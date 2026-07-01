Sustainable Manufacturing Market to Worth $722.2 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Manufacturing Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Sustainable Manufacturing Market was worth USD 247.4 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 722.2 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.31% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Demand for Low-Carbon Manufacturing and ESG Compliance Accelerates Global Market Growth

The growing focus on sustainability, carbon neutrality, and effective use of resources is fueling the fast growth of sustainable manufacturing technologies. Today's manufacturers are making investments in renewable energy sources, recycling, AI-based energy management systems, the circular economy, green hydrogen, and digital manufacturing technologies to boost efficiency and decrease their environmental footprint. Increasing consumer demand for sustainable products, stringent environmental policies, and growing commitment to ESG are anticipated to provide a strong impetus to the development of sustainable manufacturing in the future.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

General Electric Company (GE Aerospace/GE Vernova)

Johnson Controls International plc

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric Industries SAS

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Bosch Rexroth AG

Dassault Systèmes SE

PTC Inc.

Siemens Energy AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sustainable Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 247.4 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 722.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.31% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By offering (Recycled Lithium Ion Battery, Water Reuse and Recycling, Recycled Plastics, Green Hydrogen, Recycled Steel, Recycled Aluminium, Recycled Carbon Fibre, Bioplastics & Biopolymers, Natural Fibre Composites)

• By Vertical (Automotive, Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Building & Construction, Marine, Aerospace, Power, Chemicals, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering

Recycled Plastics Segment has been observed to be the largest contributor to the Sustainable Manufacturing Market in 2025, capturing around 24% share in the overall market revenue due to the increasing use in the packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer goods sectors. The Green Hydrogen Segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to investments being made in the decarbonization of industries, renewable energy systems, hydrogen production, and carbon neutral manufacturing processes.

By Vertical

The Automotive segment captured about 22% market share in the Sustainable Manufacturing Market during 2025 due to the growing use of recycled material, renewable energy sources, energy-efficient manufacturing process, and sustainable manufacturing for producing electric vehicles while fulfilling emission standards. The Energy segment is expected to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period due to the rising number of renewable energy projects, investments in battery storage, green hydrogen usage, and low carbon manufacturing technologies.

Regional Insights:

The North American region held the lion's share in the Global Sustainable Manufacturing Market in 2025, estimated at around 40% market share on account of strict environmental policies, high government incentives, sustainability efforts by corporates, and increased use of renewable energy sources and manufacturing technology.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the fast industrialization process, growing sustainable infrastructure development, increased usage of renewable energy sources, and environmentally sound manufacturing practices in countries such as China, India, Japan, and others.

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Recent Developments:

2025: 3M's Chief Sustainability Officer Gayle Schueller reaffirmed the company's commitment to reducing Scope 3 emissions and accelerating carbon reduction initiatives throughout its global operations.

3M's Chief Sustainability Officer Gayle Schueller reaffirmed the company's commitment to reducing Scope 3 emissions and accelerating carbon reduction initiatives throughout its global operations. 2024: Schneider Electric and HP announced they would headline the inaugural Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, showcasing automation technologies that enhance manufacturing sustainability and industrial efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Sustainable Manufacturing Market Report (The USPs):

SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING & CIRCULAR ECONOMY ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand sustainable manufacturing adoption trends across automotive, energy, electronics, packaging, construction, and industrial manufacturing sectors worldwide.

– helps you understand sustainable manufacturing adoption trends across automotive, energy, electronics, packaging, construction, and industrial manufacturing sectors worldwide. GREEN MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & ESG PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate renewable energy integration, recycled materials, green hydrogen, digital twins, AI-powered manufacturing, energy-efficient production systems, and next-generation sustainable manufacturing innovations.

– helps you evaluate renewable energy integration, recycled materials, green hydrogen, digital twins, AI-powered manufacturing, energy-efficient production systems, and next-generation sustainable manufacturing innovations. GREEN HYDROGEN, RENEWABLE ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL DECARBONIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with green hydrogen production, renewable electricity adoption, industrial carbon reduction strategies, battery recycling, and low-carbon manufacturing ecosystems.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with green hydrogen production, renewable electricity adoption, industrial carbon reduction strategies, battery recycling, and low-carbon manufacturing ecosystems. AUTOMOTIVE, ENERGY & CLEAN INDUSTRIAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy infrastructure, battery storage, sustainable industrial production, and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy infrastructure, battery storage, sustainable industrial production, and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices. ESG COMPLIANCE, RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & CIRCULAR SUPPLY CHAIN ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across ESG-driven manufacturing, resource optimization, waste reduction, recycled materials, water reuse technologies, and sustainable supply chain transformation.

– helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across ESG-driven manufacturing, resource optimization, waste reduction, recycled materials, water reuse technologies, and sustainable supply chain transformation. NEXT-GENERATION SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in AI-enabled energy management, digital twins, green hydrogen technologies, circular economy solutions, smart manufacturing systems, and future sustainable industrial innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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