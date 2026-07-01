Australia's Green Data Center Market to Skyrocket to USD 5.20 Billion by 2030 Amid Cloud and AI Expansion

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Green Data Center Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia green data center market is on the brink of a significant transformation, spurred by the increasing demand for cloud and AI services, along with stringent sustainability mandates. Valued at USD 0.85 billion in 2024, this market is projected to swell to USD 5.20 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of approximately 34.7% over the forecast period.

Key drivers of this growth include the expansion of hyperscale data centers, which, along with colocation facilities, are catering to the burgeoning needs of enterprises and digital platforms. Hyperscale centers are capturing market share due to their high availability and energy optimization. By 2030, hyperscale centers are anticipated to account for nearly 47% of the total market value, driven by global cloud services, SaaS platforms, and AI-driven workloads.

Market Dynamics

Structural shifts toward higher-tier architectures continue, with Tier III and Tier IV facilities absorbing the bulk of new capacity additions. These facilities are vital as they offer uptime, redundancy, and ESG-aligned infrastructure critical for sectors such as BFSI and government services.

Energy sourcing is evolving, with rapid growth in solar, wind, hybrid renewable systems, and nuclear integration. These sources are gaining popularity due to their cost-effectiveness and alignment with sustainability goals. Prefabricated modular builds are preferred for their efficiency in deployment and scalability, overtaking retrofitting projects.

Challenges

The high capital requirements associated with advanced data centers pose challenges, particularly in the context of Tier III and Tier IV infrastructures. The operational complexity is also intensifying, driven by multisource energy inputs and growing ESG reporting needs.

Report Highlights

The market's expansion positions Australia as a leader in the APAC region for green data center development, bolstered by hyperscale cloud expansion and enhanced AI workloads.

Investments in hyperscale and colocation facilities are projected to dominate, with hyperscale commanding a significant portion of market growth.

Demand for cloud, AI, and digital platforms supersedes traditional enterprise workloads, reinforcing Australia's status as a pivotal hub for data-centric applications.

The pivot to low-carbon energy strategies is evident, with solar, wind, hybrid, and nuclear energy sources outpacing traditional grid-linked options.

In conclusion, Australia's green data center market is poised for rapid expansion, driven by structural migrations to scalable, energy-efficient infrastructures and dynamic energy strategies. The market's transformation aligns with global trends towards sustainable, high-availability digital infrastructure.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Takeaways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Market Research Process

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.5 Models for Estimation

2.6 Market Size Estimation

2.6.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.6.2 Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Restraints & Challenges

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1 Solutions

5.1.1 Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2 Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3 IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4 Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5 Physical Infrastructure

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2 System Integration Services

5.2.3 Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4 Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5 Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6 Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1 Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2 Colocation Data Centers

6.3 Enterprise Data Centers

6.4 Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By Tier

7.1 Tier I Data Centers

7.2 Tier II Data Centers

7.3 Tier III Data Centers

7.4 Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1 Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2 Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3 Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4 Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (>100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1 Solar Power Integration

9.2 Wind Power Integration

9.3 Hydroelectric Power

9.4 Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)

9.5 Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6 On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1 Greenfield Construction

10.2 Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3 Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4 Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1 IT & Telecommunications

11.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3 Government & Public Sector

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 Retail & E-Commerce

11.6 Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7 Energy & Utilities

11.8 Media & Entertainment

11.9 Other Industries



12. Green Data Center Market, By Geography

12.1 Key Points

12.2 Australia

12.2.1 Sydney Metropolitan Region (Sydney-Western Sydney)

12.2.2 Melbourne Metropolitan Region

12.2.3 Brisbane & Southeast Queensland

12.2.4 Perth & Western Australia

12.2.5 Canberra & Government Data Hub

12.2.6 Other Emerging Regional Clusters



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Recent Developments

13.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.4 New Product Developments

13.5 Portfolio / Capacity Expansions

13.6 Joint Ventures, Collaborations & Partnerships

13.7 Others



14. Company Profiles

14.1 NEXTDC

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.1.3 Financial Overview

14.1.4 Recent Developments

14.2 AirTrunk

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.2.3 Financial Overview

14.2.4 Recent Developments

14.3 CDC Data Centres

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.3.3 Financial Overview

14.3.4 Recent Developments

14.4 Macquarie Data Centres

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.4.3 Financial Overview

14.4.4 Recent Developments

14.5 Equinix

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.5.3 Financial Overview

14.5.4 Recent Developments

14.6 Digital Realty

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.6.3 Financial Overview

14.6.4 Recent Developments

14.7 NTT Global Data Centers

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.7.3 Financial Overview

14.7.4 Recent Developments

14.8 Amazon Web Services (Australia Operations)

14.8.1 Company Overview

14.8.2 Product / Service Landscape

14.8.3 Financial Overview

14.8.4 Recent Developments

14.9 Microsoft Azure (Australia Operations)

14.9.1 Company Overview

14.9.2 Product / Service Landscape

14.9.3 Financial Overview

14.9.4 Recent Developments

14.10 Google Cloud (Australia Operations)

14.10.1 Company Overview

14.10.2 Product / Service Landscape

14.10.3 Financial Overview

14.10.4 Recent Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 Glossary of Terms

15.2 Abbreviations

15.3 Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

NEXTDC

AirTrunk

CDC Data Centres

Macquarie Data Centres

Equinix

Digital Realty

NTT Global Data Centers

Amazon Web Services (Australia Operations)

Microsoft Azure (Australia Operations)

Google Cloud (Australia Operations)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rch5qo

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