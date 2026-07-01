AI EDA Market to Reach USD 15.85 Billion by 2032 with a 24.4% CAGR

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI EDA Market by Product Category, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Artificial Intelligence in Electronic Design Automation (AI EDA) market is projected to surge from USD 4.27 billion in 2026 to USD 15.85 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. This expansion is primarily fueled by the growing integration of data-driven design methodologies and intelligent automation in semiconductor development, enhancing design exploration, reducing manual inputs, and ensuring elevated design quality.

AI-enabled tools have revolutionized data management, expedited convergence during implementation, and stabilized outputs across multiple design iterations, making them indispensable in scaling complex chip designs efficiently. This technological edge is crucial given the industry's consistent trajectory towards intricate, high-performance semiconductor solutions.

Consumer Electronics to Lead Market Share

The consumer electronics sector is forecasted to command the largest piece of the AI EDA market by 2026. The rapid product cycles in this industry, alongside the imperative to quickly launch innovative smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices, necessitate sophisticated design tools. These consumer-driven demands prioritize performance, energy efficiency, and minimalistic designs, thereby elevating the reliance on AI-based design optimization.

CAE Segment to Witness Remarkable Growth

Projected to achieve the highest CAGR through 2032, the computer-aided engineering (CAE) segment underlines a transition to anticipatory, system-level analytics. With designs increasingly interlinked with electrical, thermal, and reliability parameters, AI-enhanced CAE tools are pivotal for rapid scenario testing and simulation-driven development, advancing these solutions to the forefront of design cycles.

Asia Pacific as a Growth Catalyst

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the most significant CAGR within the AI EDA market. This stems from substantial investments in semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, indigenous chip design, and electronic production scale-ups. The regional surge in automotive electronics, consumer devices, and data infrastructure propels AI EDA adoption at an accelerated pace compared to mature markets.

Primary qualitative and quantitative data has been collected through extensive interviews, capturing the perspectives of sector professionals delivering AI EDA solutions. The report profiles leading industry players and their market strategies, offering critical insights into market dynamics.

Prominent entities in the AI EDA landscape include Synopsys, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Siemens, and Keysight Technologies, with emerging players like PrimisAI and Circuit Mind Limited. Detailed regional analyses highlight North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific's roles as influential markets, informed by C-level interviews and comprehensive direct stakeholder insights.

Research Highlights:

Insightful evaluation of market drivers such as increasing semiconductor complexities, emphasizing rapid design cycles, and cost optimization needs in chip development.

In-depth exploration of challenges, including integration issues in AI EDA, IP protection concerns, and evolving design constraints.

Identification of growth opportunities through the integration of generative AI and AI co-pilots within EDA initiatives.

Comprehensive market snapshots providing detailed competitive assessments and strategic positioning.

This report, incorporating leadership mapping and ecosystem analysis, equips market leaders and new entrants with essential strategic insights to navigate the burgeoning AI EDA market effectively.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Complexity in Semiconductor Design at Advanced Technology Nodes High Pressure to Reduce Chip Design Cycles Growing Emphasis on Lowering Chip Design and Verification Costs

Restraints Concerns Over Protection of Sensitive Design Intellectual Property Workflow Reconfiguration and Integration Issues in AI-Enabled Eda

Opportunities Integration of Gen AI into Early-Stage Semiconductor Design Exploration Development of AI Copilots Embedded Within Eda Tools

Challenges Evolving Design Constraints and Frequent Updates to Eda Tools Shortage of AI Eda Expertise



Company Profiles

Synopsys, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Siemens

Keysight Technologies

Zuken

Primisai

Circuit Mind Limited

Quilter AI

Diode Computers, Inc.

Celus GmbH

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Silvaco Group, Inc.

Flux

Jitx

Silimate, Inc.

Amiq Eda

Bronco AI, Inc.

Chipagents (Alpha Design AI)

Mooreslab AI

Rise Design Automation

Silogy Technologies, Inc.

Chipmind AG

Cognichip, Inc.

Astrus

Chipstack, Inc.

Maieutic Semiconductors

Allspice.Io



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkk3ze

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