Revolutionizing Healthcare: AI in Pathology Market Growth Driven by Precision Medicine Demand

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI In Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Technology, Application, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The global AI in pathology market is poised for significant growth, with its size estimated at USD 168.25 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 27.42% from 2026 to 2033. Key drivers include the rising demand for precision medicine, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and ongoing technological advancements.

The digitization of pathological infrastructure, supportive regulatory advancements, and industry collaborations further enhance market prospects. Customized treatments are possible through AI by integrating histopathological image analysis with genomic data, refining disease subtyping, and prognosis. For instance, LG AI Research introduced the EXAONE Path 2.0 model in July 2025, aimed at enhancing cancer diagnosis and drug development. This model analyzes both whole slide images and smaller patches to maintain detailed contextual data, providing a prediction accuracy of 78.4% based on multi-omics data.

AI-driven pathology solutions are experiencing widespread adoption due to increased investment in AI research and digital healthcare transformations. The rise of telepathology, combined with funding initiatives like Proscia's USD 50 million to scale its AI-powered Concentriq platform, propels this trend. Collaborations with major OEMs such as Agilent Technologies and Siemens Healthineers further integrate AI capabilities.

Laboratories are optimizing workflows and achieving operational efficiency through AI automation, reducing manual tasks like tissue segmentation and cell counting, which in turn minimizes human error. This allows for more focus on complex cases, as seen with Owkin's AI solutions that streamline diagnostics, improve biomarker screening, and predict patient outcomes in the context of precision oncology.

Strategic partnerships within the industry are fortifying market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are incorporating digital pathology into clinical trials through collaborations with AI developers. A notable example is the April 2025 partnership between Precision for Medicine and PathAI, aiming to develop advanced digital pathology capabilities. By integrating PathAI's AISight system for enhanced biospecimen analysis workflows, the partnership seeks to improve data consistency and reliability.

Global AI In Pathology Market Report Segmentation:

Component: Software, Hardware, Service

Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, NLP, Computer Vision

Applications: Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Workflow Optimization

End Use: Hospitals, Life Sciences, Research Institutes

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $168.25 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1150 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.2.1. Component Segment

1.2.2. Technology Segment

1.2.3. Application Segment

1.2.4. End Use

1.3. Information analysis

1.3.1. Market formulation & data visualization

1.4. Data validation & publishing

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Primary Research

1.6. Information or Data Analysis

1.7. Market Formulation & Validation

1.8. Market Model

1.9. Total Market: CAGR Calculation

1.10. Objectives

1.10.1. Objective 1

1.10.2. Objective 2



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape



Chapter 3. AI in Pathology Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising demand for accurate and early disease detection

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision

3.2.1.3. Increasing government initiatives and regulatory support

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Data security and privacy concerns

3.2.2.2. High costs of advanced devices

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.2.4. Market challenges analysis

3.3. AI in Pathology Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological landscape

3.3.2.3. Economic landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental Landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal Landscape

3.3.2.6. Social Landscape

3.4. Case Study Insights

3.4.1. Building tools for machine learning and artificial intelligence in computational pathology

3.5. Investment & funding scenario

3.6. Technology Analysis: Key Use Cases and Application

3.6.1. Machine Learning (ML)/Deep Learning

3.6.2. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

3.6.3. Computer Vision-based Image Analysis



Chapter 4. AI in Pathology Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global AI in Pathology Market Component Movement Analysis

4.3. Global AI in Pathology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Component, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Software

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Image Analysis & Pattern Recognition

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Predictive Analytics Tools

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Workflow Automation Software

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Diagnostic Decision Support

4.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Hardware

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Scanners

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Digital Pathology Systems

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. AI-Enabled Microscopes

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Services

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Implementation & Integration

4.6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Consulting & Training

4.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.4. Managed AI Services

4.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.5. Maintenance & Support

4.6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. AI in Pathology Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global AI in Pathology Market Technology Movement Analysis

