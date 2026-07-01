FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes Market Analysis Report 2026-2030 Featuring Profiles of National Oilwell Varco, Amiantit Company, Future Pipe Industries, Amiblu, Graphite India and More

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes Market Size by Type, Glass Fiber Type, Manufacturing Process, Diameter, End-Use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The FRP/GRP/GRE Pipes market, valued at USD 5.14 billion in 2025, is anticipated to reach USD 6.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030. The GRE type segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth due to its high mechanical strength, excellent pressure handling, and chemical resistance.

GRE pipes are essential in oil and gas production, offshore platforms, petrochemical plants, and desalination facilities, where high performance and reliability are critical. Their ability to replace metallic piping while enduring high temperatures and corrosive environments significantly reduces maintenance costs and extends service life. This demand is fueled by increased energy development, especially offshore and deepwater initiatives, as well as growing infrastructure investments in industrial processing, water treatment, and chemical handling.

Fast Growth of E-glass Segment

The E-glass market is expected to be the fastest-growing in the glass fiber type segment due to its cost-effectiveness and unique properties such as high electrical insulation resistance and ease of handling. E-glass is crucial in applications across pipes & tanks, panels, wind turbine blades, construction, and automotive industries. With lower production costs compared to specialty-grade glass fibers, E-glass is suitable for large-scale projects in emerging markets. The rise in infrastructure projects, renewable energy installations, and lightweight composite materials further propels its adoption globally.

North America Market Projections

The North American FRP/GRP/GRE pipes market is set to register the second-largest market share by 2024. Driven by infrastructure renewal, strong industrial demand, and a preference for corrosion-resistant piping systems, the region's extensive pipeline network, many of which require replacement, fosters this growth.

In the oil & gas sector, shale gas development, refinery upgrades, and petrochemical expansions in the US and Canada boost demand for GRE and GRP pipes that endure high pressures and corrosive fluids. Public and private investments in water and wastewater infrastructure, alongside stringent environmental regulations, contribute to the increased adoption of advanced composite solutions.

Report Coverage

This report categorizes the market by type (GRP, GRE, others), glass fiber type (E-glass, S-glass, others), manufacturing process, diameter, end-use industry, and region. A comprehensive analysis explores key factors influencing market growth, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key players in the market include NOV (US), Amiantit Company (Saudi Arabia), Future Pipe Industries (UAE), Amiblu Holding GmbH (Austria), Graphite India Limited (India), among others. The report analyzes company profiles, strategies, contracts, partnerships, and current developments in the FRP/GRP/GRE sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 326 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Non-Corrosive Pipes Increased Demand for Oil & Gas

Challenges Large-Scale Manufacturing Competition from Cheaper Alternatives Like Ductile Iron

Opportunities Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies Technological Advancements in Composites Driving Use in High-Pressure Oil & Gas Applications



Case Studies

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) and Petrobras Partnered to Develop Flexible Pipes for Deepwater Applications

Amaintit Company Collaborated with Government of Libya to Develop Water Infrastructure

Future Pipe Industries Expanded Manufacturing Capacity for Composite Pipe Systems

Company Profiles

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit Company

Future Pipe Industries

Amiblu Holding GmbH

Graphite India Limited

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

GRE Composites

Hill & Smith PLC

Advanced Piping Solutions

Smithline Composites

China National Building Materials Group

Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.

Gruppo Sarplast S.R.L.

Krah Group

Kuzeyboru

Karamanci Holding A.S.

Thompson Pipe Group

Plasticon Composites

Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.

Fibrex

Andronaco Industries

Augusta Fiberglass Coatings, Inc.

Hebei Dongding Chemical Trade Co., Ltd.

Farassan

Fiber Tech Composite Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zbu0i

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