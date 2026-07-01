Poultry Diagnostics Market to Surge, Reaching USD 0.25 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Diagnostics Market by Product Type, Test Type, Disease Type, Poultry Type, Sample Type - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The poultry diagnostics market is projected to expand from USD 0.18 billion in 2026 to USD 0.25 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth trajectory is influenced by several factors revolutionizing poultry disease diagnostics, surveillance, and flock management. An increase in commercial poultry production and the imperative to manage disease outbreaks in large flocks are primary growth drivers. As poultry farming becomes more intensive, early disease detection and regular health monitoring are adopted as vital strategies to mitigate production losses.

Advanced diagnostics, including PCR and ELISA, are increasingly utilized by farms, veterinary labs, and poultry companies to quickly and accurately identify pathogens like avian influenza, Newcastle disease, and infectious bronchitis. This usage is supported by global efforts in biosafety, food security, and controlled disease measures-essential in forestalling production disruptions and trade issues.

Technological advancements such as rapid PCR testing, robotic ELISA operations, and portable diagnostic kits have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of disease detection. These innovations enable large-scale testing and swift disease control, ensuring optimal health monitoring within modern poultry systems.

PCR-Based Diagnostics: The PCR-based diagnostics segment is expected to register the highest growth due to its high sensitivity and ability to rapidly detect pathogens. PCR technology's early detection capability allows for pre-symptomatic intervention, crucial in epidemic control. The need for rapid, mass testing and disease monitoring is driving its adoption on commercial farms and vet labs.

Sample Type: Swabs led the market in 2025 due to their ease of collection and reliability. Commonly collected oropharyngeal and cloacal swabs are used in detecting avian diseases. Their compatibility with PCR and ELISA, combined with non-invasive collection, makes them ideal for large-scale diagnostic efforts.

Regional Insights: The Asia Pacific region is poised for the highest growth, driven by a surge in poultry production, consumption, and disease surveillance. The region's history of disease outbreaks underscores the importance of early detection. Improved veterinary infrastructure and government initiatives are further facilitating the swift adoption of advanced diagnostics.

Supply-Side Primary Interviews: By Company Type: Tier 1 (60%), Tier 2 (30%), Tier 3 (10%) By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (50%), Others (20%) By Region: North America (40%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (10%), Middle East & Africa (5%)

Demand-Side Primary Interviews: By End User: Veterinary Labs (45%), Poultry Producers (24%), Government Labs (14%), Research Institutions (10%), Others (7%) By Designation: Heads/Directors of Vet Labs (47%), Poultry Veterinarians (22%), Surveillance Officers (15%), Others (16%) By Region: North America (25%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (11%), Middle East & Africa (15%)



Research Coverage: The study covers market segments by product, test, disease type, poultry type, sample type, end user, and region, and includes a competitive analysis of key players with insights on market strategies, developments, and product offerings.

Reasons to Buy the Report: This report aids companies in understanding market trends, offering strategies for growth, and providing insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the poultry diagnostics market.

Analysis of key drivers such as the rise in diseases and growth in poultry production.

Product development/innovation insights with upcoming technologies.

Comprehensive market development information for emerging markets.

Market diversification insights about products and untapped regions.

Competitive assessment of market leading players.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 610 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $0.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Incidence of Transboundary and Endemic Diseases Growth in Commercial and Industrial Poultry Production Shift Toward Preventive Flock Health Management Technological Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics, Multiplex Assays, and Rapid Testing Platforms

Restraints High Cost of Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Platforms and Automated Systems Limited Diagnostic Infrastructure in Developing Regions

Opportunities Geographic Expansion in Emerging Poultry Markets Expansion of Rapid Point-Of-Care and Portable On-Farm Diagnostic Solutions

Challenges Rapid Mutation and Strain Variability of Viral Pathogens Limited Awareness Among Small & Backyard Farmers



Company Profiles

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zoetis Services LLC

Biochek

Innovative Diagnostics

Bionote

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Gd

Indical Bioscience GmbH

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology, Inc.

Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Bio-X Diagnostics SA

Megacor Diagnostik GmbH

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Elabscience, Inc.

Biosellal

Biogal

Biostone Animal Health

Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Abbexa

Bioingentech

Affigen Inc.

Alveo Technologies

Himedia Laboratories





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5whvl

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