5.3. Global AI in Pathology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Machine Learning Algorithms

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Deep learning

5.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2.2. Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNS)

5.4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2.3. Generative Adversarial Networks (GANS)

5.4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2.4. Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNS)

5.4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2.5. Other Neural Networks

5.4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Computer Vision-based Image Analysis

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. AI in Pathology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global AI in Pathology Market Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Global AI in Pathology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Disease Diagnosis & Classification

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Prognostic & Predictive Biomarker Discovery

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Digital Slide Image Analysis

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Clinical Workflow Optimization

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Drug Discovery & Research Pathology

6.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Tissue & Cell Analysis

6.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.10. Others

6.10.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. AI in Pathology Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global AI in Pathology Market End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Global AI in Pathology Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Life Sciences Companies

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Research Institutes & Academic Centers

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. AI in Pathology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:

8.4. North America

8.4.1. U.S.

8.4.1.1. Key country dynamics

8.4.1.2. Regulatory framework

8.4.1.3. Competitive scenario

8.4.1.4. U.S. market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.2. Canada

8.4.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.4.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.4.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.4.2.4. Canada market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.3. Mexico

8.4.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.4.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.4.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.4.3.4. Mexico market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Europe

8.5.1. UK

8.5.1.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.1.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.1.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.1.4. UK market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Germany

8.5.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.2.4. Germany market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.3. France

8.5.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.3.4. France market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.4. Italy

8.5.4.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.4.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.4.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.4.4. Italy market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.5. Spain

8.5.5.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.5.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.5.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.5.4. Spain market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.6. Norway

8.5.6.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.6.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.6.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.6.4. Norway market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.7. Sweden

8.5.7.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.7.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.7.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.7.4. Sweden market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.8. Denmark

8.5.8.1. Key country dynamics

8.5.8.2. Regulatory framework

8.5.8.3. Competitive scenario

8.5.8.4. Denmark market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Japan

8.6.1.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.1.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.1.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.1.4. Japan market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. China

8.6.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.2.4. China market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.3. India

8.6.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.3.4. India market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.4. Australia

8.6.4.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.4.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.4.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.4.4. Australia market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.5. South Korea

8.6.5.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.5.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.5.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.5.4. South Korea market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.6.1. Key country dynamics

8.6.6.2. Regulatory framework

8.6.6.3. Competitive scenario

8.6.6.4. Thailand market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.7. Latin America

8.7.1. Brazil

8.7.1.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.1.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.1.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.1.4. Brazil market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.2. Argentina

8.7.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.7.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.7.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.7.2.4. Argentina market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.8. MEA

8.8.1. South Africa

8.8.1.1. Key country dynamics

8.8.1.2. Regulatory framework

8.8.1.3. Competitive scenario

8.8.1.4. South Africa market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.8.2. Saudi Arabia

8.8.2.1. Key country dynamics

8.8.2.2. Regulatory framework

8.8.2.3. Competitive scenario

8.8.2.4. Saudi Arabia market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.8.3. UAE

8.8.3.1. Key country dynamics

8.8.3.2. Regulatory framework

8.8.3.3. Competitive scenario

8.8.3.4. UAE market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.8.4. Kuwait

8.8.4.1. Key country dynamics

8.8.4.2. Regulatory framework

8.8.4.3. Competitive scenario

8.8.4.4. Kuwait market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (subsidiary of Danaher)

9.4.1.1. Company overview

9.4.1.2. Financial performance

9.4.1.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.1.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.4.2.1. Company overview

9.4.2.2. Financial performance

9.4.2.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.2.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.4.3.1. Company overview

9.4.3.2. Financial performance

9.4.3.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.3.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4.4. PathAI

9.4.4.1. Company overview

9.4.4.2. Financial performance

9.4.4.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.4.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4.5. Proscia Inc.

