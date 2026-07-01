Sanctuary by the Sea and Sanctuary at Redfish Stays Generate $2,002 Donation for the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance (CBA) from April Earth Day Promotion

Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newman‑Dailey Resort Properties is proud to announce that its 2026 Earth Day Travel Package for stays at Sanctuary by the Sea and Sanctuary at Redfish along Highway 30A generated a $2,002 donation for the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance (CBA). The residential communities are nestled along Big Redfish Lake, and the donation will support ongoing conservation, monitoring, and restoration efforts for Walton County’s globally rare coastal dune lakes.

Throughout April, guests who booked a stay at Sanctuary by the Sea and Sanctuary at Redfish along Scenic Highway 30A generated a $26 donation to the CBA.

“Our team is committed to protecting and preserving our local waterways and Big Redfish Lake is one of the area’s rare coastal ecosystems in our region,” said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman‑Dailey Resort Properties. “We’re grateful to our guests for choosing to travel with purpose. Their participation helped us give back to an organization that plays a vital role in monitoring and protecting Big Redfish Lake and the waterways that define our coastal landscape.”

Big Redfish Lake is one of 15 coastal dune lakes located in Walton County. Recognized as rare due to the lakes’ intermittent connection to the Gulf, coastal dune lakes are found in only a handful of places worldwide. Big Redfish Lake’s unique blend of fresh and saltwater supports a diverse habitat for fish, birds, and wildlife, including redfish, mullet, herons, osprey, and native coastal species. The CBA’s work ensures these fragile ecosystems remain healthy for future generations through water quality monitoring, shoreline restoration, and community education.

Guests who booked a stay during the Earth Day promotion are rewarded with a coastal vacation that is enhanced by the scenic and recreational qualities of Big Redfish Lake. With direct access to the lake from both properties, guests can spend time kayaking, canoeing, stand up paddle boarding, fishing or simply searching for crabs and juvenile fish along the shoreline.

Both of these gated, residential communities offer natural beauty along with refined luxury and modern conveniences. Each property features a multitude of amenities, including multiple pools, hot tubs, fitness centers, firepits, gas grills, and direct access to Big Redfish Lake. Guests of Sanctuary at Redfish also enjoy scenic pontoon boat rides to and from the beach. Once at the beach, both properties include complimentary daily beach service of two chairs and one umbrella set up for the convenience of travelers seeking a relaxing and peaceful 30A escape.

For more than 40 years, Newman‑Dailey Resort Properties has embraced service to the community and commitment to environmental stewardship. Through coastal clean-ups, partnerships with local non-profits and guest-oriented initiatives, the team at Newman-Dailey along with the support of staff, homeowners and guests is committed to preserving and enhancing the community and the area’s natural resources. Learn more about Newman-Dailey's 30A vacation rentals online or call 850-837-1071.

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About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman‑Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales, and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded in 1985, Newman‑Dailey is celebrating more than 40 years of welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. Recognized for excellence, integrity, and professionalism, Newman‑Dailey consistently receives the “Certificate of Excellence” for positive guest reviews on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is regularly ranked among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more information, call 850‑837‑1071 or visit NewmanDailey.com.

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