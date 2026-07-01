iGaming Platform Market Set to Rocket from $110.8B to $248.95B by 2030: Key Growth Drivers and Trends

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IGaming Platform Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The IGaming platform market is experiencing significant growth, expected to expand from $110.8 billion in 2025 to $130.52 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 17.8%. This surge stems from increased global internet access, smartphone adoption, online gambling trends, advancements in digital payment solutions, and the rise of cloud-based gaming platforms.

Looking to the future, the market is projected to soar to $248.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5%. This upward trajectory is driven by AI-powered personalization, mobile-first gaming demand, expanding regulated online gambling, and the integration of advanced payment gateways. Key trends include cloud-native gaming architectures, innovations in live dealer streaming, AI-driven analytics, and immersive virtual and augmented reality gaming developments.

The shift from offline to online gaming is accelerating iGaming platform market growth. Enhanced internet access and smartphone proliferation enable players to migrate from physical casinos to digital gaming environments available through mobile apps and web portals. This transition is characterized by seamless access, diverse gaming options, and interactive features enhancing user engagement. A survey conducted by the UK's Office of Communications in April 2024 highlights this trend, with significant growth in online activities among children aged 5-7.

Leading iGaming companies are focusing on AI-driven solutions to improve operational efficiency and compliance. For instance, in January 2024, Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) launched its next-gen CoreX iGaming platform and SportX sportsbook, showcasing a scalable platform designed for evolving legislative frameworks, alongside a robust sports betting experience.

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping the industry landscape. In July 2025, Apollo Funds acquired International Game Technology's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. for $6.3 billion, merging gaming, digital, and financial capabilities to bolster competitive positioning.

Key iGaming market players include International Game Technology PLC (IGT), Light & Wonder Inc., Evolution AB, Playtech plc, and Games Global Limited, among others. In 2025, North America led the regional market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market spans geographically including countries like Australia, Brazil, China, UK, USA, and more.

The iGaming platform market generates revenue through services such as white-label solutions, payment processing, regulatory compliance, software licenses, and analytics tools. Values are expressed in factory gate terms, denoting the value of goods provided by service creators. Revenue is categorized by sales, grants, or donations, emphasizing direct sales to end customers.

Platforms serve as digital infrastructures for online betting, casinos, lotteries, and other interactive gambling activities, ensuring security and regulatory compliance. Various platform types exist, including casino providers, sports betting platforms, and game aggregators. Revenue models involve licensing fees, revenue-sharing, and service agreements, catering to operators, sportsbooks, and more.

Global trade dynamics, including tariffs, impact the iGaming platform market by increasing costs for imported infrastructure. This encourages cloud adoption and regional data solutions, fostering market efficiency and compliance. The report will provide updated insights reflecting the latest economic conditions and strategic recommendations for navigating the evolving international environment.

The "IGaming Platform Market Global Report 2026" delivers invaluable insights tailored for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate and excel in the rapidly expanding igaming sector. This comprehensive guide unpacks key trends anticipated to redefine the market landscape over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access an extensive global perspective with coverage spanning 16 geographies.

Evaluate critical macro influences including geopolitical tensions, trade barriers, inflation fluctuations, and regulatory developments.

Formulate regional strategies leveraging localized data and insights.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment.

Gain competitive edge using predictive data and market drivers.

Understand end-user dynamics for optimized engagement strategies.

Benchmark against key players through comprehensive performance metrics.

Determine market potential using total addressable market insights and attractiveness scores.

Utilize high-quality data for compelling internal and external stakeholder presentations.

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Description:

This report addresses where the igaming platform market is most dynamic, its integration into global economic patterns, and emerging influences such as technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and consumer taste evolution.

Delving into market characteristics, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, and forward-looking insights, it provides a nuanced analysis tailored for strategic advantage. Highlights include:

Market characteristics with product and service differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply chain overview with a detailed competitor list at each level.

Evolving trends and strategies leveraging tech advancements like AI and digital transformation.

Comprehensive regulatory and investment landscape, examining policy impacts and funding trends.

Historical and projected market size assessments, considering external impacts like economic disruptions and technological progression.

Total addressable market and market attractiveness evaluated with growth potential and competitive dynamics.

Report Scope:

The report encompasses a detailed breakdown by platform type, game type, deployment mode, revenue model, and end-user. It highlights key subsegments, reflecting the diversity and complexity of market offerings.

Prominent companies featured include International Game Technology PLC, Light & Wonder Inc., Evolution AB, and more, with in-depth competitive analysis and market share insights.

The geographical focus extends across major regions, addressing evolving market hubs due to global supply chain dynamics.

With rich data on market size growth ratios and competitive segmentation, the report is a tool for informed strategic decisions.

Added Benefits:

Bi-annual updates ensure data relevance.

Options for customization to meet specific information needs.

