US Solid-State Transformers Market for Data Centers to Quadruple by 2030

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid-state Transformers Market for US Data Centers, Semiconductor Device Type, Deployment Type, Power Rating, Data Center Type, and Application - Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The solid-state transformers market for US data centers is anticipated to witness significant growth, valued at USD 40.3 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 154.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.8%. The adoption of silicon carbide (SiC)-based devices is driving this expansion due to their high efficiency in power conversion systems, supporting higher frequencies, lower energy losses, and enhanced thermal management in dense computing settings. These features make SiC-based solid-state transformers ideal for AI-focused hyperscale data centers that require energy-efficient electrical systems. SiC technology offers higher power density and rapid voltage regulation, critical for medium-voltage power distribution. The rise of liquid-cooled AI clusters and high-capacity GPU servers further fuels SiC-based transformer adoption. Concurrently, investments in power electronics and smart energy management enhance this market trend. The new installation segment dominates the market share during this period, propelled by the rapid development of hyperscale and AI-centric data facilities. This trend is driven by major data center operators aiming to integrate advanced medium-voltage architectures and intelligent power systems from the outset, ensuring exceptional efficiency and space management. Liquid-cooled AI environments and renewable-powered systems accelerate demand for new SST deployments, bolstering scalable grid-connected infrastructures across new US data center constructions. The Southern US region leads the market in size, attributed to quick expansions in hyperscale and AI infrastructures. States like Texas, Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina attract significant investments due to affordable power, renewable energy prospects, and ample land availability. The integration of AI clusters and high-density server setups requires advanced medium-voltage systems, complemented by increasing solar power and battery storage solutions that necessitate intelligent SST technologies. Primary research insights showed a diverse breakdown:

By Company Type - Tier 1 at 30%, Tier 2 and 3 each at 35%.

By Designation - C-Level Executives 40%, Directors 30%, Others 30%.

By Region - South 40%, West 28%, Midwest 18%, Northeast 14%.

Prominent market players include Hitachi Energy, Eaton, DG Matrix, Heron Power, and Amperesand Technologies. The competitive landscape features these leading firms' profiles, technological advancements, power conversions, strategic partnerships, and growth strategies. Study Coverage: The report forecasts the SST market size for data centers segmented by Power Rating, Voltage Level, Data Center Type, Semiconductor Device Type, Deployment Type, and Application, with regional insights across the US. It presents value chain analysis and the competitive landscape. Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Insightful analysis of drivers, such as increased adoption of medium-voltage SST in AI-driven hyperscale centers and demand for direct voltage distribution to GPU clusters.

Product Development: Insights into semiconductor advancements, such as SiC and GaN.

Market Development: Evaluates high-growth markets, particularly in regions like the South, West, Midwest, and Northeast.

Market Diversification: Information on emerging deployment models and expansion opportunities.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluates growth strategies of key players like DG Matrix and Heron Power.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 42 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $40.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $154 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.8% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



4.2 Market Dynamics

Drivers

4.2.1 Drivers

Challenges

4.2.4 Challenges

Opportunities

4.2.3 Opportunities

13 Sst Market for US Data Centers, Company Profiles

13.1.1 Dg Matrix

13.1.2 Amperesand Pte Ltd.

13.1.3 Heron Power Electronics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/776kem

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