Advancements in AUD Treatment: Precision Therapies and Future Growth Projections

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol Use Disorder - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Insights and Trends

The United States has experienced a significant decline in AUD, including reductions in binge drinking and heavy alcohol use, especially among those aged 12-20. Estimates suggest approximately 25 million Americans are affected by AUD, indicating potential cultural norms around alcohol consumption. Despite this prevalence, treatment for AUD remains largely underutilized due to stigma and perceptions of ineffective treatments. Existing therapies often fail to provide long-term effectiveness, demonstrating the need for more potent options that can address both cravings and comorbid conditions. Current treatments include CAMPRAL, ANTABUSE, REVIA, and VIVITROL, with generics available for most, increasing accessibility.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is pioneering genetically targeted, oral precision therapy, AD04, currently in clinical trials and set to launch by 2028, promising enhanced drug efficacy and a personalized approach. The market lacks severity-specific treatments, though candidates like Sunobinop and Pemvidutide are under evaluation for moderate-to-severe AUD. The 2025 AUD market is valued at USD 1.10 billion, expected to grow to USD 3.60 billion by 2036 with a 12.1% CAGR.

Market Size and Forecast

The comprehensive 'Alcohol use disorder (AUD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036' report delves into AUD trends in the US, EU4, UK, and Japan. It evaluates patient burden, market dynamics, therapy uptake, and unmet needs, providing a clear growth outlook. High unmet needs and the expanding treatable population, along with rising awareness, are key growth drivers.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Dynamics

High unmet needs, expanded treatable populations, and increased public awareness about alcohol's health risks underpin market growth. A shift towards targeted therapies, as exemplified by AD04's biomarker-based approach, anticipates enhanced treatment outcomes. The lack of predictive treatment tools, social stigma, and limited understanding of AUD's complexity also highlight significant challenges within the market.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Treatment Overview

AUD treatment encompasses behavioral therapies and medications, with cognitive-behavioral approaches and holistic interventions like mindfulness aiding recovery. However, current treatments exhibit limited effectiveness, underscoring the imperative for more innovative solutions. Efforts to improve AUD management extend to developing therapies that incorporate metabolic and neurological mechanisms, targeting unmet clinical needs. Market growth remains driven by the emergence of non-addictive, long-acting treatments like VIVITROL, and the potential success of pipeline therapies focusing on novel biological pathways.

AUD Drug Analysis and Market Outlook

VIVITROL, a leading market treatment, exemplifies an opioid receptor antagonist providing effective short-term management of alcohol dependence. Emerging therapies like AD04 by Adial Pharmaceuticals, designed as a precision therapeutic targeting AUD in genetically defined subgroups, highlight the shift towards personalized medicine. Eli Lilly's Brenipatide, investigating dual-receptor mechanisms, further emphasizes the broadening scope of therapy development in the AUD market.

Conclusion

Sustained market growth for AUD is bolstered by increasing awareness and innovative therapies addressing unmet needs. With a projected market size expansion, industry advancements are poised to deliver more efficacious, accessible, and personalized AUD treatments, fulfilling a critical need within the patient community.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)



4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions and Collaborations

4.3. News Flow



5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology



6. Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA])

6.2. Market Share of AUD by Therapies (%) in the US in 2025

6.3. Market Share of AUD by Therapies (%) in the US in 2036



7. Disease Background and Overview of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Symptoms

7.3. Risk Factors

7.4. Pathophysiology

7.5. Types of Alcoholics

7.6. Diagnosis

7.7. Biomarkers



8. Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

8.1. Treatment Guidelines of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

8.1.1. New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute (NYSDOH AI) Recommendations for AUD (2023)

8.1.2. The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders (2021)

8.1.3. American Psychiatric Association (APA) Guidelines (2019)



9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. The United States

9.3.1. 12-months Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US

9.3.2. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US

9.3.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US

9.3.4. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US

9.3.5. Total Treated Cases of AUD in the US

9.4. EU4 and the UK

9.4.1. 12-months Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in EU4 and the UK

