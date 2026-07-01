Advanced Inspection Systems Propel Recycling Market Growth to USD 1.95 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycling Inspection Market by Material Recycled, Technology, End-use Facility, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The recycling inspection market is projected to grow from USD 1.38 billion in 2026 to USD 1.95 billion by 2031, demonstrating a CAGR of 7.23%. The market is driven by the burgeoning demand for high-quality recycled materials, as industries, including packaging, automotive, electronics, and consumer goods, prioritize recyclates that rival virgin materials. This demand is spurred by regulatory mandates and corporate sustainability commitments, highlighting the impact of even minor contamination in recycled materials on usability and market value.

Recycling facilities are thus investing in sophisticated inspection technologies, like AI-enabled systems, near-infrared sensors, and optical sorting solutions, to enhance sorting precision and throughput. These technologies ensure high-quality output, essential for maintaining pricing, customer trust, and long-term contracts, fueling the demand for advanced recycling inspection solutions.

Vision Inspection Systems: These systems are pivotal, holding the third-largest market share due to their ability to improve sorting accuracy through high-resolution cameras and AI algorithms. They are strategic for differentiating materials visually, ideal for colored plastics, contaminants in paper streams, and packaging waste quality control. Vision systems' flexibility for software upgrades enhances their adoption in automated, data-driven recycling operations, reinforcing their market significance.

Paper Recycling Plants: These facilities also represent significant market shares, driven by the need to eliminate contaminants in recycled paper products. As demand for recycled paper, especially in packaging, soars, operators leverage inspection systems to perfect sorting and output uniformity, sustaining their market position despite less inspection intensity compared to plastics.

Regional Insights: Europe is the third-largest region in the recycling inspection market, supported by stringent recycling policies and a robust waste management infrastructure. The region's focus on improving material quality and reducing contamination, particularly in plastics and packaging waste, accelerates the deployment of advanced inspection systems. The combination of well-developed infrastructure and high environmental awareness fortifies Europe's market standing.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 25%, Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: Directors - 50%, Managers - 30%, Others - 20%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Rest of the World - 7%

Prominent market players include TOMRA Systems ASA (Norway), STEINERT GmbH (Germany), Pellenc ST (France), Buhler Group (Switzerland), Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. (China), MSS, LLC (US), Bunting (US), CASSEL Messtechnik GmbH (Germany), Terex Corporation (US), and Sesotec Group (Germany).

Study Coverage: This report segments the recycling inspection market by inspection technology, material recycled, end-use facility, and region, offering value estimations for the overall market. It includes detailed analysis of major industry players, encompassing business overviews, services, and strategies.

Reasons to Buy this Report: Gain insights into the competitive landscape, identify high-growth market segments and regions, and understand market dynamics. The report covers key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, offering a comprehensive view of the recycling inspection industry.

Market Penetration: Information on offerings from top market players

Drivers and Restraints: Analysis of factors influencing market growth and challenges

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on new technologies and R&D activities

Market Development: Data on emerging markets and opportunities

Competitive Assessment: Assessment of strategies and capabilities of leading market players

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Global Waste Generation and Increasing Complexity of Waste Streams Stringent Environmental Regulations and Recycling Targets Across Regions Growing Adoption of Automation and AI-based Sorting Technologies in Material Recovery Facilities Increasing Focus on Circular Economy and Demand for High-Quality Recycled Materials

Challenges Variability in Waste Composition Affecting Inspection Efficiency and Consistency Balancing Cost Efficiency with High Performance and Accuracy Requirements

Opportunities Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Improved Sorting Accuracy Expansion of Recycling Infrastructure in Emerging Economies Growing Demand for High-Purity Recycled Materials in Manufacturing Industries



Company Profiles

Tomra Systems Asa

Steinert GmbH

Pellenc St

Buhler Group

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Mss, LLC

Bunting

Cassel Messtechnik GmbH

Terex Corporation (Zenrobotics)

Sesotec Group

Amp

Cp Manufacturing, LLC

Bulk Handling Systems

Machinex Industries Inc.

Redwave

Cwm International

Baltic Control

Vida Inspection GmbH

Global Marine Inspection

Gqs Global

Monow International Limited

Vecoplan LLC

Humber Inspection International

Tcrc

Nmci Group





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj5xj2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment