Climate Risk Management Market to Surge from $8.59B in 2026 to $19.08B by 2031

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Climate Risk Management Market by Software, Offering - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The climate risk management market is set to expand from USD 8.59 billion in 2026 to USD 19.08 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.3% during this period. The surge is driven by regulatory emphases on climate disclosure, resilience planning, and enterprise transparency. Financial services, infrastructure, energy, and asset-intensive industries are increasingly adopting sophisticated climate risk platforms.

Companies are compelled to assess and document physical hazards, transition pressures, and climate-related financial impacts as per frameworks like ISSB, TCFD, and region-specific mandates. Regulatory guidance highlights the use of climate risk systems incorporating geospatial intelligence and scenario-based modeling to bolster strategic adaptation.

Platforms allowing a shift from reactive compliance to proactive resilience strategies are becoming central to operations, enabling better risk oversight, streamlined reports, and informed decision-making. As climate governance expectations grow, organizations are integrating climate intelligence solutions to fortify governance and investment readiness.

Leading vendors are enhancing platform capabilities with machine learning models, asset-level exposure mapping, and risk quantification frameworks to deliver precise vulnerability insights and adaptation strategies. By centralizing environmental intelligence within analytics platforms, organizations improve disclosure readiness and resilience planning.

Organizations are prioritizing geospatial intelligence and remote sensing technologies for climate risk management. By incorporating satellite data, high-resolution spatial datasets, and climate scenario engines, institutions can predict and plan for climatic impacts on operations and finances.

The integration of geospatial analytics enhances scenario planning and infrastructure prioritization, proving vital for long-term strategic oversight. This technology strengthens portfolio resilience and aids compliance with location-specific assessment requirements.

A rise in climate risk assessment APIs signifies a focus on embedded climate intelligence and automated exposure analysis across ecosystems. These interfaces connect hazard datasets, emissions inventories, and geospatial layers directly into operational systems, supporting real-time decision-making.

By automating asset-level assessments, these APIs benefit organizations with accelerated reporting and adaptation planning, indicative of their role as the fastest-growing segment in climate risk software.

North America is projected to have the most substantial market share by 2026, fueled by mature regulatory ecosystems that advocate resilience. The region is home to numerous firms that deploy climate intelligence systems to assess hazard exposure and vulnerability across diverse scenarios.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the climate risk market, thanks to rapid urbanization and rising environmental challenges across key economies. The adoption of digital resilience tools and climate adaptation initiatives is increasing, driven by investments in GreenTech and sustainability programs.

Key players in the climate risk management market include IBM (US), KPMG (Netherlands), Deloitte (UK), PwC (UK), Marsh McLennan (US), ESRI (US), and Boston Consulting Group (US), among others. These companies are pivotal in offering software and services to manage climate risks effectively.

The report covers the climate risk management market segments, including software and services. Technologies such as AI, machine learning, geospatial & remote sensing, and big data analytics are extensively detailed. Application areas are diverse, ranging from carbon accounting to climate litigation and liability risk management.

The research addresses influential factors driving the market, offering insights from industry leaders. Comprehensive evaluations provide insights into product development, market diversification, and competitive strategies of industry titans and emerging startups.

This report serves as a crucial resource for market leaders and newcomers aiming to understand the competitive landscape and devise strategic business moves. Insights on drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in climate risk management are especially beneficial to stakeholders.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 335 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $19.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Frequency and Intensity of Extreme Weather Events Growing Economic Pressures to Build Climate-Resilient Infrastructure Mounting Regulatory Pressure and Disclosure Requirements Increasing Influence of Investors and Financial Institutions

Restraints Limited Availability of High-Quality, Standardized Climate Data Organizational Resistance to Change

Opportunities Growing Demand for Climate Risk Solutions in Global Finance Growth in Advanced Software and AI-Powered Climate Solutions Green Infrastructure and Resilient Supply Chains - Strengthen Business Resilience to Climate Risk

Challenges Significant Financial Resources and Technical Expertise Requirements Methodological Inconsistencies and Lack of Standardization



Company Profiles

Ibm

Kpmg

Deloitte

Pwc

Marsh Mclennan

Esri

Boston Consulting Group

Ernst & Young (Ey)

Moody'S Analytics

Willis Towers Watson (Wtw) PLC

Msci

Corelogic

S&P Global

Anthesis

Bain & Company

Sunairio

Watershed

Climateai

Climate X

Correntics

Xdi

Jupiter Intelligence

Sust Global

Mitiga Solutions

Manifest Climate

Entelligent

SE Advisory Service

Clearvue.Business

Climatescale

Riskthinking.AI

Persefoni

First Street

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkg023

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment