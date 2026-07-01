Global RFID Antenna Market to Reach USD 0.42 Billion by 2032 with 10.1% CAGR

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Antenna Market by Type, Radiation Pattern, Form Factor, and Application - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global RFID antenna market is set for substantial growth, projected to rise from USD 0.24 billion in 2026 to USD 0.42 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.1%. Among various applications, Airport & Baggage Handling is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR. The surge in smart airport infrastructure investments necessitates precise baggage tracking, prompting airports to adopt RFID systems that mitigate mishandling, boost passenger satisfaction, and enhance efficiency. As global air traffic increases, the demand for quick, reliable RFID antennas in automated systems grows. Regulatory and industry standards further accelerate RFID adoption worldwide.

In terms of Deployment Type, Fixed Deployment leads the market. This is due to its application in high-volume environments like warehouses and airports, where antennas are stationed for continuous automated scanning. These fixed antennas are integral to supply chain automation, offering consistent performance and broad coverage while syncing with ERP and WMS systems. The trend towards industrial IoT and automation continues to drive demand.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to secure the largest market share during the forecast period. Factors such as industrialization and the expansion of manufacturing and logistics sectors foster the adoption of RFID solutions, particularly in China, India, and Japan. Government backing in smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives, along with burgeoning investments in retail and transport infrastructure, further enhance the market's growth.

The market analysis is based on extensive primary interviews with various industry experts, covering component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The distribution of participants is as follows: 25% Tier 1, 35% Tier 2, and 40% Tier 3 companies; 40% C-level executives, 30% directors, and 30% others; and regional participation of 35% North America, 25% Europe, 25% Asia Pacific, and 15% RoW.

The RFID antenna market is dominated by key players such as Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), TE Connectivity (Ireland), SHANGHAI INLAY LINK INC. (China), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Times-7 (New Zealand), Kathrein Solutions GmbH (Germany), Pepperl+Fuchs SE (Germany), GAO RFID Inc. (Canada), Impinj, Inc. (US), and Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China). These players are examined for their market strategies, recent developments, and company profiles.

Study Coverage: The report segmentation includes type (far-field, near-field), technology (passive, smart), radiation pattern (directional, omnidirectional), deployment (fixed, portable), form factor (patch/panel, dipole, gate, ceiling-mounted, embedded, custom), application (inventory & asset management, security, access control, airport & baggage handling), and vertical (automotive, industrial, retail, aerospace, logistics). It evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and provides a regional analysis across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW, alongside value chain and competitive landscape assessments.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Detailed analysis of market drivers like regulatory mandates and supply chain RFID deployments, as well as restraints such as high costs and infrastructure issues.

Insights into product development, innovations, market diversification, and investment opportunities.

Exhaustive market assessments in varying regions and a competitive evaluation of major players.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $0.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**

Drivers Regulatory Traceability Mandates Accelerate Item-Level RFID Antenna Deployments Across Enterprise Supply Chains Large-Scale Retail and Apparel RFID Rollouts Drive Sustained Demand for High-Performance Antenna Infrastructure Automated Material Handling Expansion Accelerates Demand for Fixed and Portable RFID Antennas Brand Protection and Anti-Counterfeiting Programs Drive Deployment of RFID Antennas Across Global Supply Chains Cold Chain Digitization Drives Adoption of RFID Antennas in Temperature-Sensitive Logistics Networks

Restraints High Total Cost of Ownership Constrains Enterprise-Scale RFID Antenna Deployments Legacy Infrastructure and Space Constraints Limit RFID Antenna Deployment Flexibility Complex Rf Site Design and Tuning Requirements Slow Enterprise RFID Antenna Deployments

Opportunities Smart Packaging and Embedded Product Identification Create New Growth Avenues for RFID Antenna Deployments Growing Demand for Custom and Application-Specific RFID Antenna Designs Across Niche Verticals

Challenges Rf Interference and Harsh Operating Conditions Challenge Consistent RFID Antenna Performance



**Company Profiles**

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Te Connectivity

Shanghai Inlay Link Inc. (Inlaylink)

Nedap N.V.

Times-7

Kathrein Solutions GmbH

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Impinj, Inc.

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Alien Technology, LLC

Caen RFID S.R.L.

Mti Wireless Edge Ltd.

Gao RFID Inc.

Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.

Cykeo Information Technology Co.

Winnix Technologies Co. Limited Products, Corp.

Flexiray

Identium Tech Solutions

Synergy Telecom Pvt. Ltd.

Greenfuturz

C&T Rf Antennas Inc.

E-Cartes Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Id Tech

Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Gleam Light India

Keonn Technologies, S.L.

Feig Electronic GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5sdya

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