AI EDA Market to Reach USD 15.85 Billion by 2032 with a 24.4% CAGR

The AI Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market is poised for significant growth, expanding from USD 4.27 billion in 2026 to USD 15.85 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 24.4%. The surge is propelled by the adoption of data-driven design workflows and intelligent automation in semiconductor projects. The consumer electronics sector is set to dominate with the largest market share in 2026, driven by high chip volume demands for devices like smartphones and wearables. The computer-aided engineering segment will experience the highest CAGR, while Asia Pacific leads regional growth. Key players include Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, Siemens, and Zuken.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI EDA Market by Product Category, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Artificial Intelligence in Electronic Design Automation (AI EDA) market is projected to surge from USD 4.27 billion in 2026 to USD 15.85 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. This expansion is primarily fueled by the growing integration of data-driven design methodologies and intelligent automation in semiconductor development, enhancing design exploration, reducing manual inputs, and ensuring elevated design quality.

AI-enabled tools have revolutionized data management, expedited convergence during implementation, and stabilized outputs across multiple design iterations, making them indispensable in scaling complex chip designs efficiently. This technological edge is crucial given the industry's consistent trajectory towards intricate, high-performance semiconductor solutions.

Consumer Electronics to Lead Market Share
The consumer electronics sector is forecasted to command the largest piece of the AI EDA market by 2026. The rapid product cycles in this industry, alongside the imperative to quickly launch innovative smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices, necessitate sophisticated design tools. These consumer-driven demands prioritize performance, energy efficiency, and minimalistic designs, thereby elevating the reliance on AI-based design optimization.

CAE Segment to Witness Remarkable Growth
Projected to achieve the highest CAGR through 2032, the computer-aided engineering (CAE) segment underlines a transition to anticipatory, system-level analytics. With designs increasingly interlinked with electrical, thermal, and reliability parameters, AI-enhanced CAE tools are pivotal for rapid scenario testing and simulation-driven development, advancing these solutions to the forefront of design cycles.

Asia Pacific as a Growth Catalyst
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the most significant CAGR within the AI EDA market. This stems from substantial investments in semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, indigenous chip design, and electronic production scale-ups. The regional surge in automotive electronics, consumer devices, and data infrastructure propels AI EDA adoption at an accelerated pace compared to mature markets.

Primary qualitative and quantitative data has been collected through extensive interviews, capturing the perspectives of sector professionals delivering AI EDA solutions. The report profiles leading industry players and their market strategies, offering critical insights into market dynamics.

Prominent entities in the AI EDA landscape include Synopsys, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Siemens, and Keysight Technologies, with emerging players like PrimisAI and Circuit Mind Limited. Detailed regional analyses highlight North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific's roles as influential markets, informed by C-level interviews and comprehensive direct stakeholder insights.

Research Highlights:

  • Insightful evaluation of market drivers such as increasing semiconductor complexities, emphasizing rapid design cycles, and cost optimization needs in chip development.
  • In-depth exploration of challenges, including integration issues in AI EDA, IP protection concerns, and evolving design constraints.
  • Identification of growth opportunities through the integration of generative AI and AI co-pilots within EDA initiatives.
  • Comprehensive market snapshots providing detailed competitive assessments and strategic positioning.

This report, incorporating leadership mapping and ecosystem analysis, equips market leaders and new entrants with essential strategic insights to navigate the burgeoning AI EDA market effectively.


Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages242
Forecast Period2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$4.27 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$15.85 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate24.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Rising Complexity in Semiconductor Design at Advanced Technology Nodes
    • High Pressure to Reduce Chip Design Cycles
    • Growing Emphasis on Lowering Chip Design and Verification Costs
  • Restraints
    • Concerns Over Protection of Sensitive Design Intellectual Property
    • Workflow Reconfiguration and Integration Issues in AI-Enabled Eda
  • Opportunities
    • Integration of Gen AI into Early-Stage Semiconductor Design Exploration
    • Development of AI Copilots Embedded Within Eda Tools
  • Challenges
    • Evolving Design Constraints and Frequent Updates to Eda Tools
    • Shortage of AI Eda Expertise

Company Profiles

  • Synopsys, Inc.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
  • Siemens
  • Keysight Technologies
  • Zuken
  • Primisai
  • Circuit Mind Limited
  • Quilter AI
  • Diode Computers, Inc.
  • Celus GmbH
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  • Silvaco Group, Inc.
  • Flux
  • Jitx
  • Silimate, Inc.
  • Amiq Eda
  • Bronco AI, Inc.
  • Chipagents (Alpha Design AI)
  • Mooreslab AI
  • Rise Design Automation
  • Silogy Technologies, Inc.
  • Chipmind AG
  • Cognichip, Inc.
  • Astrus
  • Chipstack, Inc.
  • Maieutic Semiconductors
  • Allspice.Io


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkk3ze

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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Tags

                            
                                EDA
                            
                            
                                Electronic Design Automation
                            
                            
                                Printed Circuit Board PCB
                            
                            
                                Semiconductor
                            
                            
                                Semiconductor Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Signal Integrity
                            

                



        


    

        
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