9.4.2. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in EU4 and the UK

9.4.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in EU4 and the UK

9.4.4. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in EU4 and the UK

9.4.5. Total Treated Cases of AUD in EU4 and the UK

9.5. Japan

9.5.1. 12-months Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in Japan

9.5.2. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in Japan

9.5.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in Japan

9.5.4. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in Japan

9.5.5. Total Treated Cases of AUD in Japan



10. Patient Journey of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)



11. Marketed Therapies

11.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

11.2. VIVITROL (naltrexone): Alkermes

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5. Analyst's View



12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

12.2. AD04 (ondansetron): Adial Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Analyst's View

12.3. Brenipatide (LY3537031): Eli Lilly and Company

12.3.1. Product Description

12.3.2. Clinical Development

12.3.2.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.3.3. Analyst's View

12.4. MN-166 (ibudilast): MediciNova

12.4.1. Product Description

12.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.4.3. Clinical Development

12.4.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.4.5. Analyst's View

12.5. Sunobinop (V117957): Imbrium Therapeutics (subsidiary of Purdue Pharma)

12.5.1. Product Description

12.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.5.3. Clinical Development

12.5.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.5.4. Analyst's View

12.6. Pemvidutide: Altimmune

12.6.1. Product Description

12.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.6.3. Clinical Development

12.6.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.6.4. Analyst's View

12.7. TMP-301/HTL0014242: Tempero Bio and Nxera Pharma

12.7.1. Product Description

12.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.7.3. Clinical Development

12.7.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.7.4. Analyst's View



13. Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD): The US Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook

13.3. Conjoint Analysis

13.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.4.1. Cost Assumptions

13.5. The United States

13.5.1. Total Market Size of AUD in the US

13.5.2. Total Market Size of AUD by Therapies in the US

13.6. EU4 and the UK

13.6.1. Total Market Size of AUD in EU4 and the UK

13.6.2. Total Market Size of AUD by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.7. Japan

13.7.1. Total Market Size of AUD in Japan

13.7.2. Total Market Size of AUD by Therapies in Japan



14. Unmet Needs of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)



15. SWOT Analysis of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)



16. KOL Views of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

16.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights



17. Market Access and Reimbursement of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

17.1. The US

17.2. Market Access and Reimbursement of AUD Therapies



18. Appendix

18.1. Bibliography

18.2. Report Methodology



19. Publisher Capabilities



20. Disclaimer



21. About the Publisher



List of Tables

Table 1: Summary of AUD Market and Epidemiology (2025-2036)

Table 2: Upcoming Key Catalysts

Table 3: Key Transactions and Collaborations

Table 4: News Flow

Table 5: Interview Version

Table 6: 12-months Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US (2022-2036) (in Thousands)

Table 7: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US (2022-2036) (in Thousands)

Table 8: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US (2022-2036) (in Thousands)

Table 9: Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US (2022-2036) (in Thousands)

Table 10: Total Treated Cases of AUD in the US (2022-2036) (in Thousands)

Table 11: Total Treated Cases of AUD in the US (2022-2036) (in Thousands)

Table 12: Comparison of Marketed Drugs

Table 13: Comparison of Emerging Drugs Under Development

Table 14: AD04 (ondansetron) Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 15: Brenipatide (LY3537031), Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 16: MN-166 (ibudilast) Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 17: Sunobinop (V117957), Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 18: Pemvidutide Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 19: TMP-301/HTL0014242 Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 20: Key Market Forecast Assumption of AUD in the US

Table 21: Total Market Size of AUD in the US, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 22: Total Market Size of AUD by Therapies in the US, USD million (2022-2036)



List of Figures

Figure 1: Treatment Algorithm for AUD

Figure 2: 12-months Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US (2022-2036)

Figure 3: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US (2022-2036)

Figure 4: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US (2022-2036)

Figure 5: Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in the US (2022-2036)

Figure 6: Total Treated Cases of AUD in the US (2022-2036)

Figure 7: 12-months Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 8: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 9: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 10: Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 11: Total Treated Cases of AUD in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 12: 12-months Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 13: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 14: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 15: Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AUD in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 16: Total Treated Cases of AUD in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 17: Total Market Size of AUD in the US in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 18: Total Market Size of AUD by Therapies in the US in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 19: Health Technology Assessment

Figure 20: 7MM HTA bodies

Figure 21: US Healthcare Programs

Figure 22: Reimbursement Process of Germany

Figure 23: Reimbursement Process of France

Figure 24: Reimbursement Process of Italy

Figure 25: Reimbursement Process in Spain

Figure 26: Reimbursement Process in the United Kingdom

Figure 27: UK MHRA Approval Through IRF

Figure 28: Reimbursement Process in Japan





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alkermes

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

MediciNova

Imbrium Therapeutics (subsidiary of Purdue Pharma)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f5eq1

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