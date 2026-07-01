Nanorobotics Market Trends and Outlook 2026-2032: Growing Demand of Oncology and Precision Therapeutics Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanorobotics Market by Type, Deployment, Technology-Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nanorobotics market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 2.27 billion in 2025 to USD 4.52 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 10.6% from 2026 to 2032. This growth is largely driven by increasing government and private investments in nanotechnology R&D, alongside heightened collaboration between research institutes and industry leaders which are fast-tracking technological advancements. Moreover, the growing application of nanorobotics in materials science, semiconductor research, and nanoscale manufacturing boosts market expansion.

By type, the nano-manipulator segment holds the largest share during the forecast period

The nano-manipulators segment is anticipated to maintain the largest market share during this period. Nano-manipulators are pivotal tools in the precise positioning, probing, and manipulation at the nanoscale vital for materials science, semiconductor research, and life sciences studies. Their strong market presence is sustained by their proven performance, higher technological maturity, and seamless integration into existing research workflows. Consistent demand for high-precision nanoscale analysis across academic and industrial settings continues to drive their widespread adoption, reinforcing nano-manipulators' dominant position in the global nanorobotics market.

Pharma & biotech companies segment expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The pharma & biotech companies segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This surge is driven by the increasing need for advanced drug development and precision treatment technologies. These companies are increasingly deploying nanorobotics systems for targeted drug delivery, nanosurgery, tissue repair, and in vivo research to enhance therapeutic efficacy and mitigate side effects. Rising investments in biologics, regenerative medicine, and personalized therapies further contribute to the demand for precise and controllable nanoscale solutions.

China to be the largest market for nanorobotics in the Asia Pacific

China is expected to dominate the nanorobotics market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The country possesses a robust ecosystem of universities, national laboratories, and research institutes engaged in nanorobotics development supporting both in vitro and in vivo applications. Moreover, China's burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are expediting the adoption of nanorobotics for drug delivery, diagnostics, and next-gen medical research. Strong policy support, increasing R&D investments, and collaboration between academia and industry bolster China's lead, making it the key contributor to market growth in the region.

Research Coverage

This report categorizes the nanorobotics market by type (nano-manipulators and nanorobotics systems), deployment, technology, application (drug delivery, diagnostics, nano-surgery & tissue repair), end user, and region. The report identifies major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities and forecasts the market growth through 2032. It includes leadership mapping and comprehensive analysis of all companies in the nanorobotics market ecosystem.

Top players within the nanorobotics market include JEOL LTD. (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bruker (Germany), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), ZEISS Group (Germany), Oxford Instruments (UK), EV Group (Austria), and Park Systems (South Korea). Detailed competitive analysis of these key players is provided, including company profiles, recent developments, and strategic market initiatives.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Strong Healthcare Demand for Better Clinical Translation and Investment Increasing Government Support and Level of Investment in Nanorobotics Rising Focus on Nanotechnology and Regenerative Medicine

Challenges Commercialization of Nanorobotics Systems

Opportunities Growing Demand of Oncology and Precision Therapeutics Increasing Use of AI-Guided Imaging Systems, Enhancing Nanorobotics Navigation and Monitoring



Company Profiles

Bruker

Jeol Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Zeiss Group

Park Systems

Oxford Instruments

Ev Group (Evg)

Theranautilus

Ciqtek Co., Ltd.

Imina Technologies SA

Nanobiotix

Nanolive

Toronto Nano Instrumentation Inc.

Klocke Nanotechnik GmbH

Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH

Smaract GmbH

Nanosurf

Ginkgo Bioworks

Stereotaxis, Inc.

Bionaut Labs, Inc.

Novascan Technologies, Inc.

Dna Nanobots, Inc.

Angstrom Advanced Inc.

Nenovision S.R.O.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pr4ruh

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