Applied Radiology and Bracco Imaging Launch CEUS Future Leaders Program in connection with the 40th Annual International Bubble Conference

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging leaders in the field of contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) are invited to submit scientific posters, and to compete for $1,000 educational scholarships and the opportunity to present their work at the 40th Anniversary of the International Bubble Conference in Chicago, as part of a new global “CEUS Future Leaders Program” launched today by Anderson Publishing, Ltd., publisher of Applied Radiology.

Developed in connection with the Bubble Conference and supported through an unrestricted educational grant from Bracco Imaging, the CEUS Future Leaders Program provides support for the next generation of CEUS clinicians, researchers, and imaging professionals, and recognizes their advancement of innovative CEUS clinical applications and research. The program is aimed at medical students, residents, fellows, post-doctoral researchers, and early-career physicians with less than five years of practice.

The program is designed to encourage scientific exploration, professional development, and collaboration while spotlighting new voices and fresh perspectives to the broader CEUS community. As the use of contrast-enhanced ultrasound continues to expand across multiple specialties, the program seeks to foster future leadership and increase awareness of the important role CEUS can play in improving patient care.

“Bracco’s support of the CEUS Future Leaders Program reflects our longstanding belief that advancing medical imaging begins with investing in the people who will shape its future,” said Robert Mitchell, Director, Ultrasound Platform, Bracco Imaging Americas. “For more than two decades, we have supported educational initiatives designed to cultivate emerging leaders across the imaging community. The CEUS Future Leaders Program builds upon that commitment by providing a platform for early-career clinicians, researchers, and imaging professionals to share their work, engage with experts, and contribute to the continued advancement of contrast-enhanced ultrasound and patient care.”

Poster submissions are now being accepted in four categories (basic science, cardiology, pediatrics, and radiology) through August 21, 2026 and will be judged on scientific merit, clinical relevance, innovation, educational value, and overall presentation. Additional information regarding eligibility requirements, submission guidelines, important deadlines, and judging criteria can be found at: www.appliedradiology.com/ceus-leaders.

One winner will be selected in each of the four categories, with each category winner receiving a $1,000 educational scholarship award. In addition, one overall winner will be selected and awarded an additional $1,000 scholarship, along with travel and hotel support to attend the 40th Anniversary International Bubble Conference taking place October 1-2, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

The overall winner will have an opportunity to present his or her poster during the conference general session and will be recognized during a special award presentation held in conjunction with the meeting. All winning authors will be invited to record a brief video presentation of their poster. Winning posters and videos will be showcased during the Bubble Conference and published on a dedicated CEUS Future Leaders Program website hosted by Applied Radiology, extending the educational impact of the initiative beyond the live meeting.

“The CEUS Future Leaders Program was created to help identify and support the individuals who will shape the future of contrast-enhanced ultrasound through research, innovation, education, and clinical practice,” said Kieran Anderson, Vice President and Group Publisher of Anderson Publishing, Ltd. “As CEUS continues to gain momentum across a variety of specialties, we believe it is important to create opportunities that encourage scientific engagement while helping emerging professionals connect with the broader CEUS community.”

About Anderson Publishing

Anderson Publishing is a medical publishing and communications company committed to developing high-quality, clinically relevant content and educational programs designed to meet the needs of today’s healthcare professionals. Through its portfolio of publications, websites, webinars, and digital initiatives, including Applied Radiology, a peer-reviewed clinical review journal celebrating 55 years of publication, Anderson Publishing reaches a global audience of more than 60,000 healthcare professionals.

About Bubble Conference

The International Bubble Conference is the premier global meeting dedicated to the science, research, and clinical applications of contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026, the conference brings together leading clinicians, scientists, engineers, and researchers from around the world to advance the understanding and use of CEUS across multiple medical specialties.

The two-day meeting features scientific presentations, emerging research, clinical case studies, and interactive discussions focused on developing more effective diagnostic and therapeutic applications of CEUS in cardiology, radiology, vascular medicine, gastroenterology, gynecology, and other imaging subspecialties.

About Bracco

Bracco Group is a global leader in diagnostic imaging, committed to advancing healthcare and improving people’s lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision medicine. The company operates in the healthcare sector across more than 100 countries with a workforce of over 4,000 employees and consolidated annual revenues of approximately €2 billion, 88% generated by international markets. With a strong commitment to innovation - investing around 9% of its reference turnover in Research & Development - Bracco develops and provides a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products for diagnostic imaging, including contrast agents for X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), as well as microbubbles for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Molecular Imaging through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents, alongside AI-based solutions. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast management technologies for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging. Discover more at www.bracco.com

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