Support from expert consultants to guide strategic initiatives.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $130.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $248.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. IGaming Platform Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global IGaming Platform Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. IGaming Platform Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global IGaming Platform Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.4 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Growing Adoption of White Label and Turnkey Igaming Platform Solutions

4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Responsible Gaming and Player Protection Features

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Real Time Data Analytics and Fraud Detection Tools

4.2.4 Expansion of Multi Game and Multi Jurisdiction Platform Capabilities

4.2.5 Increasing Integration of Seamless Payment and Wallet Management Systems



5. IGaming Platform Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Igaming Operators (B2C)

5.2 Online Sportsbooks

5.3 Casino Operators

5.4 Lottery Operators

5.5 Other End Users



6. IGaming Platform Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global IGaming Platform Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global IGaming Platform PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global IGaming Platform Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global IGaming Platform Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global IGaming Platform Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global IGaming Platform Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. IGaming Platform Market Segmentation

9.1. Global IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Casino Platform Providers (B2B), Sports Betting Platform Providers, Player Account Management (PAM) Systems, Game Aggregators and Content Providers, Lottery and Bingo Platform Providers, Esports Betting Platform Providers

9.2. Global IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Game Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Online Casino, Sports Betting, Poker, Other Game Types

9.3. Global IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-Premise, Hybrid Deployment

9.4. Global IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Revenue Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Platform Licensing Fees, Revenue Share Agreements, Managed Services and Professional Services

9.5. Global IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

IGaming Operators (B2C), Online Sportsbooks, Casino Operators, Lottery Operators, White-Label Solution Providers, Affiliates and Aggregators

9.6. Global IGaming Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Casino Platform Providers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Virtual Casino Game Engines, Live Dealer Game Modules, Table Game Management Systems, Slot Game Delivery Platforms, Casino Compliance and Risk Management Tools

9.7. Global IGaming Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Sports Betting Platform Providers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pre Match Odds Management Systems, Live in Play Betting Engines, Risk and Trading Management Tools, Sports Data Feed Integration Modules, Bet Settlement and Payout Systems

9.8. Global IGaming Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Player Account Management (PAM) Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

User Registration and Verification Systems, Identity and Age Verification Tools, Wallet and Payment Management Systems, Responsible Gaming Control Modules, Customer Relationship Management Systems

9.9. Global IGaming Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Game Aggregators and Content Providers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Multi Studio Game Integration Hubs, Application Programming Interface Based Game Delivery Platforms, Slot and Table Game Content Libraries, Live Casino Content Distribution Networks, Bonus and Promotion Content Engines

9.10. Global IGaming Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lottery and Bingo Platform Providers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Digital Lottery Ticketing Systems, Random Number Generation Engines, Bingo Room Management Systems, Draw Scheduling and Result Management Tools, Lottery Compliance and Audit Modules

9.11. Global IGaming Platform Market, Sub-Segmentation of Esports Betting Platform Providers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Esports Odds Generation Systems, Live Streaming Integration Modules, in Play Esports Betting Engines, Player and Team Statistics Analytics Tools, Esports Risk and Fraud Detection Platforms



10. IGaming Platform Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global IGaming Platform Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global IGaming Platform Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific IGaming Platform Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific IGaming Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China IGaming Platform Market

12.1. China IGaming Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India IGaming Platform Market

13.1. India IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan IGaming Platform Market

14.1. Japan IGaming Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia IGaming Platform Market

15.1. Australia IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia IGaming Platform Market

16.1. Indonesia IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea IGaming Platform Market

17.1. South Korea IGaming Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan IGaming Platform Market

18.1. Taiwan IGaming Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia IGaming Platform Market

19.1. South East Asia IGaming Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe IGaming Platform Market

20.1. Western Europe IGaming Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK IGaming Platform Market

21.1. UK IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany IGaming Platform Market

22.1. Germany IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France IGaming Platform Market

23.1. France IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy IGaming Platform Market

24.1. Italy IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain IGaming Platform Market

25.1. Spain IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe IGaming Platform Market

26.1. Eastern Europe IGaming Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia IGaming Platform Market

27.1. Russia IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America IGaming Platform Market

28.1. North America IGaming Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA IGaming Platform Market

29.1. USA IGaming Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada IGaming Platform Market

30.1. Canada IGaming Platform Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America IGaming Platform Market

31.1. South America IGaming Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil IGaming Platform Market

32.1. Brazil IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East IGaming Platform Market

33.1. Middle East IGaming Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa IGaming Platform Market

34.1. Africa IGaming Platform Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa IGaming Platform Market, Segmentation by Platform Type, Segmentation by Game Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. IGaming Platform Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. IGaming Platform Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. IGaming Platform Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. IGaming Platform Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. IGaming Platform Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Light & Wonder Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Evolution AB Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Sportradar Group AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Playtech plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. IGaming Platform Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

BetConstruct, White Hat Gaming Ltd., Games Global Limited, EveryMatrix Software Ltd., Bragg Gaming Group Inc., Bede Gaming Ltd., Yggdrasil Gaming Ltd, Pragmatic Play Ltd., Delasport Ltd., Relax Gaming Ltd., Slotegrator LLC, Gamingtec Ltd., Gaming Innovation Group Inc., NSOFT (India) Services Private Limited, Pragmatic Solutions Ltd.



38. Global IGaming Platform Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the IGaming Platform Market



41. IGaming Platform Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 IGaming Platform Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 IGaming Platform Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 IGaming Platform Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this IGaming Platform market report include:

International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Light & Wonder Inc.

Evolution AB

Sportradar Group AG

Playtech plc

BetConstruct

White Hat Gaming Ltd.

Games Global Limited

EveryMatrix Software Ltd.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc.

Bede Gaming Ltd.

Yggdrasil Gaming Ltd

Pragmatic Play Ltd.

Delasport Ltd.

Relax Gaming Ltd.

Slotegrator LLC

Gamingtec Ltd.

Gaming Innovation Group Inc.

NSOFT (India) Services Private Limited

Pragmatic Solutions Ltd.

Neo Group Ltd.

Digitain LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpupbg

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