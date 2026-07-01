Omega Flex Re-Engineers Flexible Gas Piping Fittings for Superior Installation Experience

EXTON, Pa., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex, Inc., a leading innovator of corrugated tubing, has redesigned the ﬁttings for its ﬁeld-proven TracPipe® ﬂexible gas piping system for greater utility and ease on the job, providing contractors with a better installation experience.

Re-engineered based on feedback from the ﬁeld, the new ﬁttings contain a silicone cover that prevents exposed stainless steel at the ﬁtting joint and distinct, contractor-friendly features that make installs more intuitive, efficient and consistent. The new ﬁttings come in sizes 3/8-inch (in.) up to 2 in. for both the TracPipe and TracPipe PSII Systems and are suitable for natural gas and propane installations in single and multi-family residential, as well as commercial and industrial building applications.

“Gas piping systems that make jobs more efficient give contractors a distinct advantage over the competition,” said Brian Breitinger, Engineering Manager at Omega Flex. “We re-engineered our ﬁttings to provide a simpler, more versatile installation experience, and to further enhance the safety and performance of the TracPipe System that contractors know and trust.”

3/8 – 1 in. TracPipe System and PSII ﬁttings: Proven performance, thoughtfully reﬁned

Designed for seamless transition and conﬁdence in use, TracPipe System ﬁttings 3/8-in., 1/2-in., 3/4-in. and 1-in. sizes are a direct replacement for existing AutoFlare® ﬁttings and follow the same AutoFlare installation process but with more features and a polished appearance.

The TracPipe System ﬁttings feature an adaptable ﬁtting design. As different functions are needed, contractors can easily adapt the base ﬁtting for termination ﬁttings such as wall boxes, steel ﬂoor ﬂanges and 90-degree wall stub-outs, providing greater ﬂexibility across installation types and simplifying product selection and use.

1-1/4 – 2 in. TracPipe System and PSII ﬁttings: Greater ease, bigger impact

Compared to legacy ﬁttings, the re-engineered TracPipe ﬁttings sizes 1-1/4-in., 1-1/2-in. and 2-in. are signiﬁcantly easier to install, with a four-bolt design that requires less torque and

reduces physical effort. These larger sized ﬁttings support both everyday installs to bigger commercial projects. Fitting swivel technology relieves hose torsion for easier application.

These ﬁttings also have an adaptable design allowing for greater ﬂexibility across applications.

A simpler, more versatile CSST system

The uniﬁed TracPipe System ﬁttings platform quickly adapts to different applications, helping contractors streamline installations and deliver consistent, professional-looking outcomes on projects.

The new ﬁttings install with standard tools already used in the ﬁeld and deliver reliable, consistent sealing and a fast, straightforward installation process. They easily attach to traditional black iron pipe systems and direct connections to gas appliances.

Omega Flex offers free training to ensure installers have the knowledge needed to install the new ﬁttings quickly and conﬁdently. Additionally, there are complete ﬁtting assembly videos and installation instructions for both the TracPipe and TracPipe PSII Systems which can be found at TracPipe.com .

The TracPipe System of ﬂexible corrugated, semi-rigid stainless-steel tubing (CSST) is available in both the TracPipe AP and underground PSII systems. All TracPipe System CSST products are listed by CSA under the ANSI LC 1 Standard and are approved for use throughout the U.S. and Canada. The re-engineered TracPipe ﬁttings will replace AutoFlare ﬁttings, which will be available until the end of 2026.

To schedule a training, visit our training portal at https://omegaﬂextraining.com/tracpipe/ .



Since 1975, Omega Flex, Inc. has led the piping industry with high-quality construction and a commitment to consistently exceeding industry standards. Today, its TracPipe® brand of corrugated stainless steel tubing leverages over 100 unique patents to deliver faster installs, more predictable performance and greater conﬁdence on every job.

OmegaFlex, TracPipe, and AutoFlare are registered trademarks of Omega Flex, Inc.

© 2026 Omega Flex, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact: (610) 524-7272