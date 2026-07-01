UV Curing Market Set to Reach $4.85 Billion by 2032 Led by Excelitas Technologies Corp., Nordson Corporation, and Dymax

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Curing System Market by System Type, Mercury Lamp Curing, UV LED Curing, Hybrid Curing, 3D Printing, Coating, Ink, Adhesive, Industrial Manufacturing, Packaging Industry - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UV curing system market is projected to grow substantially, with an estimated value of USD 3.00 billion in 2026, reaching USD 4.85 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.







Low-Pressure Systems Drive Highest CAGR

Low-pressure UV curing systems are set to experience the highest CAGR. Recognized for energy efficiency and minimal heat generation, these systems are crucial for precision and heat-sensitive applications, notably in electronics, medical devices, and specialty coatings. Regulatory demands for reduced energy use and mercury constraints propel the shift towards low-pressure and UV LED solutions. Advancements in lamp efficiency, longevity, and decreasing tech costs enhance their deployment in automated, small-scale, and high-value manufacturing processes.



Adhesives Lead Market by Application

The adhesives segment dominates the market for UV curing systems, extensively utilized across electronics, medical, automotive, packaging, and industrial sectors. UV-cured adhesives offer rapid bonding, high strength, and precision, essential for automated processes. Their low-temperature curing is ideal for miniature components, significant in electronics and medical fields. The push for lightweight, compact, and durable products accelerates adoption. With low VOC emissions and consistent performance, their market dominance is reinforced throughout the forecast period.



Asia Pacific as Market Leader

Asia Pacific spearheads the UV curing systems market, boosted by a robust manufacturing base across printing, packaging, electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors. Nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India drive demand through electronics assembly and automotive component manufacturing. The region benefits from cost-effective production, a rich network of contract manufacturers, and ongoing capacity expansions. Automation adoption, energy-efficient production awareness, and export industry demand further solidify Asia Pacific's leading market status.

Report Coverage

The report covers UV curing system segment forecasts by system type (spot, portable/handheld, flood, and conveyor/inline), technology (conventional, UV LED, hybrid), pressure type (high, medium, low), component (hardware, software, services), application (coatings, inks, adhesives, 3D printing, electronics, etc.), and vertical (industrial, automotive, electronics, packaging, aerospace, medical devices, etc.). It examines regional specifics for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW, with detailed country-level insights, alongside value chain and competitive landscape analyses.

The market is predominantly led by established players, including Excelitas Technologies Corp. (US), Nordson Corporation (US), IST METZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BW Converting (US), Dymax (US), Hoenle AG (Germany), American Ultraviolet (US), Hanovia (US), GEW Limited (UK), Uvitron International, Inc. (US). The study provides an in-depth competitive analysis, with company profiles, developments, and strategies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Emphasis on High-Speed, Eco-Friendly Curing Rising Demand for Precision Curing in Electronics Manufacturing

Restraints Requirement for High Initial Investments Curing Depth and Material Compatibility Issues

Opportunities Rising Manufacturing Automation and Smart Factory Integration Mounting Adoption of Uv Curing in High-Growth Sectors

Challenges Risks Associated with Uv Mercury Lamps



Company Profiles

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Nordson Corporation

Dymax

Ist Metz GmbH & Co. Kg

Bw Converting

American Ultraviolet

Hanovia

Hoenle Ag

Gew (Ec) Limited

Fujifilm Europe GmbH

Uvitron International, Inc.

Miltec Uv

Jenton Group

Atlantic Zeiser GmbH

Uvexs Inc.

Apl Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Senlian Automatic Coating Machinery Co., Ltd.

Doctoruv

Ushio Inc.

Prophotonix Limited

Benford

Alpha-Cure

Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Aetek, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dzg4b

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