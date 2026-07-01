Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Life Science Market by Offering, Application, Tool, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI in life science market is projected to reach USD 69.34 billion by 2031, up from USD 21.58 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period. This rapid growth is driven by the trend toward data-oriented and agentic AI architectures, facilitating the transition from traditional analytics to autonomous systems. Such advancements significantly impact clinical trial optimization, real-world evidence collection, and post-market monitoring, overcoming challenges posed by fragmented and vast data sets.

The adoption of cloud-based services integrated with AI technology allows life science firms to unify diverse data sources-from medical and genomics data to patient-specific information-enabling predictive modeling and accelerating drug development. AI agents automate complex tasks such as literature search, hypothesis formulation, and patient segmentation, enhancing operational efficiency and innovation.

Oracle Corporation (US) launched the Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform in January 2026, integrating over 129 million de-identified medical records with generative AI to expedite research and clinical trials. Similarly, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (US) introduced AI agents in June 2025 to streamline workflows in clinical and commercial operations, including target identification and clinical data analytics.

Regionally, North America leads the global AI in life science market, supported by advanced research networks, high digitalization levels, and substantial investments in biotech and pharma innovations. The synergy between universities, hospitals, and tech companies facilitates rapid AI adoption. Moreover, a favorable regulatory environment and quick adoption of sophisticated analytics in drug discovery and clinical trials bolster the region's leadership position. Europe stands as the second-largest market, driven by government and industry interest in AI technology and data privacy-compliant AI products.

Regarding offerings, the market is divided into end-to-end solutions, niche/point solutions, AI technology, and services. In 2025, end-to-end solutions commanded the largest market share due to the increasing demand for integrated platforms supporting data ingestion, model building, validation, and deployment across the entire life sciences value chain. These comprehensive solutions enhance efficiency from target identification to clinical and commercial levels. Companies now prefer full-stack AI platforms over stand-alone software for their scalability, compliance, and cross-functional collaboration capabilities.

This shift aligns with a broader trend towards enterprise-level AI implementation, necessitating consistent, repeatable, and auditable processes for research, development, and clinical trials. For instance, in October 2025, expert.ai launched AI-powered solutions to optimize clinical trial design and research workflows. In June 2025, ArisGlobal (US) implemented its LifeSphere NavaX AI platform globally, automating the analysis of approximately 350,000 safety cases annually.

The market is also categorized by application into clinical and non-clinical applications, with the clinical segment expected to grow the fastest. This growth is fueled by increased AI utilization to enhance patient experiences, optimize clinical trials, and advance precision medicine through real-time data analysis. AI-powered software is improving patient enrollment, trial management, and protocol optimization, reducing trial durations while increasing success rates. The growing trend towards patient-centric, decentralized clinical trials is further driving AI adoption, as evidenced by IQVIA deploying over 150 AI agents by March 2026, utilized by 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical firms.





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Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 422 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $69.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Global





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4 Market Dynamics

Drivers Surging Demand for Accelerated Drug Discovery and R&D Pipeline Optimization Growing Cross-Industry Partnerships Expanding Applications of AI in Clinical Trial Design, Patient Recruitment, and Operational Efficiency Growing Availability of Large-Scale Biomedical Datasets and Advances in Computing Infrastructure Supportive Government Policies, Funding Initiatives, and Regulatory Frameworks

Challenges Low Data Fragmentation, Interoperability Deficits Talent Scarcity and Organizational Readiness

Opportunities Generative AI and Foundation Models for De Novo Drug Design Rising Focus on Rare Disease Treatments Growing Demand for Precision and Personalized Medicine AI Integration in Academic Research Institutes and Government-Backed Biomedical Innovation Programs

Restraints Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns Algorithmic Bias and Clinician Trust Deficits High Implementation Costs, Technical Complexity, and Integration Challenges With Legacy IT Systems



17 Company Profiles

Nvidia Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Tempus AI, Inc.

Recursion

Dassault Systemes SE

Schrodinger, Inc.

Data4Cure, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Insilico Medicine

Eurofins Discovery

Benevolentai Limited

Owkin

Pathai

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

Qure.AI

Deep Genomics

Sophia Genetics SA

Unlearn.AI

Verge Genomics

Synthio Labs Ltd

Bioptimus

Karyon Bio

Counterforce Health

Promise Bio





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