9.4.5.1. Company overview

9.4.5.2. Financial performance

9.4.5.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.5.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4.6. Aiforia/ Aiforia Technologies PLC

9.4.6.1. Company overview

9.4.6.2. Financial performance

9.4.6.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.6.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4.7. Ibex Medical Analytics

9.4.7.1. Company overview

9.4.7.2. Financial performance

9.4.7.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.7.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4.8. Mindpeak GmbH

9.4.8.1. Company overview

9.4.8.2. Financial performance

9.4.8.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.8.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4.9. Owkin, Inc.

9.4.9.1. Company overview

9.4.9.2. Financial performance

9.4.9.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.9.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4.10. Tempus AI

9.4.10.1. Company overview

9.4.10.2. Financial performance

9.4.10.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.10.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4.11. Indica Labs, LLC.

9.4.11.1. Company overview

9.4.11.2. Financial performance

9.4.11.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.11.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4.12. Qritive

9.4.12.1. Company overview

9.4.12.2. Financial performance

9.4.12.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.12.4. Strategic initiatives



List of Tables

Table 1 List of abbreviations

Table 2 Global AI in pathology market, by region, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 5 Global AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 6 Global AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 7 North America AI in pathology market, by country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 8 North America AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 9 North America AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 10 North America AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 11 North America AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 12 U.S. AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 13 U.S. AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 14 U.S. AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 15 U.S. AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 16 Canada AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 17 Canada AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 18 Canada AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 19 Canada AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 20 Mexico AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 21 Mexico AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 22 Mexico AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 23 Mexico AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 24 Europe AI in pathology market, by country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 25 Europe AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 26 Europe AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 27 Europe AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 28 Europe AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 29 UK AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 30 UK AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 31 UK AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 32 UK AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 33 Germany AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 34 Germany AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 35 Germany AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 36 Germany AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 37 France AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 38 France AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 39 France AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 40 France AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 41 Italy AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 42 Italy AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 43 Italy AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 44 Italy AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 45 Spain AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 46 Spain AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 47 Spain AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 48 Spain AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 49 Denmark AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 50 Denmark AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 51 Denmark AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 52 Denmark AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 53 Sweden AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 54 Sweden AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 55 Sweden AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 56 Sweden AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 57 Norway AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 58 Norway AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 59 Norway AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 60 Norway AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 61 Asia Pacific AI in pathology market, by country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 62 Asia Pacific AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 63 Asia Pacific AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 64 Asia Pacific AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 65 Asia Pacific AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 66 China AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 67 China AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 68 China AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 69 China AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 70 Japan AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 71 Japan AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 72 Japan AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 73 Japan AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 74 India AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 75 India AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 76 India AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 77 India AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 78 South Korea AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 79 South Korea AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 80 South Korea AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 81 South Korea AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 82 Australia AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 83 Australia AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 84 Australia AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 85 Australia AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 86 Thailand AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 87 Thailand AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 88 Thailand AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 89 Thailand AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 90 Latin America AI in pathology market, by country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 91 Latin America AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 92 Latin America AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 93 Latin America AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 94 Latin America AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 95 Brazil AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 96 Brazil AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 97 Brazil AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 98 Brazil AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 99 Argentina AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 100 Argentina AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 101 Argentina AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 102 Argentina AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 103 MEA AI in pathology market, by country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 104 MEA AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 105 MEA AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 106 MEA AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 107 MEA AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 108 South Africa AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 109 South Africa AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 110 South Africa AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 111 South Africa AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 112 Saudi Arabia AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 113 Saudi Arabia AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 114 Saudi Arabia AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 115 Saudi Arabia AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 116 UAE AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 117 UAE AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 118 UAE AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 119 UAE AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 120 Kuwait AI in pathology market, by component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 121 Kuwait AI in pathology market, by application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 122 Kuwait AI in pathology market, by technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Table 123 Kuwait AI in pathology market, by end use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)



List of Figures

Fig. 1 Market research process

Fig. 2 Market research process

Fig. 3 Data triangulation techniques

Fig. 4 Market formulation & validation

Fig. 5 AI in pathology market: Market outlook

Fig. 6 AI in pathology market: Segment outlook

Fig. 7 AI in pathology market: Competitive landscape outlook

Fig. 8 Parent market outlook

Fig. 9 AI in pathology market driver impact

Fig. 10 AI in pathology market restraint impact

Fig. 11 AI in pathology market: Component outlook and key takeaways

Fig. 12 AI in pathology market: Component movement analysis

Fig. 13 Software market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 14 Image analysis & pattern recognition market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 15 Predictive analytics tools market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 16 Workflow automation software market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 17 Diagnostic decision support market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 18 Hardware market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 19 Whole slide imaging (WSI) scanners market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 20 Digital pathology systems market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 21 AI-enabled microscopes market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 22 Service market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 23 Implementation & integration market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 24 Consulting & training market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 25 Managed AI services market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 26 Maintenance & support market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 27 AI in pathology market: Technology outlook and key takeaways

Fig. 28 AI in pathology market: Technology movement analysis

Fig. 29 Machine learning algorithms market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 30 Deep learning market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 31 Convolutional neural networks (CNNS) market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 32 Generative adversarial networks (GANS) market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 33 Recurrent neural networks (RNNS) market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 34 Other neural networks market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 35 Natural language processing (NLP) market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 36 Computer vision-based image analysis market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 37 AI in pathology market: Application outlook and key takeaways

Fig. 38 AI in pathology market: Application movement analysis

Fig. 39 Disease diagnosis & classification market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 40 Prognostic & predictive biomarker discovery market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 41 Predictive analytics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 42 Digital slide image analysis market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 43 Clinical workflow optimization market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 44 Drug discovery & research pathology market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 45 Tissue & cell analysis market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 46 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 47 AI in pathology market: End use outlook and key takeaways

Fig. 48 AI in pathology market: End use movement analysis

Fig. 49 Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 50 Life sciences companies market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 51 Research institutes & academic centers market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 52 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 53 Global AI in pathology market: Regional outlook and key takeaways

Fig. 54 Global AI in pathology market: Regional movement analysis

Fig. 55 North America market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 56 U.S. key country dynamics

Fig. 57 U.S. market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 58 Canada key country dynamics

Fig. 59 Canada market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 60 Mexico key country dynamics

Fig. 61 Mexico market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 62 Europe market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 63 UK key country dynamics

Fig. 64 UK market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 65 Germany key country dynamics

Fig. 66 Germany market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 67 France key country dynamics

Fig. 68 France market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 69 Italy key country dynamics

Fig. 70 Italy market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 71 Spain key country dynamics

Fig. 72 Spain market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 73 Denmark key country dynamics

Fig. 74 Denmark market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 75 Sweden key country dynamics

Fig. 76 Sweden market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 77 Norway key country dynamics

Fig. 78 Norway market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 79 Asia Pacific market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 80 Japan key country dynamics

Fig. 81 Japan market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 82 China key country dynamics

Fig. 83 China market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 84 India key country dynamics

Fig. 85 India market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 86 Thailand key country dynamics

Fig. 87 Thailand market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 88 South Korea key country dynamics

Fig. 89 South Korea market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 90 Australia key country dynamics

Fig. 91 Australia market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 92 Latin America market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 93 Brazil key country dynamics

Fig. 94 Brazil market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 95 Argentina key country dynamics

Fig. 96 Argentina market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 97 Middle East and Africa market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 98 South Africa key country dynamics

Fig. 99 South Africa market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 100 Saudi Arabia key country dynamics

Fig. 101 Saudi Arabia market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 102 UAE key country dynamics

Fig. 103 UAE market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Fig. 104 Kuwait key country dynamics

Fig. 105 Kuwait market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)



Companies Featured

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (subsidiary of Danaher)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PathAI

Proscia Inc.

Aiforia/ Aiforia Technologies PLC

Ibex Medical Analytics

Mindpeak GmbH

Owkin, Inc.

Tempus AI

Indica Labs, LLC.

Qritive



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