce enablement. Mobile applications handle sensitive data, often processed across various devices and systems, increasing their vulnerability. As per Veracode's observations in January 2025, frequent updates introduce security gaps, underscoring the need for mobile app security testing. The rise of BYOD and remote work policies further expands mobile threat exposure, making security testing crucial for validating secure coding and backend integrations.

In terms of network security type, the network penetration testing segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2025.

Network penetration testing leads due to its capability to simulate real-world attack scenarios and assess security controls. With complex networks operating across on-premises, cloud, and remote access systems, penetration testing identifies weaknesses often missed by automated scans, such as misconfigurations. As per Rapid7, this methodology is crucial for evaluating network security in cloud migrations and hybrid work environments, proving vital for compliance in regulated industries.

Among application security testing tools, the static application security testing (SAST) segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

SAST remains essential within application security programs, supporting early detection of vulnerabilities during software development. It integrates into development pipelines for faster releases without compromising security. Checkmarx notes that embedding SAST in April 2025 significantly reduced remediation costs and development delays while maintaining security standards. Its integration with developer workflows makes it widely adopted for secure coding across application portfolios.

Research Coverage

The report segments the security testing market, forecasting its size based on various testing types, tools, deployment modes, organization sizes, and verticals. The analysis also delves into competitive strategies, company profiles, and recent developments of key market players such as IBM, HCLTech, and Checkmarx.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report provides stakeholders with revenue approximations for the global security testing market and its subsegments, offering insights into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It aids stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape to devise suitable strategies.

Insights Offered:

Analysis of market drivers like the variety of cyberattacks and the rapid adoption of applications.

Opportunities from emerging technologies, cloud-based testing, and the growth of Security Testing as a Service (STaaS).

Challenges such as a shortage of skilled professionals and the fragmentation of testing tools.

Product Development/Innovation insights, market diversification, and comprehensive competitive assessments.

Major vendors in this space include IBM (US), HCLTech (India), Black Duck (Synopsys) (US), OpenText (Canada), Cigniti Technologies (US), and Qualitest (UK), among others, who actively contribute to market dynamics through strategic developments and innovations.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 419 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $40.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increased Sophistication and Variety in Cyberattacks Fueling Demand for Security Testing Rapid Adoption of Web and Mobile Applications Vulnerable to Cyberattack Stringent Government Regulations to Develop Cybersecurity Standards for Data Protection Need to Ensure Seamless User Experience with Accelerated Release Cycles Increasing Reliance on Third-Party and Open-Source Components

Restraints High False-Positive Rates from Automated Testing Tools

Opportunities Emergence of Technologies, Such as AI and ML, in Security Testing Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Security Testing Integration of Devsecops in Software Security Testing Growth of Security Testing-As-A-Service (Staas)

Challenges Lack of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals Fragmentation of Security Testing Tools and Platforms Higher Costs Involved in Executing Security Tests



Company Profiles

IBM

Opentext

Cigniti Technologies

Intertek

Qualitest

Black Duck

Hclsoftware

Levelblue

Dxc Technology

Einfochips

Checkmarx

Hackerone

Invicti

Dataart

Cobalt

Pentera

Qualizeal

Nowsecure

Fluid Attacks

Astra Security

Contrast Security

Veracode

Qualys

Offsec

Ncc Group

Github

Bugcrowd

Applause

Rapid7

Parasoft

Breachlock

Immuniweb

Pentest People

Safeaeon

Redteam.Pl

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kz3m5w

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