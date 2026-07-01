Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by Service Type, Source, Application - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is forecasted to rise from USD 254.41 billion in 2026 to USD 306.13 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.8%. This progression is underpinned by strict regulatory adherence, elevated safety and quality expectations, and increased demand for sustainability assurance and supply chain due diligence. Innovations in digital delivery models like connected labs and remote audits are enhancing turnaround times and facilitating execution across multiple countries. Despite these advancements, the market faces challenges due to margin pressures from commoditized routine services and fragmented standards that necessitate re-testing and documentation.

Medical & Life Sciences: A Key Driver of Growth

The medical and life sciences sector is anticipated to be the second fastest-growing TIC application due to the stringent compliance and heightened validation intensity required. The increasing complexity of products and heightened documentation expectations necessitate accredited testing, audit, and certification services. This growth is fueled by the demand for validation, supplier qualification, and lifecycle surveillance programs, particularly in regulated manufacturing sectors. The surge in digital health and connected devices also propels the demand for software assurance and cybersecurity compliance.

The consumer goods and retail segment will also experience a high growth rate, driven by expanding cross-border trade, faster product refresh cycles, and enhanced traceability and safety testing requirements.

In-house Sourcing and Outsourcing Trends

While in-house sourcing holds the largest market share, the outsourcing segment is expanding at a faster pace. Large manufacturers prefer in-house routine QA testing, plant inspections, and internal audits due to quicker feedback cycles and stringent process control. However, outsourced TIC services are increasingly sought after for their accredited capacity, specialized expertise, and comprehensive multi-country coverage.

Emerging Markets: Vietnam and India

Vietnam is poised to exhibit the highest growth rate in the TIC market in the Asia Pacific region between 2026 and 2031. This growth is attributed to the scaling of electronics, consumer goods, and industrial supply chains along with increasing export shipments, which drive demand for factory audits, product testing, and certification. Strong foreign direct investment and elevated buyer expectations on traceability further bolster the adoption of third-party TIC services. India stands as the second fastest-growing market, driven by its burgeoning manufacturing output and rigorous standardization enforcement across sectors.

Industry Insights and Competitive Landscape

The study gathered insights from industry executives, including CEOs and technology directors, across key organizations. It highlights the competitive landscape dominated by established players such as SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), and Intertek Group plc (UK), among others.

Research Coverage and Market Analysis

The report segments the TIC market and predicts its size by service type, sourcing type, application, and region, analyzing drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It offers a comprehensive view of the market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The analysis includes supply chain insights and a detailed competitive landscape of the key players in the TIC ecosystem.

Key Benefits of the Report

Understanding crucial drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting market growth.

Insights into upcoming technologies and developments in TIC services, including new solution/service launches.

Market analysis across various regions to identify lucrative opportunities.

Exhaustive information on new solutions, untapped geographies, and recent investments in the TIC market.

Comprehensive assessment of market strategies and service offerings from leading players such as SGS, Bureau Veritas, and more.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 713 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $254.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $306.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**

Drivers: Tightening Regulations and Mandatory Conformity Assessments Increasing Third-Party Demand Rising Product Complexity Driving Qualification Testing, Supplier Audits, and Lifecycle Surveillance Sustainability and ESG Assurance Shifting from Claims to Auditable Evidence and Verification Needs Globalized Supply Chains Requiring Standardized Compliance Programs Across Countries

Challenges: Fragmented Standards Increasing Re-Testing, Documentation, and Cost-To-Serve Maintaining Data Integrity and Consistent Global Quality with Digitized and Remote Execution

Opportunities: EV Batteries, Electronics Reliability, and Cybersecurity & Compliance Testing Creating High-Value Service Pools Integrated TIC Programs Enabling Cross-Sell and Multi-Year Accounts Digital Delivery Through Remote Audits, Connected Labs, and Data Platforms Improving Turnaround and Scalability Expansion into Underpenetrated Countries and Sub-Applications Via Partnerships, Labs, and Acquisitions

Case Studies: Intertek Provided Assurance Support to an Energy Logistics Operator for Hydrogen Storage and Transport Intertek Launched Recycling Verification Program for Solar Circularity Application SGS Certified AI Contract Lifecycle Platform Provider Against ISO/IEC 42001 Dekra Conducted SESIP Level 5 Evaluation for Global Software Platform Provider Bureau Veritas Certified Floating Offshore Wind Project for Renewable Energy Developer Consortium Tuv Sud Assessed Safety and Cybersecurity Concept of Autonomous Terminal Tractor Developer

Industry Trends: Porter's Five Forces Analysis Macroeconomic Outlook Supply Chain Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business Impact of US Tariff - Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market



**Company Profiles**

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group PLC

Tuv Sud

Dekra

Tuv Rheinland

Eurofins Scientific

DNV

UL LLC

Applus+

Tuv Nord Group

Element Materials Technology

ALS

Kiwa

Socotec

The British Standards Institution

LRQA Group Limited

NSF

CSA Group Testing & Certification Inc.

Cotecna

QIMA

Rina S.P.A.

Mistras Group

Control Union

Aenor

DQS Holding GmbH

NMI Group

Sirim Qas International

Lloyd's Register Group Services Limited

ABS Group of Companies, Inc.

Irclass

Apave

Korean Register

Normec Qs

Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants

Hohenstein

VDE Pruf- Und Zertifizierungsinstitut GmbH

Keystone Compliance

Washington Laboratories, Ltd.

Force Technology

Technicka Inspekcia, A.S.

Turk Loydu

Safety Assessment Federation (SAFED)

HV Technologies Inc.

Core Laboratories

AmSpec Group

AsureQuality

Medistri SA

Gateway Analytical

Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai

Humber Inspection International

Baltic Control

Opus Group AB

Lenor Group

Acuren

Fprimec Solutions Inc.

Fime

Nemko

HQTS Group Ltd.

ICIM Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40hsm8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment