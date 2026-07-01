Data Center D2C Coolants Market to Reach USD 1.30 Billion by 2032 with 38.6% CAGR

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Direct-to-Chip Coolants Market by Coolant Type, Cooling Technology, Data Center Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The data center direct-to-chip coolants market is anticipated to grow significantly from USD 0.18 billion in 2026 to USD 1.30 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 38.6%. This growth is attributed to rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC), which increase server power densities and lead to additional heat generation in modern data centers.

Traditional air-cooling systems often fail to manage the thermal loads from advanced CPUs and GPUs, thereby compelling operators to shift towards liquid cooling solutions. In a direct-to-chip setting, these systems use specialized coolants like water-glycol mixtures and dielectric fluids, crucial for cooling high-density racks that range from 60-120 kW, essential for implementing next-gen AI infrastructure.

By cooling technology, the single-phase segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of value. The single-phase segment is expected to lead the data center direct-to-chip coolants market due to its widespread adoption in hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation data centers. Its popularity is owing to operational simplicity and cost-effectiveness aligned with existing infrastructure.

Single-phase systems keep the coolant in liquid form throughout the cooling cycle, ensuring efficient heat transfer and reducing system complexity and maintenance needs. Integration calls for minimal infrastructural changes, endorsing the use of commercially available water-glycol blends. This compatibility simplifies deployment through cold plates, coolant distribution units (CDUs), and facility water loops, enhancing scalability for retrofits and new builds.

By coolant type, the water-glycol mixture segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of value. Water-glycol mixtures are expected to dominate due to widespread use in high-density systems. These formulations are balanced for thermal behavior, cost-effectiveness, and operational stability, ideal for direct-to-chip cooling configurations that require efficient heat transfer, freeze protection, and corrosion resistance.

The rise in AI workload deployment, hyperscale centers, and HPC infrastructure elevates rack power densities, thus driving demand for reliable liquid cooling solutions. Water-glycol mixtures are preferred for circulation through cold plates and microchannels, decreasing corrosion risk and ensuring compatibility with copper, aluminum, brass, and steel, aiding modern cooling architectures' broader adoption.

By data center type, the hyperscale data center segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of value. The hyperscale segment will likely dominate the market due to the explosion of hyperscale cloud infrastructure serving AI, ML, HPC, and extensive data analytics. High-density GPU server configurations generate substantial heat, necessitating direct-to-chip liquid cooling and specialized coolants for thermal efficiency.

Hyperscale facilities experience rack power densities beyond traditional air-cooling capacities, especially in AI clusters ranging from 40 to 100 kW. Thus, direct-to-chip cooling technologies are preferred for superior heat removal and operational stability, prompting investment in advanced coolants like water-glycol mixtures and dielectric fluids for robust cooling infrastructures.

Break-up of primary participants for the report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 40%, Tier 3 - 40%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 10%, Directors - 70%, Others - 20%

By Region: North America - 45%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Europe - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, South America - 5%

Key players in the data center direct-to-chip coolants market include Shell plc (UK), The Chemours Company (US), Castrol Limited (UK), Inventec Performance Chemicals (France), and Valvoline Global Operations (US). These companies have enhanced their market presence through agreements, product launches, and expansions.

Research Coverage: The report defines, segments, and forecasts the market size by cooling technology, coolant type, data center type, and region. It profiles key players, analyzing market share and core competencies, tracking competitive developments such as expansions and acquisitions.

Reasons to Buy the Report: This report provides approximations of market revenue and insights for market leaders/new entrants, aiding stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, optimizing business positions, and formulating strategy. It highlights market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on technology and R&D in the sector

Market Development: Comprehensive data about lucrative markets and regional analysis

Market Diversification: Exhaustive data on new products, types, and untapped geographies

Competitive Assessment: In-depth evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings by leaders such as Shell plc, The Chemours Company, Castrol Limited, Dow Inc., and Valvoline Global Operations





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**

Drivers Rising Adoption of AI and High-Performance Computing (Hpc) Increasing Rack Power Density Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Challenges Managing Extremely High Heat Fluxes Material Compatibility Issues Competition From Alternative Cooling Technologies

Opportunities Growth of Edge Computing and 5G Infrastructure Emergence of Next-Generation Coolant Chemistries Integration With Sustainable Data Center Strategies



**Company Profiles**

Shell PLC

The Chemours Company

Valvoline Global Operations

Dow Inc.

Castrol Limited

Inventec Performance Chemicals

Clariant

Gs Caltex Corporation

Enviro Tech International

Solstice Advanced Materials

Dynalene, Inc.

Perstorp

Dober

Recochem Corporation

Arteco

Liquitherm Technologies Group Ltd.

Arkema

Old World Industries

Innochill

Savita Oil Technologies Limited





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8siyat

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