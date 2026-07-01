BendPak Celebrates American Grit and Hard Work with America 250 T-Shirt

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BendPak, a recognized leader in car lifts and automotive service equipment, has officially introduced a limited-edition America 250 Commemorative T-Shirt. This exclusive release celebrates 250 years of American freedom and honors car culture. To commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the company is also running an America 250 Independence Day Sale on BendPak.com/America250 through July 5.

Designed as a tribute to workers, technicians, fabricators and dreamers with an unyielding drive to build something better, the T-shirt features a bold design rich with patriotic symbols including American flags, a bald eagle, and a classic American muscle car raised on a BendPak two-post lift. The message emblazoned on the back is: “Freedom. Built on Courage. Driven by Innovation.”

“American progress has been fueled by people willing to get their hands dirty,” states Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. “It’s a legacy built by workers who stayed late, builders who took pride in every detail, and innovators who refused to settle for ‘good enough.’ That’s the inspiration behind this commemorative design. With it, we’re celebrating the country we love and the people who keep it moving forward.”

The 100% cotton T-shirts are available in navy blue or white, in sizes small to XXXL.

America 250 Sale

Now through July 5, customers can save up to $250 on select portable car and motorcycle lifts, air coolers, wheel service equipment, and garage essentials from BendPak Inc. brands including QuickJack, MaxJax, Ranger, APEX, Cool Boss, and JackPak.

For more information about the BendPak America 250 Commemorative T-Shirt and sale, visit BendPak.com/America250 or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned, global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, Grand Prix®, APEX™, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/042586a8-258f-4160-8deb-cb7fd57